ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Looking for the Best Hangover Cures Post-Super Bowl? Try These Time-Tested Home Remedies

By Taylor Miller, Jonathan Knoder and Cheryl S. Grant
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7fVz_0ZENiLGs00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Did someone have a little too much to drink last night? At the time of this writing, the Super Bowl took place less than 24 hours ago, and we know that millions of Americans woke up on this Monday morning with a pounding headache and a churching stomach. Sadly, even if you feel like a slug that’s crawled into a bowl of salt, you still have to get out of bed eventually and go to work, take care of your kids, or walk your dog. And even if you’re telling yourself, “Never again,” we’re guessing this won’t be the last hangover of your life, and so we’re urging you to be proactive and keep some hangover remedies on hand for your future self.

So what are the best hangover cures? As your high school health teacher probably told you about premarital sex, abstinence is really the only way to guarantee a hangover-free existence. Once the alcohol is in your body, there’s only so much you can do. Still, understanding what hangovers are can be a helpful way to minimize the morning-after side effects of binge drinking, so we’ll share some of our top tips and hangover remedies below.

If You Only Buy One Thing…

Blowfish for Hangovers is a SPY reader favorite, and like other so-called “cures”, we can’t speak to its effectiveness as a medical product. Still, it contains the ingredients we look for when dealing with a hangover, and Blowfish says that it features a formula that’s “scientifically formulated to relieve hangover symptoms” as quickly as possible. This hangover remedy includes pre-dissolved, extra-strength Asprin and pharmaceutical-grade caffeine to get you back on your feet. Like Alka Seltzer, a time-honored hangover treatment, Blowfish dissolves quickly in water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Nx5v_0ZENiLGs00


Buy: Blowfish for Hangovers $11.99

What Is a Hangover? And How Can I Stop Feeling This Way?

A hangover refers to the constellation of unpleasant side effects that follow a night of heavy drinking. Alcohol has a number of negative effects on the body, and common symptoms of a hangover include lethargy, upset stomach, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, thirst, and sensitivity to light or sound.

According to The Mayo Clinic , alcohol damages your body in a few different ways. First, alcohol can cause your blood sugar to drop, which can cause a general feeling of fatigue and shakiness the next day. Alcohol is also a powerful diuretic, meaning that it causes you to urinate more than usual, and thus inducing dehydration. Excessive drinking can also cause your blood vessels to expand, leading to headaches the next day. Finally, alcohol is a depressive substance, which is why drunk people (and hungover people) are prone to sleepiness and passing out.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a magic pill or food that you can consume that will make you feel better instantly. Sorry! So how can you get rid of a hangover?

Many people believe that drinking water will help prevent a hangover, and that consuming a greasy meal the morning after can help prevent the worst hangover symptoms. Dutch researchers actually conducted a study to test these hangover remedies, and they followed 800 Dutch students to see what, if anything, helped them deal with hangovers. Drinking water had a very minimal effect, and the researchers concluded that avoiding alcohol was the only viable option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMTsz_0ZENiLGs00

Ultimately, that leaves us with nothing but home remedies. In many cases, the best hangover cures may offer little more than a placebo effect, and we can’t promise that the hangover remedies below will magically cure your symptoms. However, we also know that anecdotally drinking water before, during and after drinking does seem to help us minimize hangovers, and eating a fatty meal is satisfying, if nothing else. And according to one alternative medicine expert, there are some reasons to believe folk cures like pickle juice actually do help relieve hangover symptoms.

“When you have a hangover, it’s imperative to support your liver because it’s hard work for our livers to metabolize the excess alcohol,” says Katie Brindle , author, and Chinese medicine practitioner. “You want to consume foods and beverages that can help to support and detoxify the liver such as fruits, vinegar-based items like pickles, sauerkraut and proteins such as turkey and freshwater fish,” she says. Additionally, you will want to rehydrate, tamp down your queasy stomach, reduce your headache and regain your energy. Here are some of the best hangover cures to help you cope with the morning after.

We’ve collected popular hangover cures below, so if you’re feeling sick and are desperate for relief, you can always give one of these treatments a shot.

