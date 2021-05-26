Cancel
30 gorgeous summer dresses to wear on your next sunny day outing

By Kelsey Chapman
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouzNZ_0ZF61UzY00

Summer is here and it’s time to wear something bright, beautiful, lightweight, and maybe even floral, meaning it’s time to find your next favorite warm weather dress. Keep scrolling to see our favorite options for breezing about in your new favorite floaty garment and wow everyone you see.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Early Morning Evermore Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEZBF_0ZF61UzY00

ASOS DESIGN tiered ruffle mini dress with tie back in mustard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVsbB_0ZF61UzY00

UO Anne Smocked Waist Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dv5xt_0ZF61UzY00

Dusty Sage Floral Stretch Challis Shirred Skater Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAQpi_0ZF61UzY00

Betsey’s Vintage Inspired Babydoll Dress Floral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJJ8M_0ZF61UzY00

Women Printed V Neck Short Sleeve Flare Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFe2B_0ZF61UzY00

The Rosebud Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMIXQ_0ZF61UzY00

Zazie Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXdWV_0ZF61UzY00

Michelle Cupro Shirt Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xReXQ_0ZF61UzY00

Sweet for Ya Sundress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYjxc_0ZF61UzY00

Women's Puff Elbow Sleeve Open Back Dress- Who What Wear™

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4IB9_0ZF61UzY00

Floral-Print Wrap Dress, Created for Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xO4PH_0ZF61UzY00

Toile De Jouy Sleeveless Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uoa8M_0ZF61UzY00

Wave Point Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0989XX_0ZF61UzY00

Violet Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQ0fc_0ZF61UzY00

View and I Chartreuse Tie-Back Faux-Wrap Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O83R9_0ZF61UzY00

Endless Rose Embroidered Wrap Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJmL4_0ZF61UzY00

Upgrading Midi Dress - Teal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rdc1_0ZF61UzY00

Fit And Flare Knit Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NzFw_0ZF61UzY00

Heaven by Marc Jacobs Pleated Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9QpN_0ZF61UzY00

Relipop Summer Women Short Sleeve Print Dress V Neck Casual Short Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9D8M_0ZF61UzY00

ECOWISH Women Dresses Summer Tie Front V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Button Down A-Line Backless Swing Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fscg7_0ZF61UzY00

SHEIN Striped Print Cami Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLcOF_0ZF61UzY00

Missguided US tall orange extreme rib knit midaxi dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRJX0_0ZF61UzY00

Leopard Print Strappy Cup Detail Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYA5z_0ZF61UzY00

Junio Open Knit Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtebU_0ZF61UzY00

Hyland Linen Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArmXh_0ZF61UzY00

Elyse Bias Slip Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wg4ER_0ZF61UzY00

Jackie Sheath Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENvn0_0ZF61UzY00

Banana Bunch Back Belt Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KlAp_0ZF61UzY00

