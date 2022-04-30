90% of Users Saw Improved Wrinkles Just 2 Hours After Using These Patches

Before and after results from using Peace Out Wrinkles. Peace Out

Wrinkles. Ugh. Pause here for a deep, frustrated sigh. We get it and we’re right there with you. We have an intensive skincare routine filled with toners, serums and moisturizers, but those pesky wrinkles and fine lines still remain. One solution is to stay inside with the lights off and never open our mouths or make any kind of expression again. Too bad that’s not quite possible — and there would really be no point. We think this other option is definitely more achievable!

Let Us introduce you to a wrinkle’s worst enemy: Peace Out’s anti-wrinkle patches . These award-winning patches are next level, so if your current routine isn’t quite cutting it, you’ve come to the right place. Whether your wrinkles have just started forming or have been stubbornly stuck in place for a while, you’re going to want to check these microneedling patches out!

Get the Peace Out Wrinkles patches (6-Pack) for just $28 at Peace Out! Subscribe to save 10%!

Now, don’t let the word “microneedling” scare you away. We checked pages and pages of reviews to be sure, and while people reported that you can feel a texture, they reassured us that there is no pain. Each patch actually contains 450 hyaluronic acid microneedles, so they’re super tiny, and they actually dissolve, creating “tiny pathways for age-fighting ingredients to sink into skin.” Those ingredients include retinol to even out fine lines and fight wrinkles, a seven peptide blend for more smoothing and vitamin C to brighten and soften your complexion!

Peace Out had a consumer study done on these patches, and 90% of participants reported that their wrinkles had improved after just two hours. After the full two weeks, 87% of participants said these patches worked faster than any other product they’d ever tried!

To use these patches, remove the protective layer and press onto clean, dry skin for five to 10 seconds. Leave on overnight or at least up to six hours. You can apply them all over your face, targeting crow’s feet, smile lines, forehead wrinkles or maybe the 11 lines between your eyebrows. It’s recommended that you use them twice a week for at least two weeks!

Reviewers are calling these patches “the next big thing” in skincare. They are “awestruck” by their results, even on their deepest wrinkles, and call these “the best alternative to needles” and expensive treatments. One even said their “aesthetician was impressed with the results”! Understandably, some admitted to being “skeptical” at first but were pleasantly surprised after seeing a “significant improvement” in their skin. We can see why someone said they became a “loyal customer for life just after one overnight wear.”

Another hot tip? One reviewer said they use these patches right above and below their lips for a plumping effect that’s “more natural looking than using fillers.” Um, is there anything these patches can’t do?

