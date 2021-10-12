CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Baggy Jeans Are Back, Baby: Peep the 13 Best-Looking Pairs To Wear Now

By Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gS9fA_0ZE0Agmh00

Cancel culture can get pretty ridiculous, but this time, Gen-Z finally got it right: skinny jeans are out.

Trends come and go like the wind and skinny jeans have been blowing away for years now. For real, skinny jeans are totally uncomfortable. They’re wedgie-inducing and way too easy-to-tear. Not to mention, they look tremendously unflattering on most people.

Like, just watch Matt James’ recent season of The Bachelor and take a long, hard look at the dude’s legs. They just look so . . . awkward covered in skinny jeans. He’s a good-looking guy, don’t get us wrong, but man, his style would have been elevated if he were to let his legs breathe every now and again.

Now that skinny jeans for men are out, we’re replacing all of the skin-tight denim in our wardrobe with the exact opposite — men’s baggy jeans.

Men’s baggy jeans have been seeing a total re-emergence from the early 2000s in men’s fashion through the help of streetwear and skate culture. This is likely due to the fact that loose-fitting jeans are way more comfortable than skinny jeans, so skaters can access more of their body without feeling as constricted in their pants. Additionally, men’s baggy jeans have a carefree aesthetic to them which is really popular right now in terms of men’s streetwear fashion. They add just the right balance to an outfit that says something along the lines of, “yeah, I spent twenty minutes on this outfit, but it looks like I spent one.” And that, right there, is absolutely baller.

Currently, you can find men’s baggy jeans in classic styles at places like Amazon and Nordstrom, but there are also a ton of really unique options available for purchase on more modern, fashion-forward places like Urban Outfitters and ASOS. We’re sure there will be a pick for you whether it’s something casual or eclectic. Check out all of our favorites below and ditch your skinnies for good.

1. Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jeans

BEST OVERALL

These definitely aren’t the baggiest of baggy jeans for men on the planet, but they are great for guys looking to ditch their extremely slim-fit jeans for more of a boxy approach. These four-way stretch organic jeans from Everlane are made for moving around in confidence, something that skinny jeans never allow for. All pairs are made in a denim factory that recycles 98% of its water. Additionally, the pants are made primarily from organic cotton and are backed by a 365-day guarantee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uq1FR_0ZE0Agmh00


Buy: Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean $78.00

2. Wrangler Authentics Classic Carpenter Jean

RUNNER UP

Oh, you know Wrangler damn well at this point. You’ve been wearing them since infancy, so you’re already familiar that these are some of the most reliable jeans you can buy. Period. These men’s baggy jeans come in a classic carpenter style designed solely with your comfort in mind. They never bunch up the way skinny jeans do, so you can fix any wedgie and hourly ball-fixings goodbye entirely. These Wranglers are available in a number of colors, but you can never go wrong with a light wash blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEhRH_0ZE0Agmh00

Buy: Wrangler Authentics Classic Carpenter Jean $25.74

3. Southpole Relaxed-Fit Core Jean

BEST WASHED BLACK

It’s safe to say that black denim will never go out of style. These relaxed-fit baggy jeans for men come in a gorgeous washed black color that has the ability to match whatever you want. And we mean it — whatever you want. Tees? Sure. Sweatshirts? Uh-huh. Polos? Absolutely. No matter what you pair these jeans with, we’re sure you’re going to look handsome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gjMS_0ZE0Agmh00

Buy: Southpole Relaxed-Fit Core Jean $28.92

4. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Carpenter Jeans

BEST PRICE

Just $25 for a solid-constructed pair of jeans? Sign us the hell up. The Signatures by Levi Strauss & Co. should be a no-brainer for adding to your closet. They look excellent on all body shapes and even occasionally have sizes on Amazon that rise all the way up to 54W. Whether you’re somebody who simply needs a reliable pair of new jeans or you’re a street geek trying to put together the look of the century, we’re sure you won’t be disappointed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6C22_0ZE0Agmh00

Buy: Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Carpenter Jeans $27.99

5. New Look Baggy 90s Fit Jeans

BEST WITH RIPS

Ripped jeans have been a staple to modern denim since the 90s — and for good reason. They add just the right amount of edge to your everyday look by giving you that rough and tough approach you so desperately crave. These baggy jeans for men are a skater’s dream, that’s for sure. Given the solidly affordable price point and a style that’s only begging for more rips and stains, you’re going to have these until they’re on their very last limb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfKZO_0ZE0Agmh00


Buy: New Look Baggy 90s Fit Jeans $44.00

6. L.L.Bean 1912 Jeans

BEST NATURAL FIT

Not every pair of baggy jeans has to go above and beyond in terms of their bagginess. Some, like these 1912 Jeans from L.L.Bean can be baggy without making you look like, well, a bag. These vintage-inspired midweight cotton jeans are great for all-day, everyday wear. They’re made from ring-spun and made out to be both durable and soft so you’ll never feel like you’re wearing jeans even when you’re wearing jeans.