Blowfish For Hangovers

BEST OVERALL

Blowfish is similar to Alka-Seltzer in its effervescence. It combines aspirin and caffeine for a hangover fighting one-two punch. It will give you a pop of energy and hopefully ease the pain of that throbbing headache. Simply add two tablets to a glass of water and consume. Thankfully, it usually takes only about 15-20 minutes to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAIn1_0ZENiLGs00


Buy: Blowfish for Hangovers $11.99

Alka-Seltzer Extra-Strength

While dropping a couple of these into a glass of water and watching the bubbles rise to the surface may make you feel like you are officially a grandpa, it is one of the best hangover cures for people dealing with both an upset stomach and a headache. People have relied on Alka Seltzer to cope with hangovers for generations, but like everything else on our list, it isn’t going to cure you entirely, and your mileage may vary. You’ll definitely want to pair this with plenty of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM0OV_0ZENiLGs00


Buy: Alka Seltzer Extra-Strength $14.91


Buy: Alka-Seltzer $9.00

Pedialyte

Pedialyte has become one of the leading beverages for hangovers in recent years. This formula, originally a rehydration drink for toddlers and those with the stomach flu, has become one of the most well-known sports drinks in the world for its electrolyte to sugar ratio. Pedialyte is formulated to quickly deliver the hydration and nutrition your body needs, but it has half the amount of sugar as some of the sports drink on the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1P6G_0ZENiLGs00

Buy: Pedialyte Drink $19.96 (orig. $22.04) 9% OFF

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

This hydration product isn’t marketed as a hangover cure but rather a hydration product for athletes. Like a lot of the best hangover cures, it’s been appropriated by drunk people for its hangover-busting effects. This hydration mix is packed with electrolytes, vitamins and minerals to help your body recover. Liquid I.V. also has more than 77,000 ratings from Amazon customers, and a number of Amazon customers have raved about its ability to ease hangovers after a night of drinking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bR3Mz_0ZENiLGs00


Buy: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier $24.99

Gatorade

Electrolytes help regulate fluid levels in your body, and since drinking can affect electrolytes and hydration, two of the reasons your head is pounding and your body is aching, many people crave sports drinks after a night of drinking. Gatorade has a ton of electrolytes, which helps replenish your hydration levels back to homeostasis. However, don’t overdo it with Gatorade consumption, as most flavors have lots of sugar and sodium. Best to pair it with plenty of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTYYl_0ZENiLGs00 Buy: Gatorade $39.00

Organic Chrysanthemum Floral Tea

“Chrysanthemum tea with dried orange peel works as a booster of energy, circulation and fosters recovery in the body,” says Brindle. If you’re feeling queasy after a night out, reach for one of these Korean tea bags. Koreans have been drinking this tea since the 8th century, and Organic Chrysanthemum Floral Tea is a pesticide-free tea that’s perfect for soothing your body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SH4ZM_0ZENiLGs00


Buy: Organic Chrysanthemum Floral Tea $10.99

Advil

The best hangover cures don’t have to involve pickle juice or other strange concoctions. Sometimes, good old-fashioned ibuprofen will do nicely. Over-the-counter painkillers like Advil can sometimes help reduce a pounding headache and help you to start feeling like yourself.  Stick to the recommended dosage as taking more can cause stomach upset. Additionally, you should consume an NSAID like Advil with food. No need to make things worse by trying to over-treat your current issue. Finally, if you think you’re still intoxicated, wait until the alcohol has left your system before popping some Advil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19eV1Z_0ZENiLGs00

Buy: Advil $19.98 (orig. $23.51) 15% OFF

Hearty Ale

While we don’t think it’s a great idea to jump all the way back on the train, having a little bit of the hair of the dog the next morning can help delay those oh-so-horrible hangover feelings. Now, this is no way going to cure your hangover, but if you aren’t quite ready to face the music, it’s a good way to delay the inevitable. Beer actually boosts your endorphins, which helps mask the hangover feelings. Obviously, if you continue to drink, you’ll just dig yourself in a deeper hangover hole. If you can stomach it, we recommend a strong Bell’s Two Hearted Ale, or any of these craft beers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhSa1_0ZENiLGs00


Buy: Bell’s Two Hearted Ale 4-pack $9.99

illy Classico Coffee

Waking up from a hangover can have you feeling like you are in a fog. Coffee can come to the rescue, as the caffeine it contains can help fight your headache, as well as shake the lethargy accompanying your hangover.  Illy Classico coffee is a mild blend of beans that balances its taste with notes of caramel. But keep in mind that you don’t want to go too crazy with the coffee. Even though caffeine is a stimulant, which helps you bounce back, it is also a diuretic, which can make your hangover even worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfpTx_0ZENiLGs00


