ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More

By Jordan Rosenfeld
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage . While celebrities, in general, tend to have a shorter marriage span than average people, famous breakups not only come with public attention but big price tags. The country stars on this list had sometimes messy, sometimes expensive divorces, triggered by such forces as infidelity, the stressors of living life in the spotlight, the exhaustion of touring and sometimes just growing apart.

Good To Know: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Save: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

While some folks signed prenuptial agreements, those who married before they were famous may not have had the foresight to even consider such an option. As such, some of these stars had to pay out big divorce settlements. Here are some of the costliest .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lag7_0ZHfdbbG00

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

In 2002, Kelly Clarkson became the first winner of "American Idol" and has gone on to a successful crossover singing career, as well an eponymous television show and a seat at the judges' table on "The Voice." Three of her 15 Grammy nominations have come in country categories. The Academy of Country Music honored her with two awards in 2011 for her duet with Jason Aldean, "Don't You Wanna Stay," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.

In 2013, she married Brandon Blackstock, the stepson of country star Reba McEntire, and they had a daughter the following year and a son in 2016. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, and the drawn-out proceedings were finalized in March 2022.

Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock a one-time payment of about $1.3 million, monthly child support of $45,601 and, until Jan. 31, 2024, monthly spousal support of $115,000.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uz9Yh_0ZHfdbbG00

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves divorced her husband of only 2 1/2 years, Ruston Kelly, in July 2020. According to TMZ, they agreed to sell their house, and planned to split any revenue. Musgraves, who has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, was to receive 84.4% of the proceeds with the balance going to Kelly.

In a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Musgraves reflected on their divorce.

"It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work," she said. "I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrUyY_0ZHfdbbG00

Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock

Reba McEntire is more than just a country singer -- she's a country music icon, who has sold over 90 million records globally in her career. She married her manager of nine years, Narvel Blackstock, in 1989, had one son with him, Shelby. They divorced amicably in 2015. McEntire, who has a net worth of over $95 million, allegedly settled with Blackstock for a mind-boggling $47.5 million.

A joint statement about their separation read: "Despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other. They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1JWn_0ZHfdbbG00

LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet

Singer LeAnn Rimes was just 19 when she married Dean Sheremet, himself only 21 at the time, according to Country Fan Cast. They married in 2002 and divorced in 2009 amid a swirl of rumors about Rimes' infidelity with actor Eddie Cibrian, whom she later married in 2011. The singer has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Though their divorce settlement was private, Us Weekly reported that Sheremet, who initiated the divorce, asked Rimes for spousal support plus all attorney fees and costs. They tried to sell their custom-built mansion in 2009 for $7.45 million but weren't able to find a buyer until 2012, selling it for only $4.1 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSNYi_0ZHfdbbG00

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert both have had successful music careers. Lambert has earned a record number of Academy of Country Music Awards -- 37-- and her net worth is valued at $60 million. Shelton, a chart-topping singer and co-host of the musical reality show "The Voice," is worth $100 million. The couple met in 2005, dated for six years, was married for four and broke up in July 2015 while surrounded by rumors of infidelity. According to Us Weekly, they signed a prenup, though specifics are not public record, and planned to split their shared assets. The magazine reported that Lambert took their Nashville property while Shelton got their Oklahoma ranch.

Both found love again. Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin, then a New York City police officer, in January 2019. He now works on her security team. In July 2021, Shelton married singer Gwen Stefani in a private ceremony on the ranch. The two met in 2014 as co-hosts on "The Voice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNXpe_0ZHfdbbG00

Shania Twain and Robert John 'Mutt' Lange

Powerhouse country singer Shania Twain, who has an astonishing net worth of $400 million, married her husband Robert John "Mutt" Lange in 1993, only six months after they met. The couple has one son, Eja, and appeared happily married for 14 years. In 2008, Twain found out her husband was cheating with her close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. They divorced in 2010. While their divorce settlement was sealed, Lange, a record producer, was already worth around $225 million, so divorce was unlikely to leave him broke. In 2011, Twain shocked everyone by marrying Thiébaud's ex-husband, Frederic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPtdR_0ZHfdbbG00

Garth Brooks and Sandy Mahl

Garth Brooks and his college sweetheart, Sandy Mahl, married in 1986 and divorced in 2000 after 14 years married. They have three daughters together. Brooks reportedly paid Mahl $125 million in their divorce settlement. In a 2020 article about celebrity divorces, Marie Claire ranked it the sixth most expensive. Brooks married country artist Trisha Yearwood in 2005. Together, the couple has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jami Farkas contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More

Comments / 29

richhomielora
2021-07-27

Why do they get money when they get divorced for being married it’s obscured they are the money makers to give a check to the other individual for being married for what !!! Makes no sense get your money trick !!!! Expect spousal support just because they have assets crazzzie new laws should be made after divorce you get nothing it was theirs to begin with !!!

Reply
6
Chet Weston
2021-05-01

400M, cost him 125M. sounds like a deal. percent wise it cost me much more. doesn't sound like he was broke afterwards

Reply
3
Texanista
2021-04-19

You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille.

Reply(4)
16
Related
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Shania Twain
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Stars#Us Weekly#Divorce Settlement#American
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Months After Exiting, Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Fans Are Still Asking About Her Next Hallmark Movie

Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark Channel behind for Great American Family months ago. But that doesn’t mean that viewers of the former cable channel are ready to let go of the actress. Apparently, some fans have been asking Cameron Bure when her next Hallmark movie will air. And as the Full House alum prepares for her projects with GAF, she's addressing the confusion stemming from her exit from her former network gig.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Much is Prince Harry Worth?

Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
196K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy