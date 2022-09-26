ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These Swimming Earbuds Let You Take Your Tunes Into the Water

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVUoC_0ZDMLiLM00

Having a solid pair of earbuds is like having a quality swimsuit—you wouldn’t want to hit the pool or go to the beach without them. And while it’s always important to get buds that repel sweat, water and moisture, if you’re going to be swimming a lot of laps, you’ll want earbuds that are fully waterproof, not just water resistant, and specifically designed to last.

The best earbuds for swimming can also prevent damage outside the pool too. No one wants to lose their tunes when they’re out running and get caught in an unexpected downpour, or have their buds start slipping after a particularly sweaty hike. In general, you shouldn’t let your gadgets near water, but there are earbuds that’ll let you jam to a workout playlist and help get you through any swim, run, or hike.

Whether you’re looking for the best waterproof headphones for swimming, or just want buds that can stand up to the elements, here’s what you need to know.

What Are the Best Waterproof Earbuds For Swimming?

While different earbuds have different levels of waterproofing, the best waterproof earbuds should be able to stay completely drenched in water without sacrificing audio quality. Mostly using your earbuds in the pool? Consider how long of a swim you’re taking, and how deeply submerged you’ll be.

Waterproofing: The IP rating is the industry standard for waterproofing, so you’ll know exactly how much your devices can handle. For earbuds for swimming, you wouldn’t want to go below an IPX7 rating unless you want serious damage. An IPX7 rating means your earbuds will stay protected in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Any longer and you’ll want to spring for IPX9-rated devices, which can handle continuous submersion.

Wired vs. Bone Conduction: If you’re wondering why there are no wireless Bluetooth buds on this list, that’s because Bluetooth technology is essentially rendered useless once you’re submerged a few inches underwater. So in this case you have two options for in-ear buds: a traditional pair of wired earbuds that you can pair with a waterproof MP3 player, or waterproof earbuds with built-in music storage. There’s also a third kind for swimming—bone conduction headphones, which go over your cheekbones and use vibrations to transfer the sound to your ears. Though the sound quality is debatable for this type, it’s worth looking into if you’re not a fan of in-ear headphones.

Integrated MP3 Player: Even if wireless tech like Bluetooth worked better in the water, you’d still have to keep your phone at a close range to listen to your music, which just isn’t feasible. If you spring for wired waterproof earbuds, it’s best to pair them with a waterproof MP3 player specifically for swimming. With a separate MP3 player, you also won’t have to worry about limited battery life in the same way you would with waterproof headphones that integrate MP3.

Eartip Fit : Eartips come in multiple styles (flanged, tree tips, etc) and materials (rubber, silicone, foam, etc), so you may have to try out a few to see what you like. But ultimately they should keep a watertight seal and have a comfortable fit in your ears, so you swim laps and not have to worry about a stray earbud sinking to the bottom of the pool. Some may come with an earhook, so you’ll be even more secure.

1. Zygo Solo

BEST OVERALL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Upe1_0ZDMLiLM00

These true wireless Bluetooth top our list because of their design (which doesn’t actually include anything in-ear), with unique streaming capabilities that don’t compromise on sound. Since Bluetooth can’t cut it underwater, and other swimming earbuds make you manually upload MP3s, this set comes with a transmitter (kind of like a walkie-talkie). When kept poolside, it sends a radio frequency to your headset while you’re in the water, letting you easily stream music, podcasts, audiobooks, and workouts directly from your phone.

Great for swimming or working out, these comfortable, durable pair get you up to three hours of playtime, and eight hours on the transmitter. The material makes it fully waterproof in up to two feet below the service, which works well for impromptu swims as it does for longer practices. The bone conduction open-ear design means you won’t have to fiddle with controls or messy wires, either. Earplugs and goggles will be more comfortable to wear, since you won’t actually have anything in your ear.

The touch controls to play, pause, use volume and switch track order seem convenient, but reviews say they can be a bit tricky to use when you actually get in the pool. But overall these earbuds are durable, outlasting even your longest lap session.

Buy Zygo Solo $299

2. Pyle Flextreme MP3 Earbuds

BEST VALUE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJl3e_0ZDMLiLM00

These earbuds don’t have a ton of frills, but for their price point, they deliver on MP3 storage, so you can listen to hours of music with its built-in 8GB flash memory.

The physical touch controls make it simple to adjust your music when you’re actually in the water. The earbuds come with a bendable, adjustable headband that will keep them secure, but other than that, the design is fairly streamlined so as to not distract while you’re working out or swimming.

They typically can play about 10 hours of music without needing to be recharged, and with an IPX8 rating, are listed as “fully submersible” in water up to 10 feet deep. But we recommend these more for lengthy swims rather than deep-diving. As durable as they are in the water, we also wish they could better handle more extreme conditions, like temperatures over 104°F, below 23°F, or very dry environments.

But for waterproof earbuds with a built-in MP3 player, this is a top-notch affordable option that will give you all the music you need to power through your workout.

