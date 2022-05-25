ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 hours ago

The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in April 2020. Both the overall rate of 14.7% and the 10.3% jump from the prior month were the highest on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began keeping statistics in January 1948. Since then, the economy as a whole has been steadily improving, both in terms of the unemployment rate and year-over-year GDP. However, as the U.S. is such a large country, with a wide diversity of states and economies, the recovery is not what you'd call consistent. Some states have already made a rebound almost all the way back to pre-pandemic levels, while others have continued to struggle to return to a state of balance.

Check Out: Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022
More: 10 Walmart Brands With the Best Bargains in May

To determine which economies are thriving and which are failing, GOBankingRates took a look at a variety of economic factors, from year-over-year GDP and unemployment rates to wage changes and the percentage of a state's population that is living in poverty. States were divided into the top 15 and the bottom 15.

Read on to find out which states are at the bottom and the top of this split recovery .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXxWk_0ZEDLM7M00

States Whose Economies Are Failing

These states have not yet seen the benefits of the economic recovery some others have. Although overall unemployment trends are improving, residents of these states are still having trouble finding jobs and contributing to the state's GDP.

POLL: Have You Skipped Any of These Essential Expenses Due to Rising Prices?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cdjh2_0ZEDLM7M00

1. Michigan

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 4.2%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $43,580
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.8%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,154
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.3%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 10.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFlvI_0ZEDLM7M00

2. South Carolina

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 3.4%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.7%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $54,280
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 6.8%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $988
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 6.9%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 14.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsuO9_0ZEDLM7M00

3. Arkansas

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 3.1%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.8%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $49,732
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.1%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $963
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7.8%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 14.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWLEZ_0ZEDLM7M00

4. North Dakota

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.9%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 3.1%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $85,647
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: -1.8%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,076
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.1%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 9.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1DGY_0ZEDLM7M00

5. Kansas

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 1.5%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $67,570
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 1.5%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $997
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 4.7%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 9.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTtHV_0ZEDLM7M00

6. Alabama

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.9%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 1.58%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $51,086
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.7%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,030
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.3%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 13.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SRXZ_0ZEDLM7M00

7. Ohio

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.1%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.1%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $64,941
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.5%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,098
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.6%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 12.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rgcd_0ZEDLM7M00

8. New Mexico

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 5.3%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.9%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $54,200
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.6%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $997
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.6%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 15.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jP7xs_0ZEDLM7M00

9. South Dakota

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.1%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $70,148
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 0.3%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $965
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.1%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 11.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5bPr_0ZEDLM7M00

10. Kentucky

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 4%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.5%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $54,216
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.9%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $989
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.8%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 13.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLK2p_0ZEDLM7M00

11. Iowa

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 3.3%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.1%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $70,683
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: -2.3%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,015
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: b %
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 9.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiCiC_0ZEDLM7M00

12. Louisiana

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.5%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $57,769
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.7%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,021
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.4%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 16.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOoa4_0ZEDLM7M00

13. Alaska

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 5%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 1.6%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $79,139
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 3%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,205
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 3.4%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 11.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCTnJ_0ZEDLM7M00

14. West Virginia

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 3.7%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 1.7%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $51,573
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 1.7%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $960
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 14%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zjy0U_0ZEDLM7M00

15. Mississippi

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.5%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $57,769
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.7%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,021
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.4%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 16.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gGtn_0ZEDLM7M00

States Whose Economies Are Thriving

If you live in one of these states, you've probably noticed the signs of economic improvement. Unemployment and GDP levels are recovering nicely in these areas. Here's a look at the 15 states helping to lead America as a whole back to a full recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2garQF_0ZEDLM7M00

1. New Hampshire

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 3.8%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $73,751
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.9%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,349
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 15%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 4.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLnwY_0ZEDLM7M00

2. Massachusetts

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.4%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $95,029
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.8%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,593
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUhze_0ZEDLM7M00

3. Washington

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.1%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $90,034
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 8.3%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,578
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 6.6%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 7.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48R92V_0ZEDLM7M00

4. California

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.9%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 6.4%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $89,540
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 9.5%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,576
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7.7%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 10.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbMGh_0ZEDLM7M00

