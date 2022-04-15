I tried 20 of Trader Joe's seasonal spring products, and there are only a few I wouldn't buy again

I tried 20 of Trader Joe's spring products. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I tried the seasonal foods available at Trader Joe's in the spring and reviewed them.

The pink-and-white and Meyer-lemon cookies were both delicious and adorable.

The chain's cheese-filled fiocchetti and taco-salad kit are both good entrée options.

Trader Joe's has stocked its shelves with a variety of delicious seasonal products just in time for spring .

So I tried some of the spring offerings from my local store as part of an ongoing series in which I review the grocery chain's seasonal foods .

Keep reading to see which of these items I'll be stocking up on and which I'm going to skip.

The cheese blintzes would make a perfect addition to any brunch table

I was excited to try these blintzes. Savanna Swain-Wilson

A blintz is a popular breakfast treat that's essentially a lightly sweetened pancake wrapped around a cheese or fruit filling. They're often associated with Shavuot , a springtime holiday celebrated in the Jewish faith, but are also popular throughout other parts of Europe.

You can find Trader Joe's blintzes in the frozen section , which makes them a great option for anyone who wants to try these treats without making a mess in the kitchen.

A single package comes with four blintzes, so it's just enough to share with others as a brunch side dish or with another person as a full meal.

I topped mine with whipped cream and raspberries. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Although the product doesn't come with any toppings, its box features a picture of a blintz paired with whipped cream and fruit, so I followed suit for the full experience.

This was my first time trying blintzes, and I mostly enjoyed them. They tasted like a traditional crepe, and I appreciated their light sweetness that became more noticeable with the berries.

But I was caught slightly off guard when I bit into these expecting a velvety cream-cheese filling, only to find cottage cheese.

Before sampling these, I didn't read the ingredients list or check what type of cheese is standard for blintzes. I don't necessarily dislike cottage cheese when it's served cold, but it sort of reminds me of expired milk when warmed.

That wasn't quite the case here, and I accustomed myself to the lumpy texture after a few bites, but it was definitely new for me.

I didn't love the cottage-cheese filling. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Perhaps these tasted exactly as they should, and they're just not for me. Maybe they taste nothing like traditional blintzes, and I'll be surprised when I have them homemade.

All I know is the Trader Joe's take left me with a mixed taste in my mouth, literally.

VERDICT: Overall, the blintzes were decent, but they weren't my favorite among the group. The fruit and whipped cream certainly elevated them, but I still had trouble getting over the texture.

But if you're a cottage-cheese fan or like a versatile breakfast, these will probably be right up your alley.

The gluten-free coffee-cake muffins tasted incredible

I was surprised by how huge each muffin was. Savanna Swain-Wilson

The most noticeable thing about these muffins was their size — compared to the standard, these were gigantic.

I actually googled the difference between muffins and cakes to understand how to categorize these, and based on their texture, they fall into the muffin camp.

Each treat sported that signature coffee-cake look with a ribbon-like swirl of cinnamon on the bottom, which was dense and sturdy, yet also slightly crumbly. The tops were bedazzled with a dusting of sprinkles.

A pack of four of these muffins costs about $5. Savanna Swain-Wilson

After taking a bite, I decided I wanted to find the baker who came up with this recipe and personally thank them for figuring out how to perfect gluten-free muffins.

I'm usually wary of gluten-free pastries because of their tendency to be either super dry or way too dense and crumbly, but these muffins were surprisingly moist and delicate, with a lightly sweet flavor that made them suitable for an early-morning bite .

Plus when paired with a cup of coffee, their cinnamon flavor really popped.

Best of all, one box of four gigantic coffee-cake muffins sells for about $5, which is a bargain considering most pastries cost $4 apiece at some coffee shops.

VERDICT: Although I can't see myself buying these muffins all the time, I will absolutely be hitting up Trader Joe's for these when I'm craving sweet breakfasts or having guests over again.

The oven-baked cheese bites would be great in soup or on their own

These cheese bites from Trader Joe's are gluten free. Savanna Swain-Wilson

If you ever wanted to know what spaghetti would taste like in snack form, this is your answer. And as strange as that might sound, this item is absolutely worth it.

Basically, these gluten-free bites are dehydrated, aged cheese with a few added seasonings.

Like any good snack, these morsels delivered in crunch, and I gave them bonus points for their airiness that gifted each bite with a crispy, melt-in-your-mouth quality.

