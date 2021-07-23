What is a Marketing Sales Funnel?

Sales Funnel Canva

Marketing sales funnels are the steps a lead goes through to become a customer of a certain business.

Every purchase is a result of a series of events that gradually occur in the customer’s mind. Starting from the first encounter with the service, customers are funneled to the purchase.

At each step of this funnel, leads are directed into different processes. Of course, a large portion of leads turns away from going to the next step at different levels of their thinking process.

After this concept was introduced by American psychologist John Dewey in 1910, it branched into different kinds and types.

These different types categorize the thinking process with varying focuses to get the best result.

Keep in mind that these processes can be named differently, but they all include the key components to analyze customer behavior and hold whether a person is buying a house or buying a t-shirt.

Each step of this funnel is of great importance as every missed lead points out rooms for development for a dynamic business.

Web analytics provides you with the best tools to observe and analyze your sales funnel in depth.

When combined with a good web design, a powerful web analytics tool will make clear at which part of your funnel is the obstacle.

Being able to track the lead behavior accurately, you can get more and more leads reaching the last step of your funnel.

So, let’s name the 5 key elements of the sales funnel:

Awareness

Interest (Information and Search)

Decision (Evaluation of Alternatives)

Action (Conversation and Decision)

Post-purchase

Awareness

There should be a need to respond for a lead to come into the picture. At this step, a business should investigate how a lead approach to their need to acquire the service best responds to it and start building a trusted relationship with their leads.

Recognition and creating awareness can be divided into three parts: setting the audience, reaching the audience, and establishing the best presentation.

Firstly, set up a profile of your customers. In this part, also consider which audience will specifically have the potential to become long-time customers.

Rather than only a quantitative approach, seek characteristics that your leads will have. You can always branch out these profiles. For example, while promoting on a cryptocurrency forum, you should specify which portion of your service is conforming with the de-fi mentality.

On the other hand, when you are promoting on a subreddit, you should specify your promotion with few changes to match the audience perfectly.

In the second part, with the profile you’ve created, find areas of your specific interest to give an advertisement on.

Whereas the costly advertisement campaigns will advertise your business in random places on the Internet, the correct subreddit you’ll choose can bring you many more leads by a focused reach process.

Keep in mind that these focused advertising campaigns (such as social media, video marketing, etc ) not only save time and money but also increase your chance of finding long-term customers, serving the ultimate goal of the funnel.

Importantly, advertisements can also create demand (generate an unexisting need) in a great number of cases.

By turning an advertisement into interest and awareness, businesses plant the idea of a service or product into the lead’s mind. Businesses can’t always afford a consistent and strong marketing campaign.

But don’t worry! As these consistent commercials are commonly done by few large companies, leads who seek better alternatives will easily get out of the well-known circle of companies to fulfill their demand as much as possible.

With an increasing number of start-ups and online businesses, customers tend to try different companies and give them a chance. To take advantage of this situation, businesses should always make their variety of differences prominent and persistent in their advertisements.

All common types of advertisements aside, a business can create a network as a way to reach leads. In the post-purchase phase, customers can become a part of the network that will benefit their chosen brand!

It is hard to settle this relationship only with output satisfaction. Customers can be motivated to bring in extra leads by reference codes and special discounts offered to them.

Especially, if your customers are long-term customers who will make the purchase again and again, incentivized financially, they will consider the option to bring in their friends beyond an ineffective suggestion.

While talking about differences and making them prominent, we can move to the third step.

In the third step, setting the best presentation, bulk advertising is not always that successful. This costly way, of course, varies to an infinite number of options. So that businesses of every size can find themselves a consistent method.

Commercials they were consistently exposed to are the first thing a lead will think of when they want to fulfill a certain demand. However, these vague images will not necessarily be able to serve their specific purpose in their perspective.

However, these differences should be in a variety as much as they are specific. By presenting a variety of specific benefits, a business not only shows that they have the service the lead is just looking for but also shows this to different leads with nuancing desires.

As a result, that business will funnel a variety of customers using the same tool by promising to answer their different needs with the same service or product.

So, in the first step of the funnel, a business should keep in mind its target market and audience. Next, the different needs and variety of leads in that market should be categorized to name the need inside the lead’s mind.

Then, these settled needs and wants of the potential customer should all be addressed as the business is targeting to answer all of them. By promising this, the business claims that it has the solution for the lead’s specific demands.

Lastly, the lead should be able to easily access the website or blog that will provide detailed information about the service or product.

In this first step, the crowd is funneled from the people who saw the advertisement to people who are interested to learn more about the service.

Interest (Information and Search)

In this step, the lead is looking for detailed information about the service and some other qualities of the business. So, this step can be divided into two parts: the production details and the business profile.

The information about the product should be as clear as possible for the lead to relate the service to their needs. At this point, just like in the advertisement phase, a variety of specific details should be presented since the consumer is looking for ways to satisfy a need or desire.

