Real Estate

See Inside Alan Jackson’s Staggering Real Estate Empire [Pictures]

By Billy Dukes
 5 days ago
Alan Jackson has impeccable taste in high-price luxury properties. The country superstar has owned some incredibly large and palatial residences — even by the standards of country music's biggest stars. After Jackson shot to fame and great wealth as one of the most successful country artists of his generation,...

Ron Walker
04-12

Never could understand having a house that big. I'd be very happy to have a nice cabin in the woods. I'm very happy with the 3 bed house I have tho. No, it wouldn't matter how much money I have. I would just have a better and more private peace of property to put my house on.

Moke
4d ago

All of these are ridiculous, and way to large! I don't care how much money you have, why flaunt it like this! People in this country have kids that go to bed hungry every night. Does, Alan and his family donate to any charity's???

President TaliBiden
3d ago

Even if I could afford it, I'd never have a house that big. Costs too much to heat and cool it. I'd be good with about 2500-3000 sq ft.

99.5 WKDQ

Patsy Cline’s Nashville ‘Dream Home’ For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Patsy Cline's former home in Nashville is currently for sale, and pictures give a glimpse into a piece of country music history. Cline purchased her "dream home" in the Nashville suburb of Goodlettsville after she rocketed to country music stardom with a string of hits that included "Walking After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "Crazy" and more. The listing shows that the 2,770-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has been restored to its original condition from when it was built in 1965, including the bar counter emblazoned with "Patsy & Charlie."
NASHVILLE, TN
Wide Open Country

Remember Alan Jackson's ACM and CMA Award Protests?

Alan Jackson has long been an icon in country music, and while he often comes off as an agreeable artist, he's not afraid to take a stand when necessary. Two of those stands took place at two different awards shows in the 1990s when Jackson seemingly didn't agree with aspects of the show. The first time Jackson launched a quiet protest was at the 29th Annual ACM Awards in 1992, which he co-hosted with Reba McEntire. While Jackson did wear a tux while accepting his award for Single of the Year for "Chattahoochee," he decided to change into a Hank Williams Sr. T-shirt for the rest of the show, including for his "Gone Country" performance and while accepting of the Album of the Year trophy. This was a choice that puzzled people, including Dick Clark, as award shows were seen as strictly black tie events at the time.
ADVOCACY
State
Georgia State
Dirt

Rapper Nas Buys Sprawling Estate on the Calabasas Outskirts

Click here to read the full article. Way back in 2012, Nasir “Nas” Jones was up to his ears in tax debt, and even lost his Georgia home to a much-publicized foreclosure. But nowadays, things seem to be looking up for the iconic hip-hop artist. Not only did he win his first-ever Grammy earlier this year for the rap album “King’s Disease” — after no less than 14 prior nominations — but he also recently picked up the keys to a massive $3.5 million mansion in the semi-rural outskirts of Calabasas. Originally listed for $2.5 million, the structure — kind of a...
CALABASAS, CA
Person
Alan Jackson
country1037fm.com

Carrie Underwood At Disney World, Getting Ready For Thanksgiving

Carrie Underwood has been enjoying spending some time with her family as we approach the holiday season, and she shared some pictures from a recent trip to Disney World with her husband Mike and her young boys. Carrie posted to her Instagram along with a few pictures of her, her...
CELEBRITIES
wkml.com

Maren Morris On Grammys: ‘Honored To Be Nominated With My Husband’

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd got a Grammy nomination together for their duet “Chasing After You,” which was nominated in the Grammy category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Maren was also nominated for Best Country Song for “Better Than We Found It.”. Morris was thrilled with the news,...
MUSIC
