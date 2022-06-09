Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte

2nd Friday Street Festival in Cornelius (2nd Friday Street Festival)

CHARLOTTE — From outdoor movies and sizzling concerts to cheering on the home teams — here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Fly high on a Ferris wheel, catch a catfish race and enjoy family-friendly entertainment at the Gaston All American Fair, which runs through Sunday at Eastridge Mall.

Kick off the weekend at Friday Night Live in Belmont. The concert series returns this week and features Abbey Road Live.

It’s time for the 2nd Friday Street Festival at Oak Street Mill in Cornelius, where you’ll find food trucks, inflatables, games, live music and other activities.

Enjoy sizzling salsa, cha-cha, bachata, line dancing, live musicians, plus free dance lessons at Mint 2 Move Cultural Dance Night on Friday at the Mint Museum Uptown.

Calling all sleuths! Join the Charlotte Murder Mystery Company for a show at Treehouse Vineyards on Friday. Reservations are recommended.

Watch a free screening of “Soul” at the Movies in the Park at Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Friday.

It’s music night at Pineville’s Rockin’ and Reelin’ Summer Concert and Movie Series on Friday. See the Tim Clark Band at Pineville Lake Park.

Get ready to laugh out loud at Charlotte Squawks, the annual comedy show that pokes fun at politics, pop culture, sports and all things Charlotte through satire and musical parodies. Performances run through June 26 at Booth Playhouse in Uptown.

Music fans can see Flogging Molly and The Interrupters at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday or catch the Legendz of the Streetz tour featuring Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others at Spectrum Center on Saturday.

Pack a lawn chair, grab a bite from a food truck and listen to live music on Saturday at the Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series at Harrisburg Park.

Pack a picnic, shop, listen to live music, and enjoy outdoor yoga at Markets at 11 on Saturday at Ballantyne’s Backyard.

The second edition of Eat Black Charlotte Week is underway through Sunday. During the promotion, diners can enjoy prix fixe lunch and dinner menus from participating Black-owned restaurants and food trucks in the Charlotte area. On Saturday, the food event will wind down with the family-friendly EatBlkCLT Food & Cultural Festival in west Charlotte.

Break out your black and blue as Charlotte FC takes on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

See ballroom dance mixed with hip hop and ballet in the non-stop music and dance adventure “Can’t Stop the Music” on Saturday at Knight Theater.

Have a good time for a good cause at the Family Dance Party at Symphony Park on Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association’s Western Carolina Chapter.

The Charlotte Symphony’s popular Summer Pops series returns to Symphony Park this summer for the first time since 2019. The series kicks off Sunday with “Swing into Summer,” a tribute to the big band era with jazzy favorites from George Gershwin, Duke Ellington and others.

Cheer on the home team when the Charlotte Thunder professional arena football team takes on the Carolina Predators on Sunday at Bojangles Coliseum.

Enjoy the beach vibes of Band of Oz at Davidson’s “Concerts on the Green” series on Sunday.

Ready for a road trip? The Biltmore in Asheville is hosting a yearlong series of multisensory experiences featuring works of famous artists. “Monet and Friends: Life, Light and Color,” on display through July 10, highlights the works of Claude Monet and famous impressionist masters such as Pissarro, Cézanne and Renoir. The works of da Vinci are still to come.

Ongoing events:

Experience the ocean as you’ve never imagined during Discovery Place Science’s latest exhibition “Unseen Oceans,” which is on display through Sept. 18.

Kick back and relax to good music and good times at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s River Jam concert series, which cranked back up this week. Enjoy free performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night through October.

Crayola IDEAworks, a traveling, state-of-the-art interactive exhibition bursting with colors, is on display for a limited time at Camp North End.

Explore Charlotte’s history, watch the sunset and listen to live music at Friday Nights at Camp North End, which kicks off this week and runs through October.

Food Truck Friday has returned to University City and takes place at Armored Cow Brewing. Each week there is a new rotation of food trucks, as well as live music and craft vendors.

Food Truck Friday is also back in Plaza Midwood, and takes place at Resident Culture Brewing Company.

Food Truck Friday has returned to Cabarrus Brewing Company in Concord and features a variety of trucks, as well as live music.