These bites had a good kick to them. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Since they're made of pure cheese, they delivered a clear, strong Parmesan flavor .

But what made these a real standout was the zesty chili-and-tomato flavor that came through with each bite, giving these morsels a nice kick and upgrading them from an ordinary cheesy snack to a complex flavor bomb.

VERDICT: 10/10. I'm obsessed.

The vegan taco salad earned high marks for its filling seitan crumble and tasty jalapeño-ranch dressing

I usually don't buy bagged salads. Savanna Swain-Wilson

As lazy as I can sometimes be, I'm usually not one to buy bagged salads, but this option might've sold me.

I buy taco salad at least once a week, so I was beyond excited to give this one a try.

Each bag contains iceberg lettuce, blue tortilla strips, corn salsa, and chipotle-seasoned seitan. According to the package, it has roughly five servings, but it seemed more like two or three to me.

Putting the salad together couldn't have been easier. I simply cut open all the ingredient bags and tossed the contents together in a bowl. I didn't even have to heat up the vegan-meat crumbles because they came precooked.

As an on-and-off vegetarian, I'm no stranger to meat alternatives, particularly the ones Trader Joe's has to offer . The Chipotle seitan made this mix a filling meal on its own and gave it a necessary layer of savory flavor, which is crucial in salads with a limited amount of dressing.

This seitan wasn't dry or soggy, and though I couldn't really detect the Chipotle flavor, it was still seasoned enough to have that taco-meat taste. It was like a toned-down version of the chain's soy chorizo, which I cannot recommend enough .

This meal was so easy to throw together. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Beyond the seitan, I thought the other salad components nicely tied everything together. Visually, the pico de gallo looked like a mess, but it had a yummy, spicy flavor that brought out the nuances of the faux meat.

And if you like a mix of textures in your salads, you'll absolutely love the blue-corn tortilla strips. The combination of the crunchy chips, slightly chewy seitan, and crispy lettuce was amazing.

Also, as a longtime ranch lover, I'm often skeptical of alternatives that don't contain dairy, but Trader Joe's absolutely nailed the dressing. It didn't have a weird artificial taste, and the only downside was that there wasn't more of it.

Though with the limited amount of dressing, it could be challenging to split this salad into multiple meals unless you're really careful about rationing.

Your only choice is to douse the entire meal in it and hope the mix doesn't turn soggy by the time you come for leftovers, but if you're anything like me, there's a good chance you'll go through this entire bag before the day ends.

VERDICT: With the mix of textures, super-filling seitan, and tasty dressing, this salad is a must-buy for anyone looking to spice up their lunches .

The lemon bars were so mind-blowingly delicious that they tasted homemade



These lemon bars are in Trader Joe's frozen section. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Chocolate is great and all, but nothing screams springtime like a yummy lemon bar.

Apparently Trader Joe's customers are aware of this too because these lemon bars were practically sold out when I went to buy them, which I took as a sign that I was in for a real treat.

There was no mistaking the presence of real lemon in these bars — as soon as I opened the box, I noticed a sweet citrus aroma that instantly made my eyes and nostrils widen.

I let these lemon bars defrost on my counter for an hour before tasting them, and I'm not sure I'll ever attempt baking this dessert on my own again, because these were out of this world .

I would never have known these bars were frozen and store-bought. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Had I not purchased this dessert myself, I never would have guessed it came from the freezer section. Each bar had a scrumptious, fresh taste, so it could easily pass as homemade .

The combination of the vanilla shortbread with the bright, citrusy lemon curd and dusting of powdered sugar was absolutely divine. But these really stood out for their texture — they had a perfect level of chewiness with an impressively buttery crust despite being frozen.

Best of all, they're cut into 12 even squares, which would make them ideal for sharing and perfect for a picnic.

Just put the pieces in a cute pink or white box with some cellophane, and I would be fully convinced they came from an upscale bakery.

VERDICT: I apologize in advance to anyone who lives near me and wants to try these lemon bars because I might be buying them all the next time I hit up Trader Joe's.

These peanut-shaped chocolates were a fun and creative take

These bites were so good, they could have passed as artisan candies. Savanna Swain-Wilson

All chocolate tastes better when it comes in a cute shape , and these peanut-like candies were proof of that.

Plus they had just the right ratio of high-quality chocolate exterior to creamy peanut-butter filling.

Some boxed chocolate can have a weird waxy taste, but that wasn't the case here. Each bite was so melt-in-your-mouth delicious that the treats could have passed for something I'd buy at a specialty candy shop.

