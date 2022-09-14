Mattress buying guide: How to choose and the 30 best places to buy online

Investing in a mattress is definitely worth the money — after all, we do spend a good chunk of our time sleeping.

The average American will spend 36 years in bed throughout their lifetime — but only about 53 percent actually enjoy their bed!

Of course, one way to change that is by creating the ideal bedding setup: soft sheets , quality pillows , a comfy duvet , maybe even a throw blanket and of course, a decent mattress.

If you find yourself asking, “Where is the best place to buy a mattress near me” — then we have great news. You can find an incredible mattress right from the comfort of your own couch. (Yes, we mean on the Internet).

While you may not be overly eager to buy a mattress you’ve never even touched, fret not. If you don’t absolutely love the option you bought, many brands offer a 100-night trial run so you can return the mattress easily if you decide it’s not for you. Plus, many mattress companies offer advanced methods within the online shopping process to help you get exactly what you want.

Nevertheless, online shopping for a mattress has its own set of obstacles so we reached out to the Sleep Foundation to get some tips.

“It’s important to consider your build (height/weight), and your sleep position (side, back, stomach, combination) when choosing a mattress,” said Logan Foley, Sleep Science Coach and Managing Editor at the Sleep Foundation. “For instance, a sleeper who is 5’1 and weighs less than 130 pounds could find a mattress more firm than someone who is 6’1 and over 230 pounds.”

“When buying online, a consumer won’t have access to a customer service representative to help them with their specific sleep needs,” Foley said. “This means they need to be more aware of what they want in a mattress than someone who shops in-store.”

Overall: The Sleep Foundation suggests a medium soft firmness level for sleepers under 130 pounds, medium firm between 130-230 pounds, and extra firm for sleepers 230+ pounds.

Side sleepers should look for a medium firm mattress made of polyfoam or memory foam, providing above-average contouring to the body and also helping those who wake up with body aches.

should look for a medium firm mattress made of polyfoam or memory foam, providing above-average contouring to the body and also helping those who wake up with body aches. Back and stomach sleepers may consider a more firm latex mattress that offers less contouring and more bounce.

and may consider a more firm latex mattress that offers less contouring and more bounce. Combination sleepers are looking for a medium to medium-firm mattress found in hybrid mattresses that combine innerspring support and foam comfort and benefit those who sleep hot.

Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain, a plush memory-foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night or a medium-firm mattress that is the perfect amount of softness and hardness, there are tons of amazing brands that sell elite options that can be delivered right to your doorstep.

So while you may not be going into the store to test out every mattress, the industry is wide open with possibilities.

Note: make sure to look out for discounts as many of these brands participate in sales throughout the year.

Casper

Casper is one of the most popular modern-day mattress companies online that sells four choices: the wave hybrid, the nova hybrid, the original and the element.

Not convinced yet? Check out our standalone review on the brand’s new Element Pro mattress .

Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon by Sealy offers a variety of different mattresses, including their most popular “Chill Mattress.” It’s meant for sleepers who want motion isolation, conforming support and a modern feel.

Note: use promo code NYPOST to get 36% off your purchase.

Avocado Green Mattress

For those looking for a sustainable and organic mattress, Avocado may be the way to go. All of their mattresses are handmade in Los Angeles.

Leesa

Leesa offers four mattresses: the brand’s original, hybrid, legend and a studio option. They also have four different bases to choose from, including an adjustable pick to customize your sleep experience completely.

Saatva

Saatva is another excellent company to buy a mattress online. They have a plethora of different types, including their Solaire Adjustable Mattress. It comes in the typical mattress sizes, but if you’re in the market for a king or California king, the option to split the mattress is available — making it ideal for partners who like to sleep differently.

Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding could be an excellent choice for you, too. They’re currently doing a sale, offering 25% off the entire website.

Temper-Pedic

Temper-Pedic has many different mattresses online, but their most popular option — “ TEMPUR-ProAdapt ” — has more than 2,500 positive reviews and comes in soft, medium, medium hybrid and firm softness.

Birch

Birch is another great organic mattress company that sells one mattress with stellar airflow and breathability, optimized for pressure relief and sustainably sourced.

Nectar Sleep

Nectar offers a wide variety of options that are great for many types of sleepers and budgets.

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm is another good place to look if you want to go the traditional route and shop for more than one brand, including Sleepy’s, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and many more.

Awara Sleep

Awara sells one organic, latex-hybrid mattress that was designed with wrapped coil springs to provide contour and a touch of bounce for supportive sleep throughout the night.

Bear Mattress

Bear Mattress features many different options, but the brand’s original mattress has three layers of comfort: cooling graphite-gel memory foam, responsive transition foam and high-density support foam.

Macy’s

Shop for the perfect mattress at Macy’s. They sell many brands on this list, like Serta, Sealy, Leesa, Purple and more.

DreamCloud Sleep

The DreamCloud Sleep has two mattresses for sale: their original DreamCloud mattress and the DreamCloud Premier mattress.

GhostBed

GhostBed has four mattresses: the classic, flex, luxe and the 3D Matrix.

Walmart

Walmart sells many different mattress brands, including Zinus, Slumber, Lucid and more.

Amazon

You can find plenty of great mattresses — with thousands of reviews — on Amazon.com, many of which will be delivered right to your doorstep in just two days, thanks to two-day Prime shipping.

Wayfair

Wayfair is a great place to shop for a mattress because they have many different options — and usually at a discount!

Overstock

At Overstock you can find discounted mattresses from brands like Sealy, BeautyRest, Lucid and others.

Zinus

If you’re shopping on a budget, Zinus is a great place to look for a mattress if you’re shopping on a budget. Some of their products start as low as $150!

Purple

Take advantage of mattress options from Purple: the brand’s classic, hybrid, hybrid premier and more.

Floyd

Floyd Home offers one hybrid mattress which features memory foam and coils — designed to bring you both sturdy support and contouring comfort. It features 1,000 pocketed coils that provide zoned support, paired with a breathable open-cell foam infused with copper and graphite to dissipate body heat and contour your body.

Amerisleep

Amerisleep has three mattresses: AS2 (it’s the most popular mattress for dynamic support and back pain relief), AS3 (blends support, softness and pressure relief for all sleep styles) and AS5 (a soft mattress, offering responsive support and cushioning comfort).

Zoma Sleep

Zoma offers two different mattress options: the original and hybrid. The original features less motion transfer, better spine alignment and zoned support while the hybrid has a bouncier feel, better breathability and edge support.

Layla Sleep

You can’t go wrong with Layla Sleep. The brand uses cutting-edge technology with a luxurious feel to create quality and long-lasting mattresses.

PlushBeds

Plush Beds sells a wide variety of natural and organic mattresses and two memory foam options.

Nolah

Nolah provides a variety of luxurious mattress picks, including its original 10-inch option, signature 12-inch and natural 11-inch, which is made with eco-friendly and hypoallergenic natural Talalay latex hybrid material. It’s wrapped in an organic cotton cover and packed with comfort features.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number is a one-stop shop for mattresses, bedding and pillows. The brand offers many different options in their classic, performance, innovation and memory foam series.

Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan offers a wide variety of options, from twins to California king beds and even split mattresses.

Emma Sleep

Emma Sleep sells one option at the moment: it’s the original mattress, and for its quality structure and ideal price point, you can’t go wrong.

