New York City, NY

25 Things To Do On A Rainy Day In NYC

By Justine Golata
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 4 days ago

So it’s a little dreary out today…

Yet, there is something romantic about a rainy day, especially in New York City. So here are 25 things you can do to enjoy NYC when the weather’s a little disagreeable!

1. Golf at Chelsea Piers

Facebook/ Golf Club at Chelsea Piers

Have fun at the heated and weather protected driving range at Chelsea Piers. Order food and drinks to your stall as you practice your swing! Learn more here .

2-10. Explore New York’s many museums

Brooklyn Museum

NYC is known for it’s incredible museums! From ones entirely dedicated to dogs, ice cream, posters and more, there are tons of fun museums and exhibitions to choose from!

11. See a movie

Shutterstock

Now that theaters have opened up, New Yorkers can once again relax in comfy recliners with some delicious popcorn and enjoy the newest releases on the big screen! Grab your AMC tickets here.

12. Book your weekend brunch reservations

Plan ahead and schedule your brunch reservations in advance so your weekend plans are all set when the weather is better!

13-22. Grab a cocktail at a secret speakeasy

Instagram / @leboudoirbrooklyn

There are endless hidden gems to discover in New York City, you just have to know where to look. From back rooms that were actually around in the 1920’s to hidden doors inside bodega’s, here are some of our favorite spaces we think everyone has to try at least once. Here’s our list:

23. Hide away with a book in the New York Public Library

Oneisha Lee via Unsplash

When its cold and rainy out, there’s nothing better to do than curl up with a good book! And what better place to hide out than the New York Public Library? The Fifth Ave flagship’s beautiful Rose Reading Room provides the perfect spot to curl up and take in the gorgeous art and architecture.

Where: 476 5th Ave.

24. Travel to Paris and wander the Louvre…

virtually that is! Paris ‘s famous Louvre Museum invites you to escape, unveiling a new online gallery featuring nearly 500,000 works from its collections!

25. Get work done at a coffee shop

Facebook / Stumptown Coffee Roasters via @gacolmenares Instagram

Or await your always dreamed of meet-cute to happen as you sip on your latte! Either way cozy inside from the rain (at limited capacity of course) and try some of the best java the city has to offer!

featured image source: Instagram/ @rtanphoto

See also: These Dreamy Candlelight Dinners Are Coming To Stunning Restaurants In NYC

Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