The texture really won me over, as each piece had an added layer of rice cereal under the coating for extra crunch.

I will definitely be buying these again. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Thankfully, their elongated shape made them a two-bite treat, so I needed only a few pieces to satisfy my peanut-butter-chocolate craving.

Other candy makers should really take notes because Trader Joe's clearly knows what it's doing when it comes to chocolate.

VERDICT: To say I loved this candy would be an understatement.

Please, Trader Joe's, I'm begging you to make these available year-round.

The dark-chocolate plantain chips would make a great addition to your spring snack rotation

I was excited to try the dark-chocolate plantain chips. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Once upon a time, Trader Joe's used to sell chocolate-dipped potato chips, and I have been in mourning every day since the chain stopped. So the arrival of these plantain chips seemed to be the answer to my wishes for a new sweet-and-salty snack.

Thankfully they did not disappoint. Crunchy, salty, and slightly sweet, these plantain chips were everything I'd been craving.

I appreciated how Trader Joe's didn't go overboard with the chocolate coating by opting for a light drizzle. Plantains already have a natural fruity sweetness, so they only need a touch of cocoa flavor to highlight their sugary notes.

The dark chocolate was the perfect topping. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Milk chocolate would have been too sweet, plus the dark alternative's slight bitterness toned down the sweet flavors enough to make these passable as a snack instead of a dessert .

Although I genuinely thought these plantain chips were tasty, I'm not sure I would rate them above the jerk-style variety, as I was over these after a few bites.

VERDICT: Overall, I'd say these chips are a must-buy for anyone who loves the combination of dark chocolate with salty flavors. I can also see them making a superb sweet addition to any snack platter.

I fell in love with this lemon-and-ricotta ravioli's tasty filling

This lemon-and-ricotta option is my new favorite Trader Joe's ravioli. Savanna Swain-Wilson

My longtime favorite Trader Joe's ravioli was the caprese one, but after trying this lemon version, I wasn't so sure anymore.

Like the chain's other ravioli varieties, this cooked in less than 10 minutes on my stove, which makes it an excellent dinner option if you're looking for something to throw together quickly .

In the interest of tasting the ravioli in its purest form, I coated the dish in just olive oil, salt, pepper, and Parmesan, and it was so delicious on its own.

The filling was super smooth and had a pleasantly fresh flavor to it, as the delicate hints of lemon provided a needed contrast to the ricotta's sweetness to make it less rich than the standard cheese-stuffed ravioli.

The meal tasted amazing without a heavy sauce. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I also loved that I didn't feel heavy after eating this meal, which almost never happens with cheesy pasta. If I had some basil to top this dish off, it would have been next-level good.

I polished off two bowls for dinner one night and had no regrets.

According to the package, the ravioli serves three people, but if you're a fan of anything lemon, it's almost impossible to say no to seconds.

VERDICT: It's safe to say this ravioli will be my new go-to weeknight dinner this spring.

The almond-butter almonds hit all of the right notes of a perfect snack

I was a little skeptical about the almond-on-almond combo. Savanna Swain-Wilson

With a super-smooth coating and lightly salted nutty interior, these almond-butter almonds tasted like candy , and I say this as someone who used to toss aside any sweet that contained even a sliver of nuts — thankfully, I'm capable of evolving.

Super creamy and sweet with subtle notes of cocoa and vanilla, the almond-butter coating on the outside was so yummy, I could have eaten it by the spoonful. A few times, I scraped it off each almond the same way one might eat the icing from an Oreo.

I must apologize to the dark-chocolate almonds I usually buy because these are my new go-to nutty treat.

VERDICT: Almond on top of almond might sound like a bit much , but it proved to be an excellent choice. These bites were delicious.

I hope these stick around at Trader Joe's, but I'll stock up just in case .

These crispy mushrooms were a bit of an acquired taste

I don't think I'll buy more of these. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I love mushrooms, but when I saw these snacks at Trader Joe's, I raised an eyebrow. Fungi add a layer of complexity to just about any meal, but the thought of eating mushrooms alone seemed a bit weird to me.

Still, there was something about the cute packaging that reminded me of the "Alice in Wonderland" garden, which is probably why this one gets to pass as a spring item.

I wasn't sure what to expect from these , but at a glance, they didn't look super appetizing — more like overcooked mushrooms than anything else.

Appearance aside, these were a decent savory snack. They tasted like nothing I'd ever eaten, so I gave Trader Joe's credit for creativity.

