Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

What kind of country sees Adam Toledo as a ‘thirteen-year-old man’ and Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘little boy’?

By Victoria Gagliardo-Silver
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9jBB_0ZIYahmV00

There’s something insidious about the way the right-wing media is describing Adam Toledo, the thirteen-year-old child who was shot to death by police, as a “gangbanger” and a “thug”.

Andy Ngo, a journalist affiliated with right-wing groups, shared what he said were friends’ social media tributes to Toledo — who was shot to death by police while reportedly unarmed with his hands up — while claiming that Toledo’s nickname was “Lil Homicide” in gang circles. Ngo shared these screenshots alongside a video of Toledo being accosted by police.

And in a recent segment on his radio show, Sean Hannity described Toledo as a “thirteen-year-old man”. Comparatively, Fox News programming that aired in 2020 described Kyle Rittenhouse — a seventeen-year-old who traveled across state lines with an unlicensed AR-15, shot two people to death and injured another while counter-protesting a rally in support of Jacob Blake — as a “ little boy trying to help his community ”.

It’s also worth noting that Andy Ngo created an entire Twitter thread rationalizing Daunte Wright’s death because of an alleged warrant and missed court date, but describes Rittenhouse as a “ teen vigilante ”.

Under the law and according to all common sense, a thirteen-year-old is a child, not a man. A child in the seventh grade can’t fight for their country, have a beer, or go to a strip club. They can’t legally work, drive, or get a tattoo. They may not have even hit puberty yet.

Toledo was a child in crisis who needed support from his community, not a criminal mastermind or a gang leader. He was an at-risk youth who could have been introduced to programs, to therapy, to help. As a society, we are supposed to acknowledge this: He was well below the age of criminal responsibility. Instead, he was robbed of the chance to turn his life around before it even really started.

Adam will never get to go to prom, to go to high school, to know the small joys of growing up. He was just a baby who got involved with a bad crowd. And he wasn’t afforded the benefit of the doubt.

When our media paints Black and Latino men and boys as violent and dangerous — when it claims that children of the age of thirteen are full-blown adults when they aren’t white — it affects so much more than just policing. It’s why Black people are followed around stores under suspicion of shoplifting at disproportionate rates, why Black people are 115 percent more likely to have their cars searched during traffic stops despite the fact that contraband is more likely to be found in the cars of white drivers, and why Black people are six percent more likely to be arrested for drug use , despite drugs being used by the white population at an equivalent rate.

The issue is the cultural perception of people of color as a threat. There’s nothing threatening about our existence.

What makes Kyle Rittenhouse a “little boy” when Adam Toledo is seen as a man? Why was Toledo shot after dropping his gun and putting his hands up while Rittenhouse was taken in unharmed and given water?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ozace_0ZIYahmV00

The answer, unfortunately, is whiteness. Whiteness offers protection in American society, and the data proves it. Black children are suspended at higher rates than their white peers, 88 percent of NYPD stops in 2018 involved a person of color (despite 70 percent of stops being unfounded or innocent), and Black men convicted of the same crime as their white counterparts receive sentences that are, on average, 19.1 percent longer . It goes as deep as healthcare, where Black mothers are 3 times more likely to die in pregnancy and childbirth compared to white mothers, and racial bias in medicine leads to Black patients being refused care and pain relief they need. When we speak on white privilege, this is what it looks like: being implicitly safer because you aren’t a person of color.

Painting Black and Latino youth — kids who have loved ones, goals, passions, and dreams — as aggressive, threatening men attempts to rationalize and justify their deaths. And it works both ways: White youth are all too often handed ready-made excuses. Lest we forget, Dylann Roof was described as mentally ill and a “product of liberals ” by a Fox News guest, and police bought him Burger King after his arrest. Rittenhouse was referred to as “innocent” and “demonized” . It remains staggeringly unclear why white men who’ve killed people receive better treatment than Black and Latino men who haven’t.

People of color who perpetuate gun violence are seen as violent thugs, while white men are protecting their communities or simply mentally ill. White youth are more likely to receive mental health services than their Black peers , despite mental illness occurring at similar rates in both populations. With the understanding that racial bias has an influence on arrests and convictions, children of color who have engaged in deviant acts are more likely to have their need for mental care ignored in favor of criminalization.

We’re still waiting for justice for Emmett Till, justice for Tamir Rice, justice for Trayvon Martin, justice for Adam Toledo. And, inevitably, we will call for justice for whoever is coming next, because nothing is changing.

This article was amended on Aril 19 2021. It previously stated that ‘Black mothers have a 43 percent mortality rate in childbirth compared to the national rate of 17 percent’. That was incorrect. According to CDC figures , Black, American Indian, and Alaska Native women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Andy Ngo
Person
Dylann Roof
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
Emmett Till
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Violence#Sean White#Teen#Andy White#Fox News#Twitter#Latino#American#Nypd#Cdc#Alaska Native#Man#Thug#Lil Homicide#White Men#Violent Thugs#Prom#Gang Circles#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Burger King
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother-of-three who lured a young man to a secluded car park with the promise of purchasing his Apple Airpods before he was fatally assaulted has avoided prison time despite playing a 'crucial role' in the attack

A mother-of-three who lured a 28-year-old man to the secluded western Sydney car park where he was fatally assaulted has avoided full-time imprisonment despite her 'crucial role' in the attack. Loubna Kawtharani, now 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to being an accessory before the fact of assault occasioning actual...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

'You all killed him. You must burn!' Distraught father of Miami rap concert shooting victim, 24, rages at police and politicians after footage of gunmen who killed two and injured 22 is released

The father of one of the two people shot dead on Saturday night at a rapper's birthday party in Miami broke down in tears on Monday morning, interrupting a police press conference, yelling 'you all killed my kid!'. Clayton Dillard III, 24, was shot and killed in the early hours...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Reality TV star known as Hull’s Ken Doll has £10k face ‘ruined’ in bank holiday street attack

A “human Ken doll” was reportedly attacked by two men over the bank holiday just before he is about to start a new reality TV show.Jimmy Featherstone, 22, has previously hit the headlines for his striking look modelled on the chiselled features of Barbie’s boyfriend.Mr Featherstone said he was enjoying a drink with friends on Saturday when two men approached and began asking “what’s so special about you?”He said security asked the pair to leave but they then returned to his table 30 minutes later, before one tapped him on the shoulder and “whacked” him in the face before...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Cops in uniform don’t belong at Pride. To say otherwise is mighty white

People tend to forget this now that it’s become a global celebration with sponsorship from multinational corporations, but Pride began as a police riot. After cops raided the Stonewall Inn, a New York City gay bar, in 1969, there were multiple days of protests. Those protests were led by activists like Marsha P. Johnson and Miss Major, Black trans women who are often whitewashed out of history.“They’ve been beating us the f*** up, and continue to do so,” Miss Major wrote in a book about her experiences. “And showing everybody else how to beat us up and kill us. That’s...
NFLPosted by
Black Enterprise

Mo’Nique Sparks Debate After Telling Black Women to Stop Wearing Bonnets and Pajamas in Public

Actress Mo’Nique went viral over the weekend after she took to Instagram to shame Black women out of wearing bonnets and pajamas out in public. The Oscar-winning actress was ironically wearing a gray bathrobe as she explained how taken aback she was during a recent trip from Atlanta to Mississippi where she saw Black women wearing bonnets, slippers, pajamas, and blankets at the airport.
Minoritiesmontanadailygazette.com

Irony: Black Lives Matter™ Leader Shot In the Head…By Other Black People

[Sarah Lilly] This past weekend, British Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson, was shot in the head. Though alive, she remains in critical condition in the hospital. American readers may not be familiar with Sasha Johnson’s activism, but let me assure you she is as vengeful, obnoxious, and moronic as her BLM comrades stateside. Here are a few excerpts of her political rhetoric.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Christian pastor who preaches that coronavirus is 'just a cold' and a hoax to 'create a new world order' is charged after 50 of his followers clashed with police at a maskless protest

A Christian pastor who preaches that Covid-19 is a 'hoax' designed to usher in a 'new world order' has been charged with incitement. Revival Church leader Paul Furlong, 53, was arrested on Sunday morning after 50 of his devoted worshippers held an anti-lockdown protest at Narre Warren oval, in Melbourne's southeast.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

‘Who pushes a bear?’ Teenager who fought off animal reveals what really happened in viral video

A teenager who pushed a bear off a wall to rescue her dogs has said it “didn’t register” that it was a bear, and she only realised the feat after she ran inside.“Honestly, I did not know it was a bear until right after I pushed it. It didn’t register in my head that it was a bear,” the 17-year-old, Hailey Morincio, told ABC7. “I was like, ‘It’s an animal, and it’s taking my child’, I pushed the bear, and then I was like ‘Oh my god, I just pushed a bear.’ Who in their right mind pushes...
Minoritiesthenewcivilrightsmovement.com

Pro-MAGA Hat Store Owner Now Attacking BLM as Brands Distance Themselves Over Her Antisemitic Anti-Vaxx Stars

A Trump-loving, QAnon-promoting, anti-vaxx, anti-mask Nashville hat store owner who boasted she had “one of the largest selections in the world” is finding brands speaking out against the antisemitic yellow wearable “not vaccinated” stars she posted and cutting ties with her business, which she calls HatWRKS. The Tennessee Holler first...