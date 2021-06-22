Cancel
Agriculture

Canada Cattle Inventory

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cattle inventory in Canada in 2021 was reported at 11.15 million head, down 115K head from the prior year. This is the lowest cattle inventory in Canada in 33 years (since 1989). The highest cattle inventory in Canada was 14.925 million head in 2005. Canada has had a cattle...

#Cattle#Canada Cattle Inventory
Economy
World
Agriculture
Industry
Agriculture

Peel: Grinding Through Fed Cattle Supplies

The latest USDA Cattle on Feed report showed a June 1 feedlot inventory of 11.699 million head, almost unchanged year over year from 11.671 million head in 2020; and fractionally lower than the June 1, 2019 level of 11.728 million head. May marketings were 1.87 million head, up 23.4 percent year over year and down 9.7 percent from the May 2019 level. Feedlot placements in May were 1.911 million head, down 6.9 percent year over year and down 7.4 percent from 2019 levels. The placement number was slightly smaller than expected but within the range of pre-report estimates, while the marketings and on-feed totals were very close to expectations.
Agriculture

Cattle on Feed Report, June 2021

The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger. was estimated at 1,080,000 head as of June 1, 2021. This latest inventory is 4 percent above last month’s inventory and 7. percent above the June 1,...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Rise On Inventory Draw

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, highlighting the tightening supply-demand dynamic as travel picks up in in Europe and North America. Brent crude futures for August delivery jumped a little over 1 percent to $75.57 per barrel, while U.S. West...
Real Estate

Zillow: Inventory Recovery on the Way?

Rising inventory is the phrase everyone is holding their breath for in today’s real estate environment. The lack of homes is pricing out buyers and creating a heated market—could relief be on the way? According to a new Zillow report, there’s been improvement. The findings:. May inventory increased by 3.9%...
Economy

Working with Buyers in a Low Inventory Market

Everyone wants more listings, but if you are working with buyers who are monopolizing your time, you are missing out on opportunities to hunt for those valuable listings. It is time to get those buyers under control. Make sure you are not spending time with buyers who are just wasting...
Agriculture

Managing Heat Stress in Feedlot Cattle

During a heat stress incident in southwest Iowa on July 11 and 12, 1995, an estimated 3,500-4,000 cattle died of heat stress. A deadly combination of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, 50% relative humidity and no wind or cloud cover centered over the region. In the Midwest, deadly combinations such as this one are usually short lived but can occur any time from June to August.
Agriculture

Dry June is impacting MN pastures, cattle farmers

June’s dry weather has impacted Minnesota’s pastures, and may soon force cattle farmers to make some tough decisions about how to feed their herds. Cattle veterinarian and University of Minnesota extension educator Joe Armstrong said farmers who are worried about hay and pastures need to make decisions now before they run out of grass. That includes possibly weaning calves early to lower the amount of energy cows need or selling cattle early to reduce the size of the herd. Minnesota is abnormally dry. A majority of the state is declared to be in a moderate or severe drought.
Agriculture

Varilek’s Cattle Call: Demand rages on

The fed cattle market had a cash range from $122-$127 live. Bids were again spotty, but we did see some notable upper end of the range trade. The south is catching more of the $122 trade. Prices in the north have increased for the past 3 weeks but with the same small volume of negotiators. Boxed beef is on a seasonal break ending the week near $308 for choice boxes. That is still a historically high price proving demand rages on.
Pulaski County, KY

Flies on pastured cattle

As livestock producers prepare for another grazing season, thoughts are often directed towards grass conditions, animal conditioning, and fence repair. An additional very important consideration should include what type of flies will impact their pastured cattle, and what method of fly control will work best for their management system. Livestock fly control should be viewed as having a positive economic impact on livestock operations. There are three fly species that economically impact pastured cattle; horn fly, face fly and stable fly.
Agriculture

USDA Acreage Report

Corn planted area for all purposes in 2021 is estimated at 92.7 million acres, up 2 percent or 1.87 million acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 28 of the 48 estimating States. Area harvested for grain, at 84.5 million acres, is up 2 percent from last year.
Agriculture

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 5.00 higher, with some or the largest gains in the North Central regions. Rains across the Corn Belt were of mixed intensity this past week as weather will continue to be watched for follow up rains and temperatures going into July, and more rain in the forecast for this coming week.
Markets

Probabilistic Forecasting and Inventory Optimization

In the next 1000 words, I’ll show you why point forecasts are inadequate to make supply decisions. Instead, you’ll see why you need probabilistic forecasts to make informed decisions. Let’s start with an example; we’ll discuss theory after. Operational Decisions based on Demand Forecasts. You are managing a bakery. Every...
Agriculture

Gamble of Feeder Cattle Prices Continues

While "normal" Americans settle into their summer schedules as soon as school is out for the kids, for a lot of cattlemen, summer doesn't feel like it has officially begun until the first big feeder cattle sale of the year. Last week, at Superior's Corn Belt Classic sale, the market saw its first big test of the 2021 feeder cattle market, and there were plenty of anxious emotions surrounding the sale. Following the less-than-ideal 2020 prices, cattlemen were leery of what the market would unveil this year given harsh drought conditions, limited water and the massive herd culling that's been taking place across much of the western United States.
Agriculture

Cattle markets show substantial price volatility

Uncertainty has caused price volatility for cattle markets, Stephen Koontz, ag economist for Colorado State University, wrote in his “In the Cattle Markets” column for the Livestock Marketing Information Center. “Fed cattle, feeder cattle and calf prices have been displaying substantial volatility since April,” Koontz said. “There is simply much...
Agriculture

Jordan Cattle Auction

Receipts totaled 1,497 and 4,492 head for the week. The market was very active and demand was good on all classes of calves and yearlings. Stocker steers and heifers sold steady from last week. Feeder steers and heifers also sold steady. Packer cows sold $2-$3 higher with the top cow at $90.00 that weighed 1435 lbs ($1,291.50). Bulls also sold $2-$4 higher with the top bull at $108.00 that…
Military

The Chinese Navy’s Worst Nightmare: A Submarine Crew Suffocated to Death

On April 25, 2003, the crew of a Chinese fishing boat noticed a strange sight—a periscope drifting listlessly above the surface of the water. The fishermen notified the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) which promptly dispatched two vessels to investigate. At first, the PLAN believed the contact to be an...
World

The delta variant is forcing lockdowns across the world

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus has caused restrictions and stay-at-home orders to help keep people safe from the spread of the virus, The New York Times reports. Countries such as Malaysia, Australia and others have added new COVID-19 restrictions to deal with the spread of the delta variant.
Agriculture

DTN Livestock Open: USDA Reports Expected to Influence Trade

Cattle futures may trade with limited price movement as traders will focus on the results of the Acreage and Quarterly Stocks reports due at 11:00 a.m. CT. The results may have an influence on cash cattle activity and feeder cattle futures. Hog futures may continue to rebound from an oversold status despite the weakness of cash.