According to the package description, the mushrooms are lightly salted, dried, and tossed in sunflower oil, so their natural umami taste really stood out because it wasn't competing with too many seasonings.

Their texture really made them a memorable snack, as they had a light, crispy exterior like a chip and a slightly chewy inside like a cooked mushroom.

I'm still not sure these are the kind of snacks I'd eat often. As much as I love mushrooms, their strong taste can be a bit too much at times, especially without any other flavors to complement them. Such was the case here, as I was pretty much over these after a few bites.

VERDICT: The crispy mushrooms are worth trying at least once, but I think I'm going to skip repurchasing.

The cheese-filled fiocchetti with pink sauce was pretty good but not mind-blowing

This meal can be made in one pan. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I'm always going to give Trader Joe's bonus points for any meal that can be cooked in a single pan.

The pasta, seasonings, and cheese all come mixed in the same bag, so I simply poured everything into a pan with oil and water and waited for it to come together.

Just as the package suggested, the fiocchetti cooked to an optimal tenderness in less than 10 minutes, but the sauce didn't really look quite right.

The sauce came out a bit too runny. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Even though I measured out the water and oil according to the package instructions, the mix looked much thinner and less pink than advertised. Despite its light-orange hue, I still gave it a chance.

I generally enjoyed the pasta component of the dish, as its shape reminded me of a flower — maybe that's what makes it a spring item.

Biting into each piece was like opening a small gift filled with soft Taleggio cheese, but the sauce left a lot to be desired. It desperately needed more tomato flavor and garlic.

It's possible I watered it down during the cooking process, but even so, the flavor wasn't as bold as I anticipated, and it came out so thin that it seemed more like a lightly seasoned broth than a sauce.

I set aside some leftovers in the fridge and noticed the next day that the sauce had slightly thickened, but that didn't really help me when I wanted to eat it for dinner the previous night.

The pasta itself was quite good. Savanna Swain-Wilson

VERDICT: Overall I'd say this pasta is a great vegetarian entrée to add to your weeknight repertoire.

Although the dish's flavors were quite mellow, the meal could easily be upgraded with a few extra spices, like red-pepper flakes and more cheese, so I'm definitely willing to buy this one again.

The pink-and-white shortbread cookies would make a great addition to any picnic

These cookies hit me with a wave of nostalgia. Savanna Swain-Wilson

With their cute floral shape, colorful yogurt coating, and adorable rainbow sprinkles, these cookies were pretty much impossible for me to dislike.

They tasted just like the frosted circus-animal cookies I was obsessed with growing up. My fellow '90s babies will know what I'm talking about, as one bite of these Trader Joe's cookies instantly transported me to my childhood .

The yogurt coating was creamy and delicious. Savanna Swain-Wilson

In terms of texture, they were of comparable thickness to graham crackers with a familiar, crumby mouthfeel.

And though these could be a good cookie for dunking, unless you like sprinkles in your milk or coffee, I'd keep them separate.

Most of all, I enjoyed that these cookies were sweet but not overwhelmingly sugary . The yogurt coating was super smooth and contained subtle notes of vanilla that didn't taste artificial.

And despite being just for show, the sprinkles still added a nice extra crunch to each bite.

These would be the perfect springtime treat. Savanna Swain-Wilson

VERDICT: I can totally picture serving them as a treat with a brunch or an outdoor picnic with friends and can imagine they'd make a great decorative addition to an ice-cream sundae.

Perfect for kids and adults who want a hit of nostalgia, these cookies are definitely worth buying again .

The Meyer-lemon cookies would make a scrumptious springtime treat

These cookies had the perfect amount of citrusy tang. Savanna Swain-Wilson

The first thing that came to mind when I opened this box of cookies was afternoon tea . With their pale-yellow color and paper-thin texture, they were practically designed to be consumed off a pretty pastel-colored plate atop some doilies.

These cookies had a delightfully airy quality and nice crisp that crumbled in my mouth with every bite.

These cookies also didn't taste artificial. Savanna Swain-Wilson

And as a fan of all things citrus, I appreciated that the tangy flavor was clearly detectable but not artificial tasting.

They also had a slightly floral quality to them, which probably came from the use of Meyer lemons.

Either way, they were absolutely delicious .

VERDICT: If you're searching for a super-light sweet treat to munch on, look no further.

I couldn't get enough of these candy-coated almonds

I loved the pastel colors. Savanna Swain-Wilson

With their slightly crunchy, colorful shell, these candy-coated almonds look a lot like Cadbury's mini eggs. They were also delicious.