5. Oregon

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 3.8%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 4.5%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $65,806
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 9.8%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,220
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 9.6%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 8.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Bw0w_0ZEDLM7M00

6. Utah

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 2%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 3.8%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $69,007
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 6.5%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,087
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7.1%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 7.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksFmc_0ZEDLM7M00

7. Nevada

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 5%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 9.1%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $64,983
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.9%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,135
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 8.3%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 11.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqEC1_0ZEDLM7M00

8. New Jersey

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 4. 2%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.5%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $75,549
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.4%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,384
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 4.1%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 7.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ueoe_0ZEDLM7M00

9. District of Columbia

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 6%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 4.8%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $233,500
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 3.5%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $2,042
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 4.1%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 14.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VOCH_0ZEDLM7M00

10. Florida

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 3 . 2%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.7%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $59,046
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.5%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,120
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 8.7%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 12.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQXaU_0ZEDLM7M00

11. Colorado

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 3 . 7%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 4.9%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $75,860
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 6%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,322
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 9.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYjQ4_0ZEDLM7M00

12. Tennessee

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 3 . 2%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 4.1%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $62,944
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 9.9%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,111
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 8.7%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199s4r_0ZEDLM7M00

13. Idaho

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 3.2%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $51,793
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 8.2%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $953
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7.8%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 8.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PX9o_0ZEDLM7M00

14. Texas

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.9%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $71,274
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 10.1%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,2427
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 6.7%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 12.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0UZc_0ZEDLM7M00

15. Minnesota

  • March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5%
  • Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.3%
  • Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $75,234
  • GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5%
  • Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,249
  • Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 6.1%
  • Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 7%

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following factors for each state and Washington D.C. to gauge the health of their economies: (1) March 2022 unemployment rates according to Burea of Labor Statistics (BLS) Local Area Unemployment Statistics; (2) the March 2022 year-over-year change in nonfarm payroll jobs, per the BLS State and Metro Area Employment, Hours, & Earnings data; (3) the Q4 2021 GDP per capita in current dollars, calculated by using population data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey (ACS) 2020 5-year estimates and the Bureau of Economic Analysis's (BEA) most recent GDP by State release; (4) the percent by which GDP grew between Q3 and Q4 2021, also per the BEA GDP release; (5) the average weekly wage in Q3 2021, per the BLS Economic News Release; (6) percent change in the average weekly wage, September 2020 to September 2021, per the BLS Economic News Release; and (7) percent of the population living below the poverty line, according to the Census Bureau's Income and Poverty in the United States: 2020. States were scored on all factors and ranked against each other based on their combined total score. The states with the lowest combined scores were identified as states with thriving economies and the states with the highest combined scores were identified as states with failing economies. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 3, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Comments / 579

Scat Pack!! 392
2021-05-11

Well easy to see Democrat states lead failing states almost ten to one! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ! Keep voting Democrat! You dumb asses!

Reply(137)
286
Darrel Day
12-26

This article claims the coronavirus wiped out the US economy but it was the government that wiped out the economy. If left alone, coronavirus would have been just another flu.

Reply(27)
180
(ACE) ArmChair Economist.
12-20

With inflation and devaluing the dollar, money printing, nobody will be immune form it. Except for the ones who’ve seen it coming and prepared.

Reply(5)
76
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Lauren Boebert under fire for attacking companies offering to cover travel expenses for out-of-state abortions

Right-wing congresswoman Lauren Boebert has come under fire for criticising companies that have offered to help cover employees’ travel costs for abortion procedures. “Anyone else consider that these companies suddenly offering to pay for employee abortions are doing so just to avoid paying maternity leave?” the Republican from Colorado tweeted on Monday.“Cheaper to kill the baby … true evil personified.”In response to a leaked draft opinion earlier this month which indicated the Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe v Wade, a number of executives in the boardrooms of major American companies have issued statements that expresses their commitment...
COLORADO STATE
InsideHook

These States Are in For an Alarmingly Hot Summer

It’s getting hot out there, and it’s still spring. And according to a new government report, the heat is going to be brutal in several states over the next few months. In a just-released report (“Climate and Health Outlook”) from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), the government agencies projected which states and counties were expected to experience “extremely hot days,” which is when the daily maximum temperature is above the 95th percentile value of the historical temperature distribution in that area.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
97ZOK

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
150K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy