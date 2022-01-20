ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

What is the rarest zodiac sign?

By Victoria Hannah Johns
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMjUU_0ZIHT9RU00

WE all know the feeling when we find out someone shares the same star sign as us.

There's an instant bond and lightbulb moment of "Ah, that's why she loves Love Island as much me and shares my passion for prosecco."

🔵

horoscopes live blog for the latest readings

If you're a Virgo or Libra chances are you get this feeling a lot as according to YourTango they are the most common zodiac signs, with the most common birth month said to be September.

Virgos are known for being practical and loyal while balanced Librans are natural peacemakers and see the world sunnyside up.

Well, now we know the most popular, what about the rarest?

Extraordinary sign

Due to the crossover period between January and February being the shortest astrologically and therefore resulting in fewer birthdays, the rarest sign of the zodiac is duh duh duh... Aquarius.

Aquarius season starts on January 20 and ends on February 18.

The air sign is extremely open-minded and likes to think and do things their own way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WsF9_0ZIHT9RU00
Deep-thinking Aquarius is the rarest sign of the zodiac Credit: Getty

Not one for falling in line, they like to keep an open mind about things and they definitely don't judge a book by its cover.

Love-wise, the deep-thinking sign needs needs an intellectual match. Quick-witted Gemini would make a great marriage partner.

They can match the air sign for word and read the papers with them as they snuggle up on a lazy Sunday morning.

Star quality

An Aquarius paired with an Aquarius, meanwhile, makes for an ideas-led, free-flowing love that can last a lifetime.

They think alike, understand why outside interests and friendships matter and their inventive love styles are a perfect match.

List of 12 star signs

The traditional dates used by Mystic Meg for each sign are below.

  • Capricorn: December 22 – January 20
  • Aquarius: January 21 – February 18
  • Pisces: February 19 - March 20
  • Aries: March 21 - April 20
  • Taurus: April 21 – May 21
  • Gemini: May 22 – June 21
  • Cancer: June 22 – July 22
  • Leo: July 23 – August 23
  • Virgo: August 24 – September 22
  • Libra: September 23 – October 23
  • Scorpio: October 24 – November 22
  • Sagittarius: November 23 – December 21

The air sign does have its more challenging traits though, as does every sign.

They can be impulsive, unpredictable, and inconsistent. Just when you think you are starting to understand them, they'll do something to surprise you.

Perhaps the greatest trait of an Aquarius however is their lack of a materialistic attitude.

They don't need the latest Gucci bag to be happy as loyal friends and a loving family are enough for them.

They will always protect the ones they love and want nothing more than to have an exciting group of BFFs and family they can rely on.

So, the next time you ask someone their star sign and they say Aquarius, know that you've just met a very rare star, who will probably do anything for you.

Comments / 5

Related
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

This Zodiac Sign Will Have Its Most Important Year In A Decade In 2022

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's a new calendar year, which means the astrology forecasts for 2022 are officially in. Depending on your sign (and your whole chart, for that matter) this year's cosmic happenings will mean something different for you.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mystic Meg
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your batteries should be fully recharged by now, making you more than eager to get back into the swing of things full time. Try to stay focused so that you don’t dissipate your energies. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You’re eager to...
LIFESTYLE
Glam.com

2022 Horoscopes: What The New Year Has In Store Based On Your Zodiac Sign

While astrology has been around since biblical times, it’s been given a resurgence thanks to social media. With countless accounts dedicated to delivering invaluable foresight about the future to information-hungry users scrolling for a glimmer of hope, astrology is finally regaining the spotlight. If you’re new to the game and need a bit of a refresher, astrology is the art and science of studying where the planets, the sun, the moon and the stars are at a given time to provide an informed explanation of what is going on in the world.
SCIENCE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, This Week May Be Filled With Turbulence

The first month of 2022 is already more than halfway over. You probably began the new year with high hopes, but you shouldn’t feel bad if it’s not going according to plan. I mean, you’re currently navigating Venus and Mercury retrograde at the same freakin’ time. Just one of these retrogrades is hard enough, but to experience both all at once? Well, it certainly complicates things, to say the least. Instead of starting the year off strong, you might be fantasizing about starting all over again. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 17, 2022 — Taurus, Leo, and Virgo — remember that nothing can truly defeat you, because help is always on the way.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Yourtango#Capricorn
Refinery29

Your Love Horoscope For 2022 Is Here, & These Are The Dates When Luck Is On Your Side

We're entering a brand-new year with hope in our hearts. We begin 2022 with Venus in retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, a movement that asks us to be cautious in our romantic relationships and encounters. But when Venus, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money, stations direct in practical Capricorn on 29th January, we're ready to climb out of our shells and embrace exciting new possibilities. If you're single, you'll feel supported by the flirtatious powers of this intoxicating planet. If you're in a relationship, you could be inspired to heat things up with your partner and create financial stability.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The First Full Moon Of 2022 Will Give These 4 Zodiac Signs The Push They Need