Be careful when you’re introducing other products to a certain lead! A lead may easily get lost on the website if they aren’t directed to the description of the product they’ve asked for. While enhancing the user experience by providing alternative products/services, they should be presented with the information they sought for.

Smart consumers would always act skeptical while trying new things on the Web. They may find a description ‘tricky’ if the writer is not careful about a few key points.

‘Tricky’ descriptions are identified as a description that is marketing a product that does not fulfill the lead’s interest. wordy sentences and vague descriptions may easily push the lead to tag the business ‘tricky,’ and close the tab. This way the lead will be lost, rather than being directed to another product that may fulfill their demand.

To provide alternatives, the lead should be lingering on the website. To provide this, the lead must have a good overall impression of the business. Right at this part of the journey, the business profile comes in.

The business profile is the first impact of the informative piece on the lead, let it be a website, blog, or salesperson. Web design (or manners if we’re to speak of physical sales) comes to play at this stage of the process.

A tidy and solid design will not only make the content clear to the lead but will also make them comfortable as a clear website design makes the content away from being ‘tricky.’

Moreover, a good web design will make it easier to navigate through the website. So, a lead will try to find what they are looking for rather than reaching to another website.

The business silhouette is an essential part of the whole process as giving trust in the first sight will make the following steps much smoother. Don’t forget that a rejecting lead with a good impression may always be your customer in the future.

Decision (Evaluation of Alternatives)

What you have done until this step was the most essential and a culmination of all the steps you’ve taken this far. Simply because the lead will now take a step back from their research and compare their alternatives.

In the first two steps, we tried to give as good an impression as possible to get favorable ratings.

This part of the funnel is a good place for businesses to evaluate themselves in the lead’s shoes. Let’s check what has the lead seen so far and what your business is going to be evaluated with.

Product information

Price

Additional website content

These three elements are going to be on the mind of the lead. So, designing them carefully will help. However, there is a much more powerful tool we have: helping the lead choose your business.

Yes, this may sound a bit confusing, but you can help your lead in the comparison process. As a business, you have more information about the whole sector. At this step, the lead will be looking for criteria to choose the best option.

By providing the lead with informative pieces such as blog posts or product analysis guides. You will not only give your lead a good amount of trust but will also direct them to your product as the informative piece will point to your product by matching the image of a good product with your production criteria in the lead’s mind.

Another powerful tool is giving a demo. If there is a demo, all the elements above are going to be solidified. In the lead’s mind, all promises that you gave are going to turn into benefits they receive from your product for a while.

By seeing the benefits, leads will make it halfway through their decision process by eliminating any wrong doubts.

Action (Conversion and Purchase)

After a lead has evaluated your product and desires to get in closer contact or give it a try, you nearly made it to the purchase process.

Leads will have few options on their mind in this process. So, even the tiniest details are important to surpass your rivals.

If there is going to be a one-to-one conversation with the lead, you should make a few decisions at some critical points.

Firstly, you must decide how you will present yourself to the lead. There are many strategies that you can use. For example, you may choose to build trust by increasing or decreasing your formality.

There are many variables to consider and none of them will necessarily result in effective change.

This is also a question of economics. For instance, you may choose to use standardized messages while reaching leads. However, a specialized conversation would make the lead feel more comfortable with you when they feel a person is speaking to them rather than an institution.

Every business has different opportunities regarding these issues. So, it would be best for you to stick to the key points, and then alter them according to specific situations.

Secondly, you must decide what will be your financial attitude against the lead. If there is one big deal you are trying to make, consider the importance of that specific lead. You may need to rethink the pricing.

At any level of this conversation, don’t hesitate to make alterations as they can be game-changers.

After a successful conversation, it is up to the lead to decide. In this step, stay in close communication with the lead. This is a good spot for ‘personalizing’ the process.

Businesses that keep track of pending decisions and always stay up to date with the lead in this process make it easier for the lead to make their decision. So, as an extension to the evaluation process, you should always be there to help the lead.

Last but not least, be open to feedback. If you had a conversation with the leads that turn away from your service, try to learn where to improve.

This way, you will not only find room for improvement but also increase your chance of working with that lead in the future by showing them your ambition.

The funnel has narrowed down already, and you will have only a small number of leads at this step. Don’t forget how valuable each of them is!

Post Purchase

You made it! The lead is now your customer. If you were successful up until this point and established a healthy dialogue with the customer, there is a great chance that the customer will help you in the future.

Personally spoken customers will feel connected to your business. This will keep them in your funnel. On top of this ideal win/win situation, your customer is one of the most efficient agents to advertise you.

Their reference is more sincere and solid for a potential customer compared to any advertisement or promotion.

To achieve this, make sure that the customer reaches help throughout the transaction. Especially if leads are guided through their market analysis process by you, they will feel most comfortable with you and it is going to be harder for them to work with any other service.

Their good impression of your business will eventually become friendly suggestions and the personal attention you show them at the post-purchase stage would make them feel that they’ve made the right decision purchasing your product. In the end, the effort put into the customer is utilized as an advertisement.

