The 20 best places to buy mattresses online

Getty Images/ NY Post Composite

Investing in a mattress is definitely worth the money — after all, we do spend a good chunk of our time sleeping.

The average American will spend 36 years in bed over the course of their lifetime — but only about 53 percent actually enjoy their bed!

Of course, one way to change that is by finding the perfect mattress for your needs.

Landing the perfect mattress can be tough but since boxed options are so popular these days, picking one out doesn’t have to be super challenging.

Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain, a plush memory-foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night or a medium-firm mattress that is the perfect amount of softness and hardness, there are tons of amazing brands that sell elite options that can be delivered right to your doorstep.

So while you may not be going into the store to test out each mattress, the industry is wide open with possibilities.

1. Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon by Sealy offers a variety of different mattresses, including their most popular “Chill Mattress.” It’s meant for sleepers who want motion isolation, conforming support and a modern feel.

2. Avocado Mattress

For those looking for a sustainable and organic mattress, Avocado may be the way to go. All of their mattresses are handmade in Los Angeles.

3. Leesa

Leesa offers four mattresses: the brand’s original, hybrid, legend and a studio option. They also have four different bases to choose from, including an adjustable pick to completely customize your sleep experience.

Leesa

4. Saatva

Saatva is another great company to buy a mattress online. They have a plethora of different types, including their Solaire Adjustable Mattress. It comes in the typical mattress sizes but if you’re in the market for a king or California king, the option to split the mattress is available — making it ideal for partners who like to sleep differently.

5. Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding could be a great choice for you, too. They’re currently doing a sale, offering 20% off select mattresses and 50% off sheets.

6. Tempur-Pedic

Temper-Pedic has many different mattresses online, but their most popular option — “TEMPUR-ProAdapt” — has more than 2,500 positive reviews and comes in soft, medium, medium hybrid and firm softness.

7. Birch by Helix

Birch is another great organic mattress company that sells one mattress with stellar airflow and breathability, optimized for pressure relief and sustainably sourced.

8. Casper

Casper is one of the most popular modern-day mattresses companies online that sells four different choices: the wave hybrid, the nova hybrid, the original and the element.

Casper

9. Nectar Sleep

Nectar is currently offering $399 worth of accessories with every mattress. This deal includes a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows!

10. Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm is another good place to look if you want to go the traditional route and shop for more than one brand, including Sleepy’s, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and many more.

11. Awara Sleep

Awara sells one organic, latex-hybrid mattress that was designed with wrapped coil springs to provide contour and a touch of bounce for supportive sleep throughout the night.

Awara

12. Bear Mattress

Bear Mattress features many different options but the brand’s original mattress has three layers of comfort: cooling graphite-gel memory foam, responsive transition foam and high-density support foam.

13. Macy’s

Shop for the perfect mattress at Macy’s. They sell many brands on this list, like Serta, Sealy, Leesa, Purple and more.

14. DreamCloud Sleep

The DreamCloud Sleep has two mattresses for sale: their original DreamCloud mattress and the DreamCloud Premier mattress.

DreamCloud Sleep

15. GhostBed

GhostBed has four mattresses: the classic, flex, luxe and the 3D Matrix.

16. Walmart

Walmart sells many different mattress brands including Zinus, Slumber, Lucid and more.

17. Amazon

You can find plenty of great mattresses — with thousands of reviews — on Amazon.com, many of which that will be delivered right to your doorstep in just two days, thanks to two-day Prime shipping.

18. Wayfair

Wayfair is a great place to shop for a mattress because they have many different options — and usually at a discount!

Wayfair

19. Overstock

At Overstock you can find discounted mattresses from brands like Sealy, BeautyRest, Lucid and others.

20. Zinus

If you’re shopping on a budget, Zinus is a great place to look for a mattress. Some of their products start as low as $150!