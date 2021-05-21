newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spring Chorus Concerts

gaithersburgmd.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gaithersburg Chorus presents three "virtual performances," culminating in a "virtual concert" of the three performances, plus a fourth item to complete the program. The concert will feature performances of “It’s You I Like” by Fred Rogers (of television’s Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood), “April is in My Mistress’ Face” by Thomas Morley (first published in 1584), “The Dream Keeper,” with music by Rollo Dilworth and words by Langston Hughes (view this virtual performance starting May 7) , and “Loch Lomond” by Ralph Vaughn Williams. All performances will also be viewable on the Arts on the Green Facebook page.

www.gaithersburgmd.gov
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Rogers
Person
Langston Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Concert#Television#Music Concerts#Gaithersburg Chorus#Spring Chorus Concert#Song#Virtual Performances#April#Feature#Mr Roger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloc.gov

Concerts from the Library of Congress to Present Kandace Springs Virtual Performance

The Music Division is excited to welcome Nashville vocalist, pianist, and songwriter Kandace Springs to the Library of Congress. Springs and her all- women trio will present a virtual performance of her most recent album, “The Women Who Raised Me.” Her program pays tribute to legendary female singers, including Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Carmen McRae, and Ella Fitzgerald, who inspired her to begin her journey towards becoming one of the premier jazz/soul vocalists of our time. The virtual performance will stream on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 8:00 pm. The audience is welcome to watch the streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and on loc.gov/concerts. As a special treat, Springs will join us in the comment section of Facebook during the concert streaming.
MusicUnion

Spring into song: InConcert Sierra to present final virtual concert of the season

Spring is here and the Sierra Master Chorale is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to sing together again. Meanwhile, on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m., InConcert Sierra will present the final virtual concert of their 2020-21 Third Sunday season featuring an online screening of the May 2018 performance of the Sierra Master Chorale and Orchestra.
Bloomington, MNnormandale.edu

Normandale Music Department presents the Spring Virtual Concert

The Normandale Music Department presents the Spring Virtual Concert featuring the Brass Trio, Clarinet Trio, Concert Band, Concert Choir, Jazz Combo, Jazz Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble and Woodwind Ensemble. Songs performed by the Concert Band include Brighton Beach, Rhosymedre, and Skydance. The Concert Choir will perform Sicut locutus est, Sing Gently,...
MusicGazette

Concerts to livestream this weekend

• Pop singer Ginny Vee performs at 10 a.m. Information: stageit.com. • Reggae duo Death of Guitar Pop will play at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com. • Join classical artist Brian Cheney at 5 p.m. Information: stageit.com. • R&B and soul singer Eliot Lewis will perform at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
Whitefish, MTWhitefish Pilot

Glacier Symphony and Chorale presents virtual spring concerts

Like many performing arts organizations in this past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Glacier Symphony and Chorale season of concerts was impacted with a departure from live performances. The GSC’s Spring Festival will go on this year, but with virtual performances. “Last year we had to cancel the Spring...
Mountain View, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Choir highlights traditional American folk songs in spring concert

Mountain View-based community choir Schola Cantorum's spring concert may be virtual, but with the theme "Homeward Bound," also looks forward to returning "home" to the stage. Featuring members of Schola Cantorum under the direction of Buddy James, the virtual concert offers a lineup of traditional American folk songs and hymns, including "Shenandoah," "Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal," "Down to the River to Pray" and "Man of Constant Sorrow." "Homeward Bound" has its debut on May 22 at 7:30 p.m. but afterward, the concert will remain on Schola Cantorum's YouTube page, where listeners can also find other recent virtual performances.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Spring Forth! virtual concert to be performed by Southern Tier Symphony Sunday

Over the past year, performers with the Southern Tier Symphony have kept their image and entertainment front and center in the community through a couple of virtual concerts. The third and final pre-recorded virtual concert for Season 18 is titled, “Spring Forth! May Musical Adventures” and will be held online at 7p.m. Sunday at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCes5h3rfdolt5BITc1PgrQA or at https://facebook.com/southerntiersymphony. The one-hour free event will feature the talents of area musicians as well as interviews with a couple of the performers.
Cobb, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Pebblebrook seniors honored at spring orchestra concert

Pebblebrook High School's senior orchestra gave a final performance of the 2020-21 school year on May 4. Since Pebblebrook's new auditorium is still in the process of being built, the event was held at South Cobb High School's brand-new auditorium. It was a great evening that allowed music and socially...
Theater & DanceVillage Living

Metro Roundup: Red Mountain Theatre to present concerts May 13-June 5

Red Mountain Theatre will celebrate the soft opening of its new $25 million arts campus near Regions Field with the “RMT Parkside Concert Series” from May 13-June 5. The family-friendly shows will be held on the Main Stage or in the Discovery Theatre at the new RMT facility at 1600 Third Ave. S., according to a May 6 news release from the theater.
Ironwood, MIyourdailyglobe.com

Accent! perseveres, performs annual spring concerts

Ironwood - Luther L. Wright High School students described the Accent! spring choir performances this past weekend as a welcomed opportunity to get out in front of an audience. It was a special performance in many ways, said the eight students who comprised the show on the theme, "The Genius...
Kalispell, MTNBCMontana

Glacier Symphony Spring Festival concert released for digital viewing

KALISPELL, Mont. — The Glacier Symphony Orchestra and Chorale started their Spring Festival Friday. This year, the chorale and orchestra performances will be available digitally and at separate times. The chorale is now available for people to view the concert that was filmed at the end of April. They had...
Wrangell, AKkstk.org

Student musicians showcase skills at Wrangell’s outdoor spring concert

Wrangell’s middle and high school music groups recently held their first performance in almost a year and a half. Music teacher Tasha Morse stands in front of three rows of middle schoolers — about 20 in all. They’re sporting a variety of instruments, from a chest-height red and white bass drum to violins to trombones to a mellophone. She turns to face the masked onlookers.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

SIUE ESLC for Performing Arts' Spring Concert on stage in-person

EAST ST. LOUIS — After more than a year of an unprecedented pandemic, restrictions are lifting, boundaries are widening and spirits are soaring. It’s enough to make people break out in song, dance or both. The turn of events added to the delight of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East...
Rock Island, ILrigov.org

Starlight Revue Free Concerts

Come dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concerts. Come dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concert series held in Lincoln Park. Many genres of music will be featured at this year’s 65th annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Concert Series beginning Tuesday, May 18th.
Camden, NJcamdencounty.com

2021 Summer Concert Series

The Camden County Board of Commissioners is proud to announce the return of the Summer Parks Concert Series for 2021. “Welcome Back to the Show” is this year’s theme as we welcome back residents to our parks to enjoy FREE concerts. All concerts will start at 7PM. Keep up to date with additional concerts and updates throughout the summer.
Trenton, NJtrentondaily.com

Capital Singers of Trenton to Present a Virtual Spring Concert

On May 16, 2021 at 4 p.m., Capital Singers of Trenton will present a Virtual Spring Concert featuring Brahms: Ein deutches Requiem and Vaughan Williams ‘ Serenade to Music. Special guest artists will include Soprano Amani Cole-Felder and Baritone Daniel Rich. Principal accompanist Spenser Gallo and Zackary D. Ross will accompany the choir.