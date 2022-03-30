ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

When Exactly Are You 'Fully Vaccinated' Against COVID, and What Does That Mean?

By Jessica Migala
Scoring your first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine feels pretty triumphant. And it can feel like a huge step forward after the pandemic's lockdown year of hell.

But right after you've gotten the shot — whether it's the first or second of Pfizer or Moderna, or the sole shot required for Johnson & Johnson — you're not "fully vaccinated."

Here's what fully vaccinated means, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

  • It's been two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses to be fully effective.
  • It's been two weeks after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

If you still have another dose to go or it's not been two weeks since your second, you're not considered fully protected against COVID-19, the CDC says.

"We want to make sure that, with the mRNA vaccines, you are two doses in plus 14 days. That is the time point at which you can feel vaccinated," Keri Althoff, PhD, MPH , associate professor in the department of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health said during a media briefing about how vaccines might shape daily life.

That's the amount of time needed for your body to appropriately respond to the vaccine, Althoff said. This follows the data from clinical trials of all three vaccines, which shows you need to wait 14 days until after that second dose (or single dose in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

During this period, your immune system is in the process of producing antibodies so your body can learn and remember how to protect itself against COVID-19 infection.

"Definitely celebrate when it's your turn to get vaccinated and you receive the vaccine, but then also remember that you have about two weeks left until you can start adjusting your behaviors to reflect what is now recommended for people who are vaccinated. Until that point, be cautious," Althoff said.

And know that until your post-shot 14 days are up, you're still considered in the category of an unvaccinated person.

How Much Protection Do You Have Before You're Fully Vaccinated?

The fortunate news is that after your first dose, you do have a pretty good level of protection. In an April 2021 study from the CDC on nearly 4,000 health care workers, mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) were 80 percent effective 14 days after the first dose, which is considered "partial immunization."

At 14 days after the second dose, they were considered to be fully immunized and were 90 percent protected against infection in real-world settings. In clinical trials, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66.3 percent effective in preventing illness, per the CDC .

That data from the CDC is huge by the way, as it suggests that these vaccines not only prevent people from getting sick, but also stop transmission: "…The vaccines can also reduce the risk for infection regardless of COVID-19-associated illness symptom status."

And that's important, because one way for COVID-19 to spread is from people who don't know they're infected and go about their day interacting with other people. Like in the case of asymptomatic cases (when you're infected but have no symptoms) or when you're infected but just haven't developed obvious symptoms quite yet.

Still, even with this 80 percent, the CDC stresses that you still need two doses to receive the full benefit of vaccination. Given that there are COVID variants circulating that are more easily spread from person-to-person, you want all the protection you can get.

What Can You Do Once You're Fully Vaccinated?

If you are fully vaccinated, you can get together indoors with others who are fully vaccinated, too, and/or with unvaccinated people from one other household. But your public life will look very similar to everyone else's until a greater percentage of the public is vaccinated and we get closer to herd immunity .

As of right now, regardless if you've been fully vaccinated or not, you should still wear a mask in public settings, social distance and avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings, per the CDC .

Avoid traveling if possible, and still watch yourself for COVID symptoms. It is still possible to come down with a more mild version of the illness, though these vaccines do protect against serious disease that requires hospitalization or leads to death.

Should You Get a Booster Shot?

Research suggests that the effectiveness of the vaccine decreases over time, according to the CDC . Luckily, getting a booster shot can provide continued protection from the virus (and its variants).

Per the CDC , you can get your booster shot if you're 18 or older and it's been at least six months since your second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose. Adults are also eligible to get boosted if they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, according to the CDC.

In March 2022, the CDC approved a second booster for people who are immunocompromised and people over the age of 50 who got their initial booster at least four months prior.

The CDC also cleared mixing and matching boosters — in other words, you can, for example, get a Pfizer booster shot even if you initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

What is norovirus, how does it spread and how long is the incubation period?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...
MedicalXpress

TB cases declined in U.S. during pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
Daily Mail

Florida warns teenagers may face MORE risk from vaccine than from Covid and tells children not to get jabbed in official advice

The Florida Department of Health officially unveiled guidance Tuesday that recommends against vaccinating children, a rare move that breaks from federal guidelines. Florida officials revealed that they planned to issue the guidance on Monday, during a news conference that included Surgeon General Dr Joseph Lapado, Gov Ron DeSantis and a few controversial health figures like Dr Robert Malone.
TheAtlantaVoice

Scientist Misleads on COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness and Vaccine Safety for Children

SciCheck Digest The approved and authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. are effective at preventing severe disease, and experts say the benefits of vaccination for children outweigh any known or potential risk. But social media users have shared video of Dr. Robert Malone misleadingly asserting that the COVID-19 vaccines are “not working” and claiming without […] The post Scientist Misleads on COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness and Vaccine Safety for Children appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Daily Fort Worth

“I’d rather be a little sick than on a ventilator again,” Unvaccinated single mother of four changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines after spending almost three months in hospital

America has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates so far meaning that Americans are closer to reaching a herd immunity getting closer to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the data provided by the CDC, nearly 255 million people are vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, more than 216 million are fully vaccinated and more than 96 million are boosted.
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
Boston

Which coronavirus vaccine will work in the youngest children?

WASHINGTON — Over the past 10 months, as tens of millions of children and teenagers received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the companies’ main rival, Moderna, sat on the sidelines, its shot limited to adults. But Moderna may now be poised for a comeback at a critical juncture in the...