It’s officially a new year, but do things *feel* new yet? The beginning of 2022 hasn’t exactly been smooth, especially when it comes to astrology. You might still be dealing with drama you were hoping to leave behind in 2021, but couldn’t resolve in time. There may be a lot of unfinished business, but the first full moon of 2022 can give you a much-needed push. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the January 2022 full moon the most, this full moon could be an empowering reminder to keep going.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in January, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

As a month, January always seems to pack endless potential, with its events and happenings setting the vibe for the year ahead. And in 2022, the universe is doubling down on that energy of upheaval and newness. The cosmic forecast for the month includes not only two retrogrades (Venus retrograde, which started in December, and Mercury retrograde, which kicks off on January 14), but also a couple of key aspects for transformative Pluto and innovative Uranus that signal change is on the horizon. Though these shifts could certainly deliver unexpected happenings, they’ll also play a role in shaping the best day in January, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Romance Is In The Air For Every Zodiac Sign On This 1 Day In January

New year, new connections. A sun-Venus cazimi will be taking place in Capricorn on Jan. 8 at 7:47 p.m. ET. This configuration will coincide with Venus becoming visible again after being hidden from view during its retrograde period. While the rx doesn’t officially end until Jan. 29, the sun-Venus cazimi will serve as a period of renewal for Venus as it regains visibility — and it will be taking place in the birth charts of every sign.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Magical Week, Thanks To The Full Moon

If life feel stagnant, as though everything is dragging on and taking forever to get interesting, you’re definitely not imagining it. In astrology, retrogrades tend to slow things down, and you happen to be dealing with two of the most dizzying retrogrades of all. The retrograde planets in question? Venus and Mercury, of course. Revealing unresolved conflicts and bringing your attention to what needs fixing, this double whammy might be totally bumming you out. However, the zodiac signs who will have the best week of January 17, 2022 — Cancer, Aquarius, and Pisces — have a lot to celebrate and they’re not letting anything rain on their parade.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

An Astrologer Predicts What The Worst Day Of 2022 Will Be For Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever wondered about the astrology behind a bad day? I know I’ve caught myself blaming the planets for my moodiness once or twice, and more often than not, when I check the transits for the day, they’re affecting me pretty heavily. Astrology, of course, isn’t the sole reasoning for a not-so-great day, but it can provide insight into why you may be feeling out of sorts, and taking a look at the astrological transits to come in 2022 can prepare you for what lies ahead. With retrogrades, eclipses, and harsh aspects (oh my!), the cosmos aren’t always gracing us with transits that promote feelings of joy — but the difficult times serve a purpose, even if it’s not immediately obvious. The good thing is, the worst day of 2022 for your zodiac sign doesn’t have to catch you off-guard.
LIFESTYLE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why your zodiac sign is probably wrong

James B. Kaler, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. I was born a Capricorn (please don’t judge me), but the Sun was in the middle of Sagittarius when I was born. As a professor emeritus of astronomy, I am often asked about the difference between astrology and astronomy. The practice of astrology, which predicts one’s fate and fortune based on the positions of the Sun, Moon, stars and planets, dates back to ancient times. It was intermingled with the science of astronomy back then – in fact, many astronomers of old made scientific observations that are valuable even today. But once Copernicus, Kepler and Galileo realized the planets orbit the Sun, rather than the Earth, and Newton discovered the physical laws behind their behavior, astrology and astronomy split, never to be reunited.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

One Zodiac Sign Is In For A Serious Reinvention This Year, Astrologers Say

It's a new calendar year, which means the astrology forecasts for 2022 are officially in. Depending on your sign, this year's cosmic happenings will mean something different for you. And there's one sign, in particular, that can expect to majorly reinvent themselves in 2022. Here's what to know, according to the AstroTwins' forecast.
LIFESTYLE
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Jan. 19-25

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In October 2021, the Vancouver Canucks hockey team played the Seattle Kraken team in a Seattle arena. A fan named Nadia Popovici noticed that Canucks equipment manager Brian Hamilton had an irregular mole on the back of his neck — possibly cancerous. She found a way to communicate her observation to him, urging him to see a doctor. In the ensuing days, Hamilton sought medical care and discovered that the mole was indeed in an early stage of melanoma. He had it removed. In the spirit of this inspiring story, Aries, I invite you to tell the people in your life things they should know but don't know yet — not just what might be challenging, but also what's energizing and interesting. Be their compassionate advisor, their agent for divine intervention.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Your 2022 horoscope brings a better year—find out major predictions

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The year 2022 will bring you a major chance to heal and envision how you’d like your life to grow in the decade to come, Aries. You’ll find that you are being divinely guided by a loving universe as you reflect on the past, learn the lessons you’ve needed and prepare for a bright new chapter to begin. May until October will be the most magnificent period of the year for you, as you are ready for a great rebirth. You’ll be extremely lucky in every way, so seize the day and create the life you’ve always wanted!
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
312K+
Followers
5K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy