How Much States Make From Marijuana Tax Revenue

Marijuana has come a long way from its status as an illicit substance to now being recognized for its medical and recreational purposes in many states. Nine states have fully legalized it, and more are considering it. With legalization, the states now have the ability to bring immense revenues, as well.

To determine just how much tax revenue states are or could receive from the legal sale of marijuana, GOBankingRates looked at Tax Foundation’s data in their article titled “Several States Considering Legal Recreational Marijuana.” Find out how much these states are bringing in.

Alabama

Potential revenue: $92,217,856

$92,217,856 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $461,089,280

$461,089,280 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Last updated: April 16, 2021

Alaska

Potential revenue: $28,258,632

$28,258,632 Actual revenue: $24,540,009

$24,540,009 5-year potential revenues: $141,293,160

$141,293,160 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: 86.84%

Arizona

Potential revenue: $183,169,705

$183,169,705 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $915,848,525

$915,848,525 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Arkansas

Potential revenue: $59,314,764

$59,314,764 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $296,573,820

$296,573,820 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

California

Potential revenue: $1,086,253,401

$1,086,253,401 Actual revenue: $474,100,000

$474,100,000 5-year potential revenues: $5,431,267,005

$5,431,267,005 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: 43.65%

Colorado

Potential revenue: $230,239,177

$230,239,177 Actual revenue: 307,278,327

307,278,327 5-year potential revenues: $1,151,195,885

$1,151,195,885 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: 133.46%

Connecticut

Potential revenue: $97,696,550

$97,696,550 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $488,482,750

$488,482,750 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Delaware

Potential revenue: $24,566,974

$24,566,974 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $122,834,870

$122,834,870 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Florida

Potential revenue: $448,740,070

$448,740,070 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $2,243,700,350

$2,243,700,350 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Georgia

Potential revenue: $198,400,771

$198,400,771 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $992,003,855

$992,003,855 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Hawaii

Potential revenue: $28,453,985

$28,453,985 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $142,269,9255

$142,269,9255 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Idaho

Potential revenue: $33,295,445

$33,295,445 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $166,477,225

$166,477,225 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Illinois

Potential revenue: $277,576,356

$277,576,356 Actual revenue: $34,700,000

$34,700,000 5-year potential revenues: $1,387,881,780

$1,387,881,780 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: 12.50%

Indiana

Potential revenue: $157,009,061

$157,009,061 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $785,045,305

$785,045,305 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Iowa

Potential revenue: $50,183,462

$50,183,462 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $250,917,310

$250,917,310 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Kansas

Potential revenue: $42,058,743

$42,058,743 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $210,293,715

$210,293,715 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Kentucky

Potential revenue: $83,008,154

$83,008,154 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $415,040,770

$415,040,770 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Louisana

Potential revenue: $81,616,779

$81,616,779 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $408,083,895

$408,083,895 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Maine

Potential revenue: $50,685,850

$50,685,850 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $253,429,250

$253,429,250 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Maryland

Potential revenue: $135,837,117

$135,837,117 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $679,185,585

$679,185,585 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Michigan

Potential revenue: $288,183,493

$288,183,493 Actual revenue: $9,692,684

$9,692,684 5-year potential revenues: $1,440,917,465

$1,440,917,465 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: 3.36%

Massachusetts

Potential revenue: $214,347,227

$214,347,227 Actual revenue: 51,680,000

51,680,000 5-year potential revenues: $1,071,736,135

$1,071,736,135 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: 24.11%

Minnesota

Potential revenue: $122,072,389

$122,072,389 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $610,361,945

$610,361,945 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Mississippi

Potential revenue: $47,304,242

$47,304,242 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $236,521,210

$236,521,210 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Missouri

Potential revenue: $119,222,374

$119,222,374 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $596,111,870

$596,111,870 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Montana

Potential revenue: $35,142,502

$35,142,502 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $175,712,510

$175,712,510 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Nebraska

Potential revenue: $35,142,502

$35,142,502 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $35,975,930

$35,975,930 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Nevada

Potential revenue: $106,255,348

$106,255,348 Actual revenue: $105,180,947

$105,180,947 5-year potential revenues: $531,276,740

$531,276,740 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: 98.99%

New Hampshire

Potential revenue: $44,163,575

$44,163,575 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $220,817,875

$220,817,875 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

New Jersey

Potential revenue: $158,974,353

$158,974,353 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $794,871,765

$794,871,765 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

New Mexico

Potential revenue: $61,692,434

$61,692,434 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $308,462,170

$308,462,170 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

New York

Potential revenue: $431,141,823

$431,141,823 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $2,155,709,115

$2,155,709,115 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

North Carolina

Potential revenue: $182,947,622

$182,947,622 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $914,738,110

$914,738,110 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

North Dakota

Potential revenue: $13,231,599

$13,231,599 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $66,157,995

$66,157,995 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Ohio

Potential revenue: $220,827,478

$220,827,478 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $1,104,137,390

$1,104,137,390 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Oklahoma

Potential revenue: $67,680,000

$67,680,000 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $338,400,000

$338,400,000 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Oregon

Potential revenue: $182,845,089

$182,845,089 Actual revenue: $133,150,349

$133,150,349 5-year potential revenues: $914,225,445

$914,225,445 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: 72.82%

Pennsylvania

Potential revenue: $244,553,615

$244,553,615 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $1,222,768,075

$1,222,768,075 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Rhode Island

Potential revenue: $35,455,500

$35,455,500 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $177,277,500

$177,277,500 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

South Carolina

Potential revenue: $96,680,914

$96,680,914 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $483,404,570

$483,404,570 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

South Dakota

Potential revenue: $14,270,281

$14,270,281 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $71,351,405

$71,351,405 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Tennessee

Potential revenue: $132,509,552

$132,509,552 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $662,547,760

$662,547,760 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Texas

Potential revenue: $397,424,206

$397,424,206 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $1,987,121,030

$1,987,121,030 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Utah

Potential revenue: $44,428,908

$44,428,908 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $222,144,540

$222,144,540 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Vermont

Potential revenue: $27,313,974

$27,313,974 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $136,569,870

$136,569,870 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Virginia

Potential revenue: $139,977,848

$139,977,848 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $699,889,240

$699,889,240 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Washington

Potential revenue: $285,674,135

$285,674,135 Actual revenue: $469,200,000

$469,200,000 5-year potential revenues: $1,428,370,675

$1,428,370,675 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: 164.24%

West Virginia

Potential revenue: $38,327,540

$38,327,540 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $191,637,700

$191,637,700 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Wisconsin

Potential revenue: $117,791,078

$117,791,078 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $588,955,390

$588,955,390 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Wyoming

Potential revenue: $10,054,045

$10,054,045 Actual revenue: N/A

N/A 5-year potential revenues: $50,270,225

$50,270,225 % actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at Tax Foundation’s data in their article titled “Several States Considering Legal Recreational Marijuana”. With this data, GOBankingRates found for all 50 states the (1) potential revenue from recreational marijuana taxes and (2) the 5-year potential revenues from recreational marijuana taxes. Then, for the nine states where marijuana is already fully legal and regulated, GOBankingRates found the (3) actual (FY 2020) tax revenues from recreational marijuana and (4) percent the actual revenue made when compared to the state’s potential revenue. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 1, 2021.

