30 best places to buy mattresses online in 2022: Casper, Amazon, more

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
New York Post
 2 hours ago

Investing in a mattress is definitely worth the money — after all, we do spend a good chunk of our time sleeping.

The average American will spend 36 years in bed over the course of their lifetime — but only about 53 percent actually enjoy their bed!

Of course, one way to change that is by creating the ideal bedding set up: soft sheets , a nice duvet , maybe even a throw blanket and of course, a decent mattress.

Landing the perfect mattress can be tough but since boxed options are so popular these days, picking one out doesn’t have to be super challenging.

Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain, a plush memory-foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night or a medium-firm mattress that is the perfect amount of softness and hardness, there are tons of amazing brands that sell elite options that can be delivered right to your doorstep.

So while you may not be going into the store to test out each mattress, the industry is wide open with possibilities.

Note: make sure to look out for discounts as many of these brands participate in sales throughout the year.

1. Cocoon by Sealy Use promo code NYPOST36 to get 36% off your purchase

Cocoon by Sealy offers a variety of different mattresses, including their most popular “Chill Mattress.” It’s meant for sleepers who want motion isolation, conforming support and a modern feel.

2. Avocado Mattress Use promo code NYPOST for $125 off all adult mattresses

For those looking for a sustainable and organic mattress, Avocado may be the way to go. All of their mattresses are handmade in Los Angeles.

3. Leesa

Leesa offers four mattresses: the brand’s original, hybrid, legend and a studio option. They also have four different bases to choose from, including an adjustable pick to completely customize your sleep experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aot0a_0ZGct7pJ00 Leesa 4. Saatva

Saatva is another great company to buy a mattress online. They have a plethora of different types, including their Solaire Adjustable Mattress. It comes in the typical mattress sizes but if you’re in the market for a king or California king, the option to split the mattress is available — making it ideal for partners who like to sleep differently.

5. Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding could be a great choice for you, too. They’re currently doing a sale, offering 20% off select mattresses and 50% off sheets.

6. Tempur-Pedic

Temper-Pedic has many different mattresses online, but their most popular option — “TEMPUR-ProAdapt” — has more than 2,500 positive reviews and comes in soft, medium, medium hybrid and firm softness.

7. Birch by Helix

Birch is another great organic mattress company that sells one mattress with stellar airflow and breathability, optimized for pressure relief and sustainably sourced.

8. Casper

Casper is one of the most popular modern-day mattresses companies online that sells four different choices: the wave hybrid, the nova hybrid, the original and the element.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIW1F_0ZGct7pJ00 Casper 9. Nectar Sleep

Nectar is currently offering $399 worth of accessories with every mattress. This deal includes a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows!

10. Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm is another good place to look if you want to go the traditional route and shop for more than one brand, including Sleepy’s, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and many more.

11. Awara Sleep

Awara sells one organic, latex-hybrid mattress that was designed with wrapped coil springs to provide contour and a touch of bounce for supportive sleep throughout the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDBYg_0ZGct7pJ00 Awara 12. Bear Mattress Use the promo code NYPBEAR25 for 25% off sitewide

Bear Mattress features many different options but the brand’s original mattress has three layers of comfort: cooling graphite-gel memory foam, responsive transition foam and high-density support foam.

13. Macy’s

Shop for the perfect mattress at Macy’s. They sell many brands on this list, like Serta, Sealy, Leesa, Purple and more.

14. DreamCloud Sleep

The DreamCloud Sleep has two mattresses for sale: their original DreamCloud mattress and the DreamCloud Premier mattress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5XXf_0ZGct7pJ00 DreamCloud Sleep 15. GhostBed

GhostBed has four mattresses: the classic, flex, luxe and the 3D Matrix.

16. Walmart

Walmart sells many different mattress brands including Zinus, Slumber, Lucid and more.

17. Amazon

You can find plenty of great mattresses — with thousands of reviews — on Amazon.com, many of which that will be delivered right to your doorstep in just two days, thanks to two-day Prime shipping.

18. Wayfair

Wayfair is a great place to shop for a mattress because they have many different options — and usually at a discount!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10E0Q5_0ZGct7pJ00 Wayfair 19. Overstock

At Overstock you can find discounted mattresses from brands like Sealy, BeautyRest, Lucid and others.

20. Zinus

If you’re shopping on a budget, Zinus is a great place to look for a mattress. Some of their products start as low as $150!

21. Purple

Take advantage of mattress options from Purple: the brand’s classic, hybrid, hybrid premier and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmMLj_0ZGct7pJ00 Purple Hybrid Mattress 22. Floyd

Floyd Home offers one hybrid mattress which features memory foam and coils — designed to bring you both sturdy support and contouring comfort. It features 1,000 pocketed coils that provide zoned support, paired with a breathable open-cell foam infused with copper and graphite to dissipate body heat and contour your body.

23. Amerisleep Use the promo code NYPOST for $300 off any mattress

Amerisleep has three mattresses: AS2 (it’s the most popular mattress for dynamic support and back pain relief), AS3 (blends support, softness and pressure relief for all sleep styles) and AS5 (a soft mattress, offering responsive support and cushioning comfort).

24. Zoma Use the promo code NYPOST for $150 off any mattress

Zoma offers two different mattress options: the original and hybrid. The original features less motion transfer, better spine alignment and zoned support while the hybrid has a bouncier feel, better breathability and edge support.

25. Layla Sleep

You can’t go wrong with Layla Sleep. The brand uses cutting-edge technology with a luxurious feel to create quality and long-lasting mattresses.

26. Plush Beds Use the promo code NYPOST100 for $100 off any bedroom mattress, on top of existing sales on our website.

Plush Beds sells a wide variety of natural and organic mattresses, as well as two memory foam options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g74Tq_0ZGct7pJ00 PlushBeds The Botanical Bliss® Organic Latex Mattress 27. Nolah Mattress

Nolah provides a variety of mattress luxurious picks including its original 10-inch option, signature 12-inch and natural 11-inch which is made with eco-friendly and hypoallergenic natural Talalay latex hybrid material. It’s wrapped in an organic cotton cover and packed with comfort features.

28. Sleep Number

Sleep Number is a one-stop shop for mattresses, bedding and pillows. The brand offers many different options in their classic, performance, innovation and memory foam series.

29. Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan offers a wide variety of options ranging from twins to California king beds and even split mattresses.

30. Emma Sleep

Emma Sleep sells one option at the moment: it’s the original mattress and for its quality structure and ideal price point, you can’t go wrong.

For more content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