Buy: illy Classico Ground Drip Coffee $13.99

Pickle Juice

According to drinking lore, pickle juice has long been touted as one of the best hangover cures in the world. It is a bit off the beaten path, but can pickle juice really help relieve your hangover? Of course, pickle juice doesn’t taste awesome to everyone, and after waking up with an upset stomach, it may the last thing that you want to drink, but if you happen to like pickle juice, then it’s a solid option for a morning pick-me-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25o7wf_0ZENiLGs00


Buy: Vlassic Purely Pickles $13.50

Sparkling Botanicals Dandelion Ginger by Rishi

Ginger is well known for being able to settle upset stomachs, and this sparkling water is packed full of ginger and other botanicals. This sparkling beverage has zero sugar and its other ingredients include lemon, rosemary and tangerine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bgRy_0ZENiLGs00


Buy: Rishi Tea Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Botanicals Sparkling Water 12-Pack $39.99

Coconut Water

Coconut water can be a lifesaver when you’re feeling dehydrated, and many hungover millennials swear by its healing, hangover-curing properties. And they may be on to something. What sets coconut water apart from other hydration methods? Potassium. Potassium is an electrolyte that can help with muscle cramping and weakness while rehydrating your body. Coconut has a unique flavor, and some coconut water has little pieces of pulp floating around in it, which can turn some people off. If you enjoy the taste and don’t mind some floaties in your water, coconut water can be a godsend the morning after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dsBX_0ZENiLGs00 Buy: Coconut Water $21.75

V8 Low-Sodium Vegetable Juice

The best hangover cures rehydrate your body and settle your stomach, and V8 is another option to consider if you are really feeling that churning in your stomach. V8 brings a lot to the table. Tomatoes are made of mostly water, which helps rehydrate your body. V8 is also packed full of Vitamin C and other important nutrients. We recommend pairing this drink with crackers and your over-the-counter painkiller of choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zriP_0ZENiLGs00

Buy: V8 Vegetable Juice $22.61

IV Treatment

This extreme hangover cure has been touted by social media celebrities and influencers. Companies are popping up in big cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York City to cater to a young, hungover customer base. These companies will deliver and hook you up to an IV bag that contains whatever cocktail of rehabilitating ingredients you need to get back on your feet. Generally, the fluids are a saline solution that provides specific nutrients straight to your bloodstream where they can be quickly and efficiently absorbed. These bags cost a pretty penny though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DC6VB_0ZENiLGs00


Buy: Hangover Heaven IV Hydration

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Stretches For Every Scenario: From Workout Recovery to Text Neck

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents If You Only Buy One Thing… Why Is Stretching Important? A Note on Stretching vs. Strength Static vs. Dynamic Stretches The Best Stretches for Beginners When Should You Stretch? And For How Long? A 10-Minute Stretch Routine You Can Try It’s easy for our day-to-day lives to cause our bodies to tense up, whether it be our shoulders after a long day of zooms or our biceps after a grueling arm workout. The best stretches can help you not just alleviate soreness and recover, they...
WORKOUTS
SPY

Your Gut Will Thank You for Eating More Probiotic Foods

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The word bacteria tends to evoke a negative connotation, but you might be surprised to learn that there are good bacteria, too. That’s right, your body engages in a balancing act between good and bad bacteria, the latter of which can trigger disease and damage your overall health. The good bacteria, on the other hand, are called probiotics, and it’s estimated that our bodies are home to trillions of them. But what are probiotics good for? These live microorganisms mostly reside...
HEALTH
SPY

Review: Kiss Dry Skin Goodbye With Wolf Project’s Naturally-Based Sheet Mask

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Defining Factors What Makes It Different? My Experience Is It Worth It? The Verdict: THE Sheet Mask for Men What Are Some Alternatives to Consider? If there’s anything to note about skin, it’s that it becomes dryer than the Sahara once winter rolls around. Lathering that mug in the best moisturizer on a day-to-day basis becomes second nature to millions of folks across the globe, and for good reason. Who actually wants dry skin? No one. While moisturizing daily is a great way to keep...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Surprising Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags And Circles

Dark circles can be caused be a variety of factors— from natural aging to hereditary reasons to a diet lacking essential nutrients. If you have eye bags that feel noticeable and you’re wondering if you’re drinking anything that might be making them worse, we spoke with dermatologists who pointed out one type of drink you might want to consume less for the sake of your dark circles.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curing#Hangover Remedies#Nutrition#American Football#Spy Com#Americans#Asprin
shefinds

