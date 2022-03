Photos and videos have emerged of devastating mudslides in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro as the death toll climbed to at least 58 people.Floods swept through the mountainous city of Petropolis following heavy downpours on Tuesday. Teams of rescuers continue to comb through the wreckage and clogged streets, looking for survivors. More than 180 soldiers were working in the stricken region which saw 900 deaths from heavy rainfall in 2011.More than 10 inches of rain (25.8cm) fell within three hours on Tuesday – almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.Footage and pictures showed cars...

