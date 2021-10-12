Baggy Jeans Are Back, Baby: Peep the 13 Best-Looking Pairs To Wear Now

Cancel culture can get pretty ridiculous, but this time, Gen-Z finally got it right: skinny jeans are out.

Trends come and go like the wind and skinny jeans have been blowing away for years now. For real, skinny jeans are totally uncomfortable. They’re wedgie-inducing and way too easy-to-tear. Not to mention, they look tremendously unflattering on most people.

Like, just watch Matt James’ recent season of The Bachelor and take a long, hard look at the dude’s legs. They just look so . . . awkward covered in skinny jeans. He’s a good-looking guy, don’t get us wrong, but man, his style would have been elevated if he were to let his legs breathe every now and again.

Now that skinny jeans for men are out, we’re replacing all of the skin-tight denim in our wardrobe with the exact opposite — men’s baggy jeans.

Men’s baggy jeans have been seeing a total re-emergence from the early 2000s in men’s fashion through the help of streetwear and skate culture. This is likely due to the fact that loose-fitting jeans are way more comfortable than skinny jeans, so skaters can access more of their body without feeling as constricted in their pants. Additionally, men’s baggy jeans have a carefree aesthetic to them which is really popular right now in terms of men’s streetwear fashion. They add just the right balance to an outfit that says something along the lines of, “yeah, I spent twenty minutes on this outfit, but it looks like I spent one.” And that, right there, is absolutely baller.

Currently, you can find men’s baggy jeans in classic styles at places like Amazon and Nordstrom, but there are also a ton of really unique options available for purchase on more modern, fashion-forward places like Urban Outfitters and ASOS. We’re sure there will be a pick for you whether it’s something casual or eclectic. Check out all of our favorites below and ditch your skinnies for good.

1. Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jeans

BEST OVERALL

These definitely aren’t the baggiest of baggy jeans for men on the planet, but they are great for guys looking to ditch their extremely slim-fit jeans for more of a boxy approach. These four-way stretch organic jeans from Everlane are made for moving around in confidence, something that skinny jeans never allow for. All pairs are made in a denim factory that recycles 98% of its water. Additionally, the pants are made primarily from organic cotton and are backed by a 365-day guarantee.



Buy: Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean $78.00

2. Wrangler Authentics Classic Carpenter Jean

RUNNER UP

Oh, you know Wrangler damn well at this point. You’ve been wearing them since infancy, so you’re already familiar that these are some of the most reliable jeans you can buy. Period. These men’s baggy jeans come in a classic carpenter style designed solely with your comfort in mind. They never bunch up the way skinny jeans do, so you can fix any wedgie and hourly ball-fixings goodbye entirely. These Wranglers are available in a number of colors, but you can never go wrong with a light wash blue.

Buy: Wrangler Authentics Classic Carpenter Jean $25.74

3. Southpole Relaxed-Fit Core Jean

BEST WASHED BLACK

It’s safe to say that black denim will never go out of style. These relaxed-fit baggy jeans for men come in a gorgeous washed black color that has the ability to match whatever you want. And we mean it — whatever you want. Tees? Sure. Sweatshirts? Uh-huh. Polos? Absolutely. No matter what you pair these jeans with, we’re sure you’re going to look handsome.

Buy: Southpole Relaxed-Fit Core Jean $28.92

4. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Carpenter Jeans

BEST PRICE

Just $25 for a solid-constructed pair of jeans? Sign us the hell up. The Signatures by Levi Strauss & Co. should be a no-brainer for adding to your closet. They look excellent on all body shapes and even occasionally have sizes on Amazon that rise all the way up to 54W. Whether you’re somebody who simply needs a reliable pair of new jeans or you’re a street geek trying to put together the look of the century, we’re sure you won’t be disappointed.

Buy: Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Carpenter Jeans $27.99

5. New Look Baggy 90s Fit Jeans

BEST WITH RIPS

Ripped jeans have been a staple to modern denim since the 90s — and for good reason. They add just the right amount of edge to your everyday look by giving you that rough and tough approach you so desperately crave. These baggy jeans for men are a skater’s dream, that’s for sure. Given the solidly affordable price point and a style that’s only begging for more rips and stains, you’re going to have these until they’re on their very last limb.



Buy: New Look Baggy 90s Fit Jeans $44.00

6. L.L.Bean 1912 Jeans

BEST NATURAL FIT

Not every pair of baggy jeans has to go above and beyond in terms of their bagginess. Some, like these 1912 Jeans from L.L.Bean can be baggy without making you look like, well, a bag. These vintage-inspired midweight cotton jeans are great for all-day, everyday wear. They’re made from ring-spun and made out to be both durable and soft so you’ll never feel like you’re wearing jeans even when you’re wearing jeans.