SAVE 18% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssd4I_0ZE0Agmh00


Buy: L.L.Bean 1912 Jeans $44.99

7. H&M Relaxed Pull-On Jeans

BEST ALL-SEASON

It doesn’t matter what season it is, you can always rock a pair of baggy jeans. We know what some of you might be thinking — all that material in the summertime? Yup, with these relaxed jeans from H&M, all that material in the summertime. These partly-recycled cotton baggy jeans are great for rocking any time of the year, with the go-to cozy sweater you wear in the winter to a tank and open button-down for warm weather moments. Pair ’em with flips, mocs, boots or sneaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYERU_0ZE0Agmh00


Buy: H&M Relaxed Pull-On Jeans $19.99

8. Devil-Dog Dungarees Athletic Fit Jeans

NEW FAVORITE

While these might not be the baggiest jeans on the list, they’re most certainly the most comfortable . These streetwear pants are created with a regular-size leg but the craziest amount of stretch we’ve ever seen, making them perfect when walking, working or skating. They’ve become a favorite of ours in recent times due to just how roomy they feel on. Essentially, they’re the best baggy jeans without the bag. If you’re between sizes, definitely size down because that added stretch truly goes a long way.

Read more: Best Men’s Stretch Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t17RX_0ZE0Agmh00


Buy: Devil-Dog Dungarees Athletic Fit Jeans $79.00

9. ASOS DESIGN Baggy Jeans

EDITOR’S PICK

We’re going to say it and we’re going to mean it: ASOS is an excellent spot to buy jeans online. They have a number of styles that look great, feel great and almost always come at an affordable price. Given the fact that ASOS is a known fast-fashion online retailer, some might believe that quality-wise, ASOS jeans could be chintzy — but we promise you, they’re totally not. Our e-commerce editor Tyler Schoeber has these jeans himself and swears by them. They’re comfortable, have an easy fit, come in a great color and totally affordable for just about any dude’s budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Nw23_0ZE0Agmh00


Buy: ASOS DESIGN Baggy Jeans $36.00

10. Levi’s 514 Straight Leg Jeans

BEST DARK JEANS

Levi’s makes some of the best jeans known to man, so it should come with no surprise that we’re naming these dark blue, straight leg jeans the best dark baggy jeans for men to own. While dark jeans aren’t much of a spring and summer moment, we suggest you keep these in your closet for the winter months. Though these jeans have a pristine look to them, they look great paired with rugged apparel. You know, picture what a lumberjack would wear: a flannel, a beanie, a pair of Tims — you get the picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v09Wq_0ZE0Agmh00


Buy: Levi’s 514 Straight Leg Jeans $69.50

11. BDG Embroidered Denim Beach Pant

BEST EMBROIDERED

While embroidered jeans seem very little girl-esque, Limited Too, late 90s to early 2000s, they’re making a comeback and we’re here for it. These baggy embroidered denim beach pants have hundreds of white embroidered smiley faces all over them, proving that jeans don’t always have to be bland. Each totally eccentric pair is made for the kind of guy who likes to express himself with his day-to-day look and isn’t afraid of turning a head or two as he walks down the street. We suggest you roll these up once or twice at the bottom and pair them with a tucked-in white tee, colored Converse and a baseball cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQgVd_0ZE0Agmh00


Buy: BDG Embroidered Denim Beach Pant $79.00

12. COLLUSION x014 90s Baggy Jeans

BEST DARK BLACK

A pair of dad-fit baggy jeans in a shade so black you’d absolutely melt into the midnight sky? Sign us the hell up. These baggy jeans from COLLUSION are exclusively sold at ASOS. They have a straight-leg silhouette that is exceptionally baggy, but more in the way that they look as if they’re a bigger size on your body than they should be. The bottom of the legs are pretty wide and don’t taper even remotely, so we think it’s safe to say these are the darkest-colored baggy jeans you can purchase online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRQFY_0ZE0Agmh00


Buy: COLLUSION x014 90s Baggy Jeans $40.00

13. Shein Solid Pocket Baggy Jeans

HONORABLE MENTION

We are a little bit back and forth with how we feel about the fast-fashion brand Shein, but the second we saw these baggy jeans, we kind of fell in love. These are some of the best baggy jeans for skaters. They have all the room you might need with tons of moveability. Sure, they might not be the best quality jeans on the planet, but if you’re skating and find yourself ruining every pair of jeans you bring to the park, these are a pretty good option to consider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c72Zp_0ZE0Agmh00


Buy: Shein Solid Pocket Baggy Jeans $32.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Our 14 Favorite Casual Men’s Shoes for Fall 2021

For the average style guy, casual shoes are a non-negotiable essential that makes life easier. It’s a pain, literally, to wake up every morning and throw on a pair of dress shoes without developing some sort of blister, cut or worse, a foot injury. Thankfully, men’s style in 2021 has skewed far more casual than ever, bringing the all-day shoe back into the conversation. For fall and winter 2021, the best men’s casual shoes are equal parts comfortable, laid back and stylish. The best casual shoes for men should be versatile enough to work with an array of outfits but also...
APPAREL
SPY

Bundle Up and Look Polished With the 14 Best Men’s Scarves to Wear This Fall

Though easily overlooked, a scarf is an incredibly useful tool when it comes to battling the elements. Even though it may seem like just a flimsy, narrow piece of fabric, it’s not to be forgotten. The scarf covers that difficult-to-protect area around your neck that your winter coat, collar and hat just don’t reach. It’s small, but in the freezing rain, snow or wind — you’ll feel it if your neck is not protected. Let one of these scarves bundle you up and polish your outfit off nicely this fall and winter. There are so many different ways to wear a...
APPAREL
SPY

11 Best Casual Shirts for Men You’ll Want to Wear All Fall

The transition of seasons, the drop in temperature, and the faint sounds of jingle bells in the distance are all indicators that now is probably a great time as ever to give your current shirt collection a refresh. Don’t worry; we are not talking about all your shirts, just ones you have been living in, on rotation for the last two years. Casual shirts, or basics, as they’re often called, are essential for every man, no matter what your age or where you work, because just like the name alludes, you can literally wear and layer it with everything. However, there...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Jeans#Skinny Jeans#Straight Leg Jeans#Nordstrom#Urban Outfitters#Asos
In Style

Tracee Ellis Ross Made the No-Pants Look Seasonally Appropriate

Celebrities aren't just like us when it comes to getting dressed. While most of the world needs to wear a bottom and a top, famous faces often get away with a Winnie the Pooh-style outfit with just a top and no pants, skirt, or shorts below. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celeb to opt for a blazer with no pants, but she did acknowledge the changing seasons by adding patterned tights to take the no-pants look out of the summer and into her birthday season, albeit a little bit early.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Mini Skirt is Back — Here’s How to Wear the Trend Now Through Next Year

Throughout modern fashion history, there are a handful of garments that keep coming back through the trend cycle: jeans, blazers, A-line skirts, white oxfords, sailor pants, t-shirts, and the list goes on. But none have the provocation of the mini skirt, the singular item that manages to both excite and offend each time it reappears. The garment is officially back in action, after spring ’22 runways confirmed what was already being seen in real life this summer (on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith and more). Miu Miu seemed to best embody the mini skirt’s shock...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles With Every Step in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & a Baby Blue One-Shoulder Dress for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker looked minimally glam while filming her upcoming show. The “Sex and the City” star is staying busy on set of the upcoming HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That” and has been seen all over the streets of NYC. On Thursday, the actress was filming in lower Manhattan wearing a one-shoulder baby blue midi dress that hit below her knees. The ruched, form-fitting style from Norma Kamali is available for $215 on Net-a Poter. Parker also added a white oversized blazer. She tied her hair up into a slicked bun and kept her jewelry minimal. For footwear, the “Hocus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Zendaya Brings Medieval Armor into 2021 with Chain Top & Pointed-Toe Pumps

Zendaya’s latest photo shoot look might be her boldest one yet. The Emmy-winning actress posed in a daring chain top from Vivienne Westwood’s spring ’20 collection, as captured by stylist Law Roach, on Instagram. The piece featured layers of gold and silver chains adorned with medallion charms. The bold top, which looked like medieval armor — though given a fashionable twist for the 2020’s — was paired with a brown checkerboard skirt from the same Westwood collection. Zendaya accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and rings, allowing her outfit to make the greatest statement. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
chatelaine.com