The coating offered a yummy crunch that regular chocolate-covered almonds can't compete with. Plus I absolutely loved the pastel colors.

The chocolate layer was pleasantly smooth, and the almond center gave these treats dimension, as well as a yummy, nutty flavor. It also made them a lot more satiating than other candy.

I had to stuff these behind a few things in my cupboard to keep them out of sight — otherwise, I would've devoured the entire bag in two days.

These would make a great addition to a picnic or a springtime gift basket for those who can safely eat almonds.

VERDICT: As someone who frequently craves chocolate, these springtime almonds are a must-have for me.

This blood-orange cake mix made a delicious loaf, but I wasn't impressed by the icing

This blood-orange cake was easy to prepare. Savanna Swain-Wilson

I've never thought to use blood oranges for anything beyond cocktails , so I was excited to try this mix.

It seemed like the kind of dessert Ina Garten would make from scratch, but I have no qualms with shortcuts, especially since blood oranges are usually pretty pricey where I live. This box only cost me $3.69.

The moment I started mixing the ingredients, I caught a strong whiff of the bold, citrus aroma, and the batter was bright orange.

Like most boxed cake mixes, this came together with just a few ingredients and an under an hour of bake time. It also includes a packet of icing, which saved me even more time.

The cake itself was yummy. Savanna Swain-Wilson

On its own, this cake was awesome. The blood-orange flavor was well pronounced, offering a unique profile that was noticeably more tart than sweet. Its texture was dense, yet tender and moist like a pound cake. Though, the pan you use will likely affect this — I baked it in a standard loaf pan.

However, the icing tasted too much like candy. It was sweet with a seemingly artificial flavor. Next time, I'll try topping it with my own cream-cheese frosting and blood-orange zest.

VERDICT: Buy the cake mix but ditch the icing — it really doesn't need it.

These lemon madeleines made my spring mornings even brighter

These madeleines were also a fair price. Savanna Swain-Wilson

These fluffy tea cakes were sweet, buttery, and delicious. The lemon-zest flavor was very subtle, yet detectable. Some people may want more of it, but I think Trader Joe's was wise to not go overboard.

They're dainty, which made them suitable for the early morning when I wasn't quite ready for a full meal. Plus there was something about their cute seashell shape that made me smile.

Their flavor was comparable to a classic vanilla pound cake, with just the slightest kiss of lemon, and the firm, yet spongy texture would be ideal for dipping in hot coffee or tea.

My only critique is the packaging since there's no way to reseal it after opening. They dried out in a few hours, so make sure to put extras in an airtight container after opening.

Each package costs $2.99 and comes with six madeleines, which I consider a solid deal since I've paid more for less at some coffee shops. I went through them quickly and wished I had bought a second set.

VERDICT: As someone who often craves light sweets in the morning, these lemon-zest madeleines hit the spot. I'll gladly be buying a couple more packages before the season ends.

Fans of spinach would really enjoy this frozen Florentine lasagna

I had never tried Florentine lasagna before. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Based on the box, I assumed this lasagna would be loaded with Italian flavors, but I later learned that Florentine is actually a French cooking term that refers to a dish with cooked spinach and a cheesy, creamy sauce.

I was excited about this dish since it's vegetarian , serves more than one person, and doesn't require any actual prep work, just patience.

It took about an hour to bake in the oven. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Per the instructions, you can heat this in the microwave in two six-minute increments, but I opted to bake mine in the oven. Microwaved lasagna didn't sound that appealing.

This took just under an hour to bake, I let it rest for 15 minutes before digging in.

The aroma of garlic, herbs, and cheese filled my entire apartment while this cooked, which was reason enough to give this a solid rating.

I genuinely enjoy cooked spinach, but this dish had a lot of it, which was a bit overwhelming. Though there was nothing terribly wrong with that since the box advertises the green as the star ingredient.

The texture was quite soupy. Savanna Swain-Wilson

However, spinach has a high water content, which was evident the moment I cut into this lasagna. It looked more like a cheesy soup with pasta . So getting any kind of square slice was impossible. I used a spoon to scoop it onto my plate.

Though it actually didn't taste horrible. If you really dig cooked spinach, you'll probably enjoy this. The bitter, metallic green tasted great with the creamy, sweet ricotta.

I also appreciated that Trader Joe's included parmesan in the cheese blend — which added a nice balance of salt — and a ton of flavorful dried herbs and garlic.

So this wasn't a total loss, but it was far from a win.

VERDICT: Although the Florentine lasagna offered a lot in terms of fragrant, cheesy flavor, its lengthy cook time and sloppy texture kept it from being as good as it could be.

I'd probably give this another shot one day, just not right away.

Trader Joe's Springle Jangle would make a great last-minute, sugary snack for road trips or movie nights

This was a yummy candy mix. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Like the winter equivalent, this Trader Joe's Springle Jangle consists of various bite-sized snacks, like butter-toffee peanuts, yogurt-dipped pretzels, dark-chocolate Joe Joe bark, dark- and milk-chocolate mini peanut-butter cups, sprinkle-covered chocolate discs, and candy gems (which are similar to M&Ms ).

I could immediately tell I was going to like this better than the winter version, if not for the aesthetics alone. The mix was variously colored, so I could identify what I was grabbing.

This was a pretty decent candy mix if you're looking for a low-effort treat to put out on the table at your next movie night.

I loved the yogurt-dipped pretzels. Savanna Swain-Wilson

It's more of a candy mix than a snack one, as it was very sweet and barely salty, save for the yogurt-dipped pretzels. Those were my favorite part, even though some pieces tasted a tad stale.

The chocolate could've been better, as it was slightly chalky and didn't quite have that melt-in-your-mouth quality I expect from most dipped treats.

Overall, this would make a decent snack if you want something sweet but can't decide on what to buy, though I think it could've used one more salty component, like a handful of almonds.

VERDICT: Although the Springle Jangle is a yummy snack that many people with a sweet tooth will likely enjoy, it's far from my favorite springtime Trader Joe's product .

Although this spring cupcake mix seemed like a fun Easter dessert, it required way more work than I anticipated

These cupcakes did taste good, though. Savanna Swain-Wilson

This spring cupcake mix had a lot going for it — the baked goods looked so cute on the box — but the assembly wasn't what I expected.

For one, the box didn't come with finished frosting , but rather frosting powder, which required milk and butter to prepare (more ingredients I had to buy) and needed to be beaten with a hand or stand mixer.

It also didn't include a piping-bag tip, so my cupcakes weren't going to look anything like the ones on the box. That wouldn't be an issue if the selling point wasn't the promise of making cute, spring-themed treats, but this ended up being quite a letdown.

Working with the frosting without a piping-bag tip was a disaster. I did my best with what I had, but my cupcake grass looked more like Medusa's hair than anything you'd find in an Easter basket.

My cupcakes didn't look like the ones on the box. Savanna Swain-Wilson

The other ingredients were also a bit odd. The box called for egg whites instead of whole eggs and 6 tablespoons of butter instead of a full stick.

On a positive note, the cupcakes themselves turned out great. I don't usually reach for vanilla-flavored treats, but I know they're a crowd-pleaser. These had a nice buttery flavor and were super fluffy.

The caramel candy eggs that came in the box were by far the best part and made the price tag worth it. Honestly, I wish there were more.

VERDICT: These spring cupcakes had so much potential, but between all the additional ingredients you have to buy and the extensive prep, it wasn't really convenient, especially if you plan to make them with kids.

I'd rather buy one of the better cake mixes that Trader Joe's sells.

There's no need to buy Easter candy if you have these chocolate-mousse eggs on hand

I loved these chocolate-mousse eggs. Savanna Swain-Wilson

These are basically the spring equivalent to the pumpkin-mousse cakes the chain sells in the fall, which are also an amazing product. These creamy treats are probably one of my favorite finds in Trader Joe's bakery section.

They're like a sophisticated version of Hostess' Ding Dongs, and that shouldn't make you write them off.

The chocolate cake was soft, moist, and rich, while the mousse layer was sweet and fluffy. The double-chocolate flavor worked well since the mousse had more of a milk-chocolate profile that built on the cake's richness.

All of this came wrapped in a thin, chocolate-candy coating, complete with colorful icing designs on top. This was a nice touch, as it gave my teeth something to bite into before the melty center.

These chocolate eggs were decadent. Savanna Swain-Wilson

Each egg-shaped cake is slightly bigger than a truffle, yet smaller than a cupcake. This makes them just the right size for a mid-afternoon or an after-dinner sweet. Eating just one or two satisfied my chocolate craving.

VERDICT: I wish they were individually wrapped, but as long as these are available at Trader Joe's, I'll keep buying them.