Buy: L.L.Bean 1912 Jeans $44.99

7. H&M Relaxed Pull-On Jeans

BEST ALL-SEASON

It doesn’t matter what season it is, you can always rock a pair of baggy jeans. We know what some of you might be thinking — all that material in the summertime? Yup, with these relaxed jeans from H&M, all that material in the summertime. These partly-recycled cotton baggy jeans are great for rocking any time of the year, with the go-to cozy sweater you wear in the winter to a tank and open button-down for warm weather moments. Pair ’em with flips, mocs, boots or sneaks.



Buy: H&M Relaxed Pull-On Jeans $19.99

8. Devil-Dog Dungarees Athletic Fit Jeans

NEW FAVORITE

While these might not be the baggiest jeans on the list, they’re most certainly the most comfortable . These streetwear pants are created with a regular-size leg but the craziest amount of stretch we’ve ever seen, making them perfect when walking, working or skating. They’ve become a favorite of ours in recent times due to just how roomy they feel on. Essentially, they’re the best baggy jeans without the bag. If you’re between sizes, definitely size down because that added stretch truly goes a long way.

Read more: Best Men’s Stretch Jeans



Buy: Devil-Dog Dungarees Athletic Fit Jeans $79.00

9. ASOS DESIGN Baggy Jeans

EDITOR’S PICK

We’re going to say it and we’re going to mean it: ASOS is an excellent spot to buy jeans online. They have a number of styles that look great, feel great and almost always come at an affordable price. Given the fact that ASOS is a known fast-fashion online retailer, some might believe that quality-wise, ASOS jeans could be chintzy — but we promise you, they’re totally not. Our e-commerce editor Tyler Schoeber has these jeans himself and swears by them. They’re comfortable, have an easy fit, come in a great color and totally affordable for just about any dude’s budget.



Buy: ASOS DESIGN Baggy Jeans $36.00

10. Levi’s 514 Straight Leg Jeans

BEST DARK JEANS

Levi’s makes some of the best jeans known to man, so it should come with no surprise that we’re naming these dark blue, straight leg jeans the best dark baggy jeans for men to own. While dark jeans aren’t much of a spring and summer moment, we suggest you keep these in your closet for the winter months. Though these jeans have a pristine look to them, they look great paired with rugged apparel. You know, picture what a lumberjack would wear: a flannel, a beanie, a pair of Tims — you get the picture.



Buy: Levi’s 514 Straight Leg Jeans $69.50

11. BDG Embroidered Denim Beach Pant

BEST EMBROIDERED

While embroidered jeans seem very little girl-esque, Limited Too, late 90s to early 2000s, they’re making a comeback and we’re here for it. These baggy embroidered denim beach pants have hundreds of white embroidered smiley faces all over them, proving that jeans don’t always have to be bland. Each totally eccentric pair is made for the kind of guy who likes to express himself with his day-to-day look and isn’t afraid of turning a head or two as he walks down the street. We suggest you roll these up once or twice at the bottom and pair them with a tucked-in white tee, colored Converse and a baseball cap.



Buy: BDG Embroidered Denim Beach Pant $79.00

12. COLLUSION x014 90s Baggy Jeans

BEST DARK BLACK

A pair of dad-fit baggy jeans in a shade so black you’d absolutely melt into the midnight sky? Sign us the hell up. These baggy jeans from COLLUSION are exclusively sold at ASOS. They have a straight-leg silhouette that is exceptionally baggy, but more in the way that they look as if they’re a bigger size on your body than they should be. The bottom of the legs are pretty wide and don’t taper even remotely, so we think it’s safe to say these are the darkest-colored baggy jeans you can purchase online.



Buy: COLLUSION x014 90s Baggy Jeans $40.00

13. Shein Solid Pocket Baggy Jeans

HONORABLE MENTION

We are a little bit back and forth with how we feel about the fast-fashion brand Shein, but the second we saw these baggy jeans, we kind of fell in love. These are some of the best baggy jeans for skaters. They have all the room you might need with tons of moveability. Sure, they might not be the best quality jeans on the planet, but if you’re skating and find yourself ruining every pair of jeans you bring to the park, these are a pretty good option to consider.



Buy: Shein Solid Pocket Baggy Jeans $32.00

