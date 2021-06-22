Canada Cattle Inventory

While "normal" Americans settle into their summer schedules as soon as school is out for the kids, for a lot of cattlemen, summer doesn't feel like it has officially begun until the first big feeder cattle sale of the year. Last week, at Superior's Corn Belt Classic sale, the market saw its first big test of the 2021 feeder cattle market, and there were plenty of anxious emotions surrounding the sale. Following the less-than-ideal 2020 prices, cattlemen were leery of what the market would unveil this year given harsh drought conditions, limited water and the massive herd culling that's been taking place across much of the western United States.