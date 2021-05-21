Spring Chorus Concerts
The Gaithersburg Chorus presents three "virtual performances," culminating in a "virtual concert" of the three performances, plus a fourth item to complete the program. The concert will feature performances of “It’s You I Like” by Fred Rogers (of television’s Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood), “April is in My Mistress’ Face” by Thomas Morley (first published in 1584), “The Dream Keeper,” with music by Rollo Dilworth and words by Langston Hughes (view this virtual performance starting May 7) , and “Loch Lomond” by Ralph Vaughn Williams. All performances will also be viewable on the Arts on the Green Facebook page.www.gaithersburgmd.gov