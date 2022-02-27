ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chayce Beckham: Where Is He Now After Winning ‘American Idol’ Season 19?

By Alyssa Norwin
 2 days ago

Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of season 19 of ‘American Idol’ back in 2021. Here’s the latest on his music career and more post-‘Idol.’

American Idol returns for its milestone 20th season on February 26. Last season, Chayce Beckham became the new American Idol winner. The 26-year-old joined a long list of Idol champs that include Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and more.

So, what is Chayce doing now? Has he released new music? Here’s the latest on all things Chayce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfOPW_0ZDxqgL800
Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of ‘American Idol’ season 19. (ABC)

1. Chayce won ‘American Idol’ season 19.

First things first. Chayce became the new American Idol champion after an incredible finale event in May 2021. He beat out Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler. After he won, Chayce posted a heartfelt note on Instagram.

“I still can’t believe this, and I’m so excited to start this next chapter of my life and give you guys my all through my music,” he wrote. This is only the beginning of a long journey for me. This could have gone literally any way and I want to say what an honor it was to perform with @gracekinstlerofficial and @williespenceofficial on the stage so many times and I’ll cherish the moments and bonds we created forever. I’m so proud of all of us. We are all winners here. Cheers to a great season, all of my love to y’all.”

2. Chayce has a new song with Lindsay Ell.

Chayce teamed up with country artist Lindsay Ell for the romantic duet “Can’t Do Without Me.” The song was released in 2021. Chayce and Lindsay eventually released the music video in February 2022.

“’Can’t Do Without Me’ is about everyday people, the people who complete them and how strong the urge is to be with them again,” Chayce told CMT. “The video for it captures that feeling perfectly as two people race down the road, eager to get to the spot where they can finally be together and feel all the feels they’ve been thinking about all day.”

3. Chayce is now on tour.

Chayce is already making a name for himself in the country music scene. He is currently on tour and has concert dates throughout the United States in 2022. He will also be opening for Luke Combs on his Canadian dates in March 2022

4. Chayce worked as a heavy machinery operator before ‘Idol.’

Chayce gave fans a glimpse into his work during his American Idol audition. “I’ve been working for this company going on three years,” he said. “We rent out pretty much everything that has to do with construction. I kind of get to live out every little kid’s dream. I get to play with giant Tonka trucks all day!” Footage showed him operating one of the machines, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GK8jG_0ZDxqgL800
Chayce Beckham performing on ‘American Idol.’ (ABC)

5. Chayce is extremely close with his family.

Chayce credits his family and music with getting him through his darkest times. “I got pushed a lot by my parents and family [to be on American Idol],” he admitted. “They’ve been pushing me to do this stuff.” He added, “Without my family, I definitely wouldn’t be doing this. I told my mom the other day, ‘I owe you guys big time,’ and she said, ‘You don’t owe us anything, that’s what family’s for.'” Chayce also said that music was “always there” for him when “everything else was bad” in his life. “It would kind of keep me grounded at all times,” he revealed. “For me, it’s everything.”

Comments / 0