This works for the right opposite situation as well. Never forget that it’s always easier to get negative comments than it is to get positive comments.

If your customers are disappointed after the purchase, they’re more likely to request refunds, write negative reviews, and recommend others to purchase from your competitors. This portion of the customers is maybe the most valuable.

They will solely show you the negative sides of your service and what you should improve to get more leads passing through the first steps of your funnel.

Remember that there is a 32% chance that your first-time customers will make a second purchase and there are certain ways you can facilitate a better post-purchase.

For example, you can create FAQs, make it easier to get customer support, or feedback forms. All of them will improve the dialogue you establish with your leads from the first step of your funnel.

If at the end of the purchase the customer has enjoyed your services, they are now a full customer, and their experience both pre-purchase and post-purchase would affect their LTV (Lifetime Value).

The amount of money a customer would spend depends on the relationship time that they spend with your company. Thus, it is a necessity to have a long, sustainable customer lifetime relationship and keep customers in the loop to have a successful post-purchase.

Types of Funnels

You can always use different funnels to change the lead behavior and analyze it deeper. Different types of funnels change perspectives to assess these key steps.

Whereas their purpose and focus vary, you should keep new types of funnels in your tool belt ready to use in different situations. Here are the four types of common and useful funnels that you can use.

Self Liquidating Offers (SLO)

The self-liquidating funnel is a funnel that you create not for direct profit, but to acquire leads.

Thus, you are not aiming to make a profit from your SLO funnels, but simply to minimize your ad costs. This is because when you can acquire leads for free, any profit will be purely yours.

You may not make a profit immediately, but you will be able to acquire a ton of leads. Out of this bunch of potential customers, some of them will eventually purchase something else from you.

An SLO funnel looks like this:

Landing page > Tripwire (sell something for really cheap) > Upsell #1 > Upsell #2

E-mail Lead Magnet

This is the most common type of sales funnel that you will see. All you need is an email service provider It works well for products/services priced around $10 – $200. This is because of the trust principle we have mentioned before.

If you will try to sell something bigger, then you should sacrifice your time for a more personalized and trustable funnel.

Here’s how it works:

Lead magnet landing page > Email nurture sequence > Buy your product > Upsell

You ‘nurture’ your audience via an email sequence before pitching them a low-price product after a few days.

The nurturing phase is important as it will create the business profile on your lead’s mind and thus is a good opportunity to build trust.

For your premium programs (e.g. coaching packages, done-for-you services), you will need to get on a call (or online meeting) with your potential customer.

Because people generally need to talk to a real person before they are comfortable with paying thousands of dollars online.

What a high-end client sales funnel does is that it helps you to qualify your leads first so that you only talk to people who are serious about signing up for your premium programs.

Here’s how it typically works:

Services page > Page with a pre-qualifying questionnaire (so you can choose to only talk to people who are your ideal clients) > Get on a free call > Sign the client

Of course, there are high-ticket funnels that are more complicated – but this covers the essentials. You qualify your leads first, talk to those that are a good fit for your program personally, and close them on a 1:1 free call.

Free and Shipping Sales

This funnel is generally for low-cost products like a book.

You offer to ship your book for free to your customer, all they have to do is to pay for printing. By getting someone to take out their credit card to pay for your free book, you will have a list of hot buyers that are willing to buy, not just freebie seekers.

After they have received your free book, they will read it and be indoctrinated into your brand. Remember the strategy of guiding your lead through the process of decision making. This makes you implement the strategy at its best.

Then, you can make these leads your long-time customers by selling more valuable goods down the line.

The Cross Sell Funnel

If your lead has already bought an introductory product offer from you, you can cross-sell them a different product in a cross-sell funnel.

This different product must relate to the initial product offer, but it doesn’t have to be the same. Instead, the new product you’re offering should be supplemental, so the customer feels compelled to spend more before they check out.

Especially promotions such as free shipping, or discounts over a certain price will definitely make the customer click the ‘buy’ button of an item in the ‘you may also like’ section.

Many types of products are actually ideal for a cross-sell funnel. It is up to your imagination to add new things. For example, if you are selling books, add eccentric pens; if you are selling bikes, add special water bottles to the ‘you may also like’ section.

Takeaways

A marketing sales funnel helps to define the transition of interested contacts to leads to ready-to-buy customers. Not only that, but if you can turn them to long-term customers, the funnel is completed at its best just like the diagram below.

And here is a graph demonstrating the real funnelling process. Your main purpose is to funnel as many people as possible to the purchase, and if possible, advocacy.

The view shows that people are demonstrating interest at point A, proceeding through to an opportunity and finally attracting them with a direct offer in point D.

In this process, you will seek for the ideal relationship between you and your lead to develop trust, transparency, and clarity.

Author Bio

Emir is a co-founder of HockeyStack Analytics, a fast and no-code web analytics tool that offers step-by-step user journey, goals, funnels, and actionable insights with a few clicks.