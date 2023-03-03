Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte
By Your704 Staff,
18 hours ago
From first Friday events to food festivals and celebrations, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.
Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.
Listen to live music, see local art and get in some retail therapy at Rock Hill’s First Friday event at the Old Town Night Market. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.
Join the town of Mooresville as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with a party on Saturday on Main Street. There will be rides, games, vendors and other festivities.
See fire trucks, police cars, garbage trucks and more at the Touch a Truck event on Saturday at Chestnut Square Park in Indian Trail.
Listen to good music for a good cause at Remembering Earl: A Benefit Concert at Shelby High School’s Malcolm Brown Auditorium on Saturday. The show, which will benefit the Earl Scruggs Center, features the Dan Tyminski Band and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.
Art enthusiasts can see the iconic work of famous Spanish artist Pablo Picasso at the Mint Museum Uptown’s newest exhibition, “Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds,” which is on display through May 21. The Mint is the first of only two venues in the United States — and the only venue on the East Coast — to feature the major traveling exhibition organized by the American Federation of Arts.
