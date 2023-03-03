Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte

From first Friday events to food festivals and celebrations, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Listen to live music, see local art and get in some retail therapy at Rock Hill’s First Friday event at the Old Town Night Market. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

FAN GUIDE: Kicking it up with Charlotte FC

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl . Click here for a list of galleries and featured artists.

The first Friday of the month also means it’s time for Jazz at The Bechtler . This month’s show will feature the Ziad Jazz Quartet performing fan favorites.

The Be Kind, Rewind weekly movie series continues at Camp North End. On Friday, “Wayne’s World” will be shown.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on Orlando on Friday.

Join the town of Mooresville as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with a party on Saturday on Main Street. There will be rides, games, vendors and other festivities.

See fire trucks, police cars, garbage trucks and more at the Touch a Truck event on Saturday at Chestnut Square Park in Indian Trail.

Listen to good music for a good cause at Remembering Earl: A Benefit Concert at Shelby High School’s Malcolm Brown Auditorium on Saturday. The show, which will benefit the Earl Scruggs Center, features the Dan Tyminski Band and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

ALSO READ: Cabarrus burger competition returns for third year

Embrace your inner yogi among the alpacas at Good Karma Ranch on Saturday. Space is limited but more dates are scheduled in March and April.

Visit the vineyards of the Swan Creek Wine Trail during the Cheese and Wine event on Saturday and Sunday. Participating vineyards are Laurel Gray, Dobbins Creek, Shadow Springs, and Windsor Run.

Get your fill of tasty treats at the 3rd annual CLT Donut Festival at Norfolk Hall on Sunday.

Art enthusiasts can see the iconic work of famous Spanish artist Pablo Picasso at the Mint Museum Uptown’s newest exhibition, “Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds,” which is on display through May 21. The Mint is the first of only two venues in the United States — and the only venue on the East Coast — to feature the major traveling exhibition organized by the American Federation of Arts.

(VIDEO: Meet the pizza pro behind Geno D’s Pizza)