12 Pairs Of Chunky Loafers To Wear This Fall

Whether paired with workwear or casual threads, the lug-soled loafer is this fall’s MVP. From its first steps onto the fashion scene in the 1930s, the penny loafer (nicknamed for its decorative leather strip, which was just big enough to stash a penny—the cost of a phone call at the time) was a hit with men and women alike, thanks to its comfortable fit. Now, the preppy classic comes in unexpected colour combos and gets toughened up with utilitarian lug soles and chain details. Scroll for twelve pairs of chunky loafers you’ll want to wear all season long.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Takes Spring Blues into Fall in Tweed Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps

Nicky Hilton just proved that spring colors can easily transition to fall while out to dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. While dining at Craig’s with her mom, Kathy, the French Sole designer wore a light blue and white tweed dress. The strapless style featured white buttons down its front, as well as a frayed hem, neckline and pocket accents. Hilton kept her accessories classic and delicate, pairing the piece with diamond stud earrings, a tennis bracelet and matching blue Chanel bag with gold hardware. When it came to shoes, Hilton grounded her look in a pair of blue velvet pumps. The style...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
countryliving.com

The 15 Best Flannel Shirts For Men To Wear Right Now

Consider it a must-have for your WFH wardrobe. Flannel shirts are the best. They’re as essential as a solid T-shirt but as comfy as a sweatshirt. They also look like, you know, real clothes. Even if you’re just wearing one around the house. For the fall and winter, a solid collection of flannels will make your life infinitely easier, especially if we’re all about to stay parked on the couch as our office for the colder months. We scoured the internet for the best of the best. Here are the best flannels for men to shop right now.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

36 New Knee-High Boots to Wear With Skinny Jeans

Do you know what can freshen up your favorite pair of skinny jeans in an instant? A fantastic new pair of knee-high boots, naturally. Even though I live in sunny California, I'm always excited about buying new boots for fall and winter because they can transform my go-to jeans-and-tee outfits. Suddenly, with the right pair of shoes, I can go from my boring to on-trend.
APPAREL
E! News

The Best Deals on the Jeans You Need This Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Clogs? Check. Sweater vests? Check. Now all you need is some fresh denim to complete...
APPAREL
Vogue

The Best ’90s Chanel Pieces To Buy Now & Wear Forever

Chanel’s spring/summer 2022 show paid homage to the late ’80s and early ’90s in more ways than one, with creative director Virginie Viard capturing the spirit of fashion shows from years gone by via models twirling and (gasp!) smiling on the catwalk. “I used to love the sound of flashbulbs going off at the shows in the ’80s,” she explained in the show notes. “I wanted to recapture that emotion.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reader's Digest

The Best Jeans for Women That Flatter Every Body

People are wearing jeans again, and (gasp!) styles have changed a bit since we all cocooned through the last year and a half in loungewear sets without bras. It’s definitely time to go shopping. So, what’s going on in the world of fashion these days, and where can you find the best jeans for women?
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Yes! Timberland Makes Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots and Nordstrom Has the Best Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of our absolute favorite shoe trends for this fall and winter? A lug-sole bootie, without a doubt. It’s one of those perfect trends where comfort and functionality meet style and edge right in the middle to give you the best of all of the above!
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Blazers That Fit in with Weekend Plans and the Occasional Office Appearance

A blazer, much like a white dress shirt and a pair of dark jeans, is a menswear item that is the basis for dozens of outfits. You can find the best blazers for men that fit in with weekend plans and the occasional office appearance. Why? Because the best blazers for men can go with both jeans and trousers. But how do you know the best blazer for you? Normally, we’d suggest going into a store or consulting a tailor, but as there are times when you really need a blazer but can’t get to your favorite store, so shopping online...
APPAREL
SPY

The 11 Most Comfortable Men’s Shoes That Will Have You Walking For Miles

If the quarantine has taught us anything, it’s that comfort is key. Dressing uncomfortably to look good is pointless when you don’t have to. Prioritizing comfort is the move when heading out of the house just as much as it is when spending time inside. That said, from here on out we’re dressing head to toe in the most comfortable jeans, t-shirts and most importantly, the most comfortable men’s shoes. Because what’s a pair of shoes that aren’t made for walking?
APPAREL
betteryoumag.com

The Best Skinny Jeans to Wear Everywhere

You can’t always listen to Gen Z, particularly when it comes to skinny jeans. Though the kids these days might think they’re over, we think that the opposite is true. There’s a reason skinny jeans have been a staple in our closets for more than a decade now, earning true fashion classic status. They’re right up there with white button-downs, a little black dress, and classic pumps when it comes to closet must-haves. The best skinny jeans fit like a dream—we’re talking just the right length while sculpting your legs and butt—and work with everything from a blazer and boots to a T-shirt and sneakers.
APPAREL
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy