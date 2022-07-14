ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is my 7th house?

By Victoria Hannah Johns
The US Sun
 4 days ago
DO you ever get a feeling of deja vu in your relationship?

You'll be looking into bae's eyes and suddenly think of your ex or even call them by their name? That could be the 7th's house influence. Oh no she didn't...

The seventh house is ruled by Libra and focuses on our relationship patterns Credit: Getty

House of relationships

There are 12 houses in the zodiac, each ruled by a different sign, which tells us about our personalities.

The 7th house, which is ruled by Libra, focuses on relationships and the way we conduct ourselves when we're in them.

Traditionally it's referred to as the house of marriage, but all of our relationships are ruled by it including lovers, business partners and even our enemies.

According to astrologer Corina Crysler: "Unlike the 5th house, where sex, pleasure, and what we desire in another person lives, the 7th house is known as the house of marriage and committed or contractual partnering.

"It can also show us what we need in our relationships or the patterns we continue to have in our relationships."

Partnership patterns

Your 7th house can let you know what sort of partner you make and whether there are things you know you need to be mindful of in your approach to relationships.

According to Well + Good, if your 7th house is in Aries for example, you may have to stop being so me, me, me.

List of 12 star signs

The traditional dates used by Mystic Meg for each sign are below.

You need a partner who will give you your freedom but make sure you let them choose where you go on date night occasionally.

If your 7th house is in Leo, you'll be incredibly giving in your relationships.

The caveat with that is you want people to appreciate the extra effort you're making for them.

There are 12 astrological houses each represented by a different sign of the zodiac Credit: Getty

There's nothing worse than giving a gift and not being thanked for it, right Leo?

Those of us whose 7th house falls in Sagittarius ultimately need to feel liberated.

According to Crysler, this explorative sign is no stranger to long-distance relationships as the sense of adventure appeals to them.

You can find out exactly where your 7th house is in your natal chart.

The next time you find yourself second-guessing your relationship or even thinking of your ex, check to see where it is.

Chances are you can identify a little more clearly why you do the things you do in your partnerships and how, if necessary, you can improve them.

The US Sun

