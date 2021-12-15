ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The 20 best places to buy mattresses online

By Camryn La Sala
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJCzQ_0ZGct7pJ00
Getty Images/ NY Post Composite

Investing in a mattress is definitely worth the money — after all, we do spend a good chunk of our time sleeping.

The average American will spend 36 years in bed over the course of their lifetime — but only about 53 percent actually enjoy their bed!

Of course, one way to change that is by finding the perfect mattress for your needs.

Landing the perfect mattress can be tough but since boxed options are so popular these days, picking one out doesn’t have to be super challenging.

Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain, a plush memory-foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night or a medium-firm mattress that is the perfect amount of softness and hardness, there are tons of amazing brands that sell elite options that can be delivered right to your doorstep.

So while you may not be going into the store to test out each mattress, the industry is wide open with possibilities.

1. Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon by Sealy offers a variety of different mattresses, including their most popular “Chill Mattress.” It’s meant for sleepers who want motion isolation, conforming support and a modern feel.

2. Avocado Mattress

For those looking for a sustainable and organic mattress, Avocado may be the way to go. All of their mattresses are handmade in Los Angeles.

3. Leesa

Leesa offers four mattresses: the brand’s original, hybrid, legend and a studio option. They also have four different bases to choose from, including an adjustable pick to completely customize your sleep experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NX65B_0ZGct7pJ00
Leesa

4. Saatva

Saatva is another great company to buy a mattress online. They have a plethora of different types, including their Solaire Adjustable Mattress. It comes in the typical mattress sizes but if you’re in the market for a king or California king, the option to split the mattress is available — making it ideal for partners who like to sleep differently.

5. Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding could be a great choice for you, too. They’re currently doing a sale, offering 20% off select mattresses and 50% off sheets.

6. Tempur-Pedic

Temper-Pedic has many different mattresses online, but their most popular option — “TEMPUR-ProAdapt” — has more than 2,500 positive reviews and comes in soft, medium, medium hybrid and firm softness.

7. Birch by Helix

Birch is another great organic mattress company that sells one mattress with stellar airflow and breathability, optimized for pressure relief and sustainably sourced.

8. Casper

Casper is one of the most popular modern-day mattresses companies online that sells four different choices: the wave hybrid, the nova hybrid, the original and the element.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkZz3_0ZGct7pJ00
Casper

9. Nectar Sleep

Nectar is currently offering $399 worth of accessories with every mattress. This deal includes a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows!

10. Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm is another good place to look if you want to go the traditional route and shop for more than one brand, including Sleepy’s, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and many more.

11. Awara Sleep

Awara sells one organic, latex-hybrid mattress that was designed with wrapped coil springs to provide contour and a touch of bounce for supportive sleep throughout the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDBYg_0ZGct7pJ00
Awara

12. Bear Mattress

Bear Mattress features many different options but the brand’s original mattress has three layers of comfort: cooling graphite-gel memory foam, responsive transition foam and high-density support foam.

13. Macy’s

Shop for the perfect mattress at Macy’s. They sell many brands on this list, like Serta, Sealy, Leesa, Purple and more.

14. DreamCloud Sleep

The DreamCloud Sleep has two mattresses for sale: their original DreamCloud mattress and the DreamCloud Premier mattress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5XXf_0ZGct7pJ00
DreamCloud Sleep

15. GhostBed

GhostBed has four mattresses: the classic, flex, luxe and the 3D Matrix.

16. Walmart

Walmart sells many different mattress brands including Zinus, Slumber, Lucid and more.

17. Amazon

You can find plenty of great mattresses — with thousands of reviews — on Amazon.com, many of which that will be delivered right to your doorstep in just two days, thanks to two-day Prime shipping.

18. Wayfair

Wayfair is a great place to shop for a mattress because they have many different options — and usually at a discount!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10E0Q5_0ZGct7pJ00
Wayfair

19. Overstock

At Overstock you can find discounted mattresses from brands like Sealy, BeautyRest, Lucid and others.

20. Zinus

If you’re shopping on a budget, Zinus is a great place to look for a mattress. Some of their products start as low as $150!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
marketplace.org

Why do Walmart shoppers enter on the left and exit on the right?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Company#Bear Mattress#Mattresses#Mattress Firm#American#Avocado
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Amazon Cyber Monday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Holiday shopping is underway and that means you can find huge deals on fashion, including handbags! And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and handbags to you before the New Year!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

Stuck for Ideas? Here Are the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon

If you’re one of those people who finds buying gifts for people to be a real struggle, you’ll likely take all the help you can get. Luckily, when it comes to finding suitable gifts for the ladies in your life, there is a shortcut. By checking out the best gifts for women on Amazon, you will have a window into exactly what clothes, tech, food, treats and other miscellaneous items are currently worth your attention. While some people prefer to avoid larger retail websites, there are so many reasons to shop on Amazon, especially when compared to other websites or driving...
RETAIL
E! News

12 Must-Have Shoes From Amazon That Keep Selling Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Looking to add to your shoe collection before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

It's not too late! 12 last-minute gifts you can get on Amazon

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Every...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Christmas Ornaments In 2021

Christmas ornaments have always felt like the most memorable part of the holiday season. Whether fun and silly or nostalgic and personal, Christmas ornaments are used year after year. In a way, they feel like tiny time capsules that tell the history of a family and their holiday traditions. Ornaments can come in many shapes, materials, colors, and moods, and the best part of decorating a Christmas tree is the lack of uniformity between everyone’s ornaments. Let everyone choose the look and feel that fits their personality, and much like the tree itself, it’ll tell the story of the family and...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to 40% on UGGs

Cyber Monday is here and with winter is headed our way, we're shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your boot shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays.
SHOPPING
Mental_Floss

5 Best Places To Order Christmas Pies Online In Time For The Holidays

The holiday season is upon us, which means there’s no better time to lose yourself in an entire tin of pie. And while baking a pie can be a bit of a hassle, luckily, there’s the magic of delivery. We’ve put together a list of the best places to order pies online that'll make it to your doorstep in time for the festivities. The bakeries on this list all offer fast shipping across the U.S. and have delicious signature treats along with holiday classics—and whether you prefer something sweet and chocolatey or a more savory option, there’s a dessert for everyone.
FOOD & DRINKS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy