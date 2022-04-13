ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why April 13th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner
Photo: Getty Images

It’s April 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1979, David Lee Roth collapsed from exhaustion onstage in Spokane, Washington, five days into Van Halen ’s tour.

In 1974, Paul McCartney & Wings Band on the Run was the number one album in America.

In 1996, Rage Against the Machine were the musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live but their two-song performance was cut to one song when the group attempted to hang inverted American flags from their amps.

In 1974, Elton John had the number one song on the singles chart with “Bennie and the Jets.”

In 2004, The Pixies performed a 27-song set in Minneapolis, the pioneering alt rockers’ first gig in 12 years.

In 1973, David Bowie put out his sixth studio album, Aladdin Sane .

In 1979, Thin Lizzy released their ninth studio album, Black Rose: A Rock Legend .

In 1985, USA for Africa began a four-week run on top of the singles chart with “We Are the World.”

In 1982, David Crosby was arrested on charges of drug possession in Dallas, marking the second time in three weeks he was busted in the Texas city.

In 1999, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers released their tenth studio album, Echo .

And in 2000, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale collapsed without warning after leaving the stage in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan following a set. He was given oxygen but refused to be taken to the hospital.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