3 Foolproof Hacks For Reducing Puffiness And Under Eye Bags, According To Derms

Puffiness and under eye bags are some of the most frustrating skin issues to solve as they can stem from a number of root causes. From genetics, to a lack of sleep, and even dehydration, worsening dark circles and puffiness under the eyes can alter your appearance and create the look of exhaustion, even potentially aging you prematurely. Thankfully there are several tricks to implement into your beauty routine that will reduce puffiness and circles under your eyes, naturally brightening your complexion for an ageless and wide awake look.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Derms Say This Is The One Gut-Friendly Food You Should Start Eating Immediately For Better Skin

Your skin is inextricably linked to your diet, and just as eating heavily processed foods may lead to increased inflammation and a worsening complexion, focusing on foods that can improve your gut health may be what your skin needs to glow. If your gut is inflamed it’s more than likely this will show through on your face with breakouts, puffiness, and redness, so your body on the whole will benefit from an overhaul to your diet that is gentler on your stomach.
SKIN CARE
Sunderland Echo

Hangover cures debunked: leading dietician Dr Phillips has her say

There's nothing worse than waking up after one too many drinks and feeling not so fresh, so if you're reaching for the wine or heading out for a few beers now that Dry January is a thing of the past, here's a few pointers to keep that dreaded hangover at bay.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HGTV

8 Hangover Remedies Celebrities Swear By

Operating by the logic that because celebrities go to more parties and have more fun than mere mortals, we decided to look to the rich and famous for their hangover helpers. Expecting to tie one on and wear the proverbial lampshade? We’ve rounded up some of the untested, but interesting, concoctions and home remedies that may help you through the aching head and queasy tummy to come. You’re welcome.
CELEBRITIES
Lifehacker

10 Hangover 'Cures' That Are Total Bullshit

Hangover cures simply do not exist. Every single purported remedy floating around out there is just something that will keep your mind or your stomach busy while your body finishes metabolizing the alcohol. You may feel like you’re taking care of yourself, but you’re only having a weird breakfast and waiting for your body to recover.
SCIENCE
Cosmopolitan

The Best Air Purifiers to Both Banish Dust From Your Home and Look Super Chic

Spring. Is. Coming! It’ll be such a treat see daylight past 4 p.m., have springy cocktails on a rooftop with friends again, and wear all the crop tops. What will be significantly less cute is the puffy eyes and sneezing that comes with spending two minutes outdoors this time of year. That addition of pollen into the mix can just put you over the edge if you already have allergies to the things that are just chilling in your home, like mold, dust, or dander from pets. Which brings us to one major solution to breathing clearer air: an air purifier.
ELECTRONICS
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
MindBodyGreen

A Harvard- & Yale-Trained Doctor Shares How To Make Your Eyes Feel Heavy Before Bed

"When you get in bed and you can't fall asleep, it's torture," supermodel and entrepreneur Kate Bock tells Harvard- and Yale-trained ER doctor and founder of The TrueveLab Darria Long, M.D. It's especially frustrating when you do all the right things—dim the lights, turn off devices, keep the room cool—and still feel wired before bed. Like Bock, we've all been there.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because It Dries Out Your Skin & Causes Wrinkles

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and something to celebrate with self-care. If you want to preserve your youthful glow with a consistent skincare routine, another important part of caring for aging skin is your diet. We spoke with skincare and health experts about the one food many people are aware of that is bad for the skin, and another that you might not expect.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Collagen-Rich Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Skin Elasticity

Collagen is the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints. As we age, our skin loses its firmness, so seeking collagen from an outside source like in specific foods and supplements is a great step to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD and learned about the many benefits of one collagen-boosting fruit that can easily be eaten by itself every day, in smoothies, in oatmeal and other ways. Read on for the endless possibilities of this multi-faceted food.
SKIN CARE
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Man Who Injected Mushroom Tea Hospitalized Due to Deadly Fungi Growing in His Blood

A 30-year-old man was admitted in the hospital with multiple organ failure and fungal infections after he tried self-medicating with mushroom tea. According to the report, the man injected a mushroom tea into his system but was rushed to the hospital after he developed a deadly outbreak of fungi growing in his blood.
HEALTH
SPY

SPY

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy