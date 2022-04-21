ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: Amazon’s $50 Earbuds Prove They’ve Got Skin in the Audio Game

By Brandt Ranj
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has discounted the price of its popular true wireless earbuds down to just $50 . The second-generation Echo Buds were released last summer and normally cost $119.99. They’re now on sale for just $49.99 — a massive 58% discount.

Amazon

Buy: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $49.99

The promotional pricing period won’t last long, and supply may be limited. If you’re interested in Amazon’s newest earbuds, we recommend adding the Echo Buds to your cart now .

If you’re interested in what makes Amazon’s new earbuds special, we’ve broken down all the important details below.

How Are the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Different Than the Old Ones?

The second-generation Echo Buds are a pretty big improvement over the earbuds they’re replacing.

Amazon decreased the size of their size by 20%, and tweaked earbuds’ design to fit in your ears more comfortably than the original Echo Buds. Their nozzle was shortened, so the buds won’t protrude out of your ears, and don’t have a long stem-like antenna that other true wireless earbuds do.

The new Echo Buds have an IPX4 waterproof rating, which means you can exercise with them without risking damage from sweat. If they get splashed, or you run with them in the rain, the Echo Buds should be fine.

Amazon says the microphones inside the new Echo Buds are a lot better, so you can use them during professional work calls.

Do They Sound Better?

In short: yes. Amazon says it’s changed the audio hardware inside the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) to improve sound quality, which means deeper, richer tones and more detailed contrasts. Everything is better balanced for lows, mids and highs, and bass is solid without being overwhelming.

Do the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Work With Alexa?

Yes, you can ask Amazon’s voice assistant to play music, adjust the volume, control smart home accessories, and a lot more using your voice. This hands-free control is especially useful if you’re wearing the Echo Buds while exercising because you don’t have to break your focus.

Amazon

Buy: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $49.99

Do These Earbuds Have Active Noise Cancellation?

Yes, Amazon says the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) cancel twice as much noise as the previous version by using microphones both inside and outside of your ear.

How Long Does Their Battery Last?

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) offer up to five hours of music playback per charge, plus an additional 10 hours from their battery case. Amazon says you can get two hours of music playback from a fifteen minute charge.

Is Amazon Offering Them In Different Colors?

Yes, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are available in two colors: Black and Glacial White.

Can I Charge Them With Any Wireless Charger?

Yes, if you get the Echo Buds (2nd Gen)with a wireless charging case, you can use them with any standard Qi charging pad. You can find our favorite wireless charging pads here.

Regularly $119.99, the Amazon Echo Buds are marked down to just $49.99 right now — a $70 discount. This deal won’t last long and isn’t tied to any sort of Amazon sale, so we recommend adding to cart while the Echo Buds deal is live. See more details here .