Buy: Pyle Flextreme MP3 Earbuds

3. Swimbuds MP3 Audio Player

BEST FIT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiSWe_0ZDMLiLM00

Even though the design of these wireless earbuds from Swimbuds aren’t the most stylish, if you’re a hardcore swimmer, that won’t matter. With 11 earbud tips in four different styles and a grippy ear hook design, these buds are sure to stay in place for your entire swim.

The IPX8 rating means the earbuds are fully waterproof too, and will stay powered on for up to seven hours of battery life. Though they’re not Bluetooth-enabled, with 8GB of memory (that’s around 2,000 songs), you’ll have more than enough space for all the music you need to keep you motivated.

Audio is surprisingly well-balanced, with a full range of sound and detail even when you’re in the water. The playback controls are a little clunky, but the bigger buttons can actually be easier to press when you’re in the middle of an underwater workout.

These earbuds are absolutely the best fit we’ve seen though, so you won’t have to worry about your buds slipping out during a swim ever again.

Buy: Swimbuds MP3 Audio Player $80.00

4. SwimBuds Premium Waterproof Earbuds

BEST WIRED PICK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oos5H_0ZDMLiLM00

There’s a lot to love about wired earbuds, and SwimBuds makes one of our favorite pairs for swimming. The premium waterproof earbuds have a sleek wrap-around headband that will keep these buds in place, but won’t interfere with head gear like swim caps. The IPX8 rating means the buds hold up in deep water and all weather conditions, while the interchangeable eartips make it easy to find the best fit possible.

Unlike the other waterproof buds, these earbuds feature a 3.5mm jack, and don’t come with an integrated MP3 player. But this can actually be a bonus, because you won’t have to worry about the battery dying in the middle of your butterfly stroke, or whether your music files are compatible.

We’ve found the sound on these to be clear and unmuffled, with multiple protection chambers making this one of the most watertight earbuds on our list. Connected to the best waterproof MP3 player , you can attach these to your goggle strap and easily hop in the water right away.

Buy: SwimBuds Waterproof Earbuds $60.00

5. Shokz OpenSwim Earbuds

Best open-ear earbuds

If comfort is a top priority (maybe you’re a long-distance swimmer) check out these OpenSwim ‘buds from Shokz.

The earbuds use an open-ear design, meaning there’s no actual ear tip in your ear while you swim. Still, because they use bone conduction technology, no one else in the water will hear your music. For many, this is a very comfortable option for long swims. Shokz also does a great job with the overall fit of these OpenSwim earbuds, which weigh very little and fit securely under a swim cap.

As far as storage, you get 4GB of memory space, which equates to about 1,200 songs. They’re also able to accept a range of audio file types, including MP3, WAV, WMA, AAC, and FLAC. Shokz says the earbuds will last for eight hours between charges, and they take just two hours to go from dead to fully charged. On one side of the earbuds.

Another nice feature of these OpenSwim earbuds is their water-resistance level. Rated at IP68 waterproof, the ‘buds can be submerged up to two meters for two hours. Plus, you can use the earbuds in both chlorine pools and saltwater pools or even in the ocean.

Buy: Shokz OpenSwim Earbuds $149.95

1. JBL Endurance DIVE

These true wireless Bluetooth earbuds top our list for the most secure fit while swimming , without compromising on great sound. If you keep your phone close, you can stream for as long as you want, but thanks to the on-board 1GB memory, you can easily store and access more than 200 music tracks directly from your earbuds.

Great for swimming or working out, these comfortable, durable pair of buds and get you up to eight hours of playtime. In just 10 minutes, you can also power up for up to an hour of use, which works well for impromptu swims. The ear hook and twisted locking design means you won’t have to fiddle with controls or messy wires, either.

These earbuds are rated IPX7, and designed to be waterproof enough for swimming. These are also the only pair of earbuds on our list that include hands-free calling over Bluetooth, perfect for if you want to take a call after stepping out of the pool.

The touch controls to play, pause, use volume and switch track order seem convenient, but reviews say they can be a bit tricky to use when you actually get in the pool. But overall these earbuds are durable, outlasting even your longest lap session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1875_0ZDMLiLM00

Buy: JBL Endurance DIVE

2. Pyle Flextreme MP3 Earbuds

These earbuds don’t have a ton of frills, but for their price point, they deliver on MP3 storage, so you can listen to hours of music with its built-in 8GB flash memory.

The physical touch controls make it simple to adjust your music when you’re actually in the water. The earbuds come with a bendable, adjustable headband that will keep them secure, but other than that, the design is fairly streamlined as to not distract while you’re working out or swimming .

They typically can play about 10 of music without needing to be recharged, and with an IPX8 rating, are listed as “fully submersible” in water up to 10 feet deep. But we recommend these more for lengthy swims rather than deep-diving. As durable as they are in the water, we also wish they could better handle more extreme conditions, like temperatures over 104°F, below 23°F or very dry environments.

But for waterproof earbuds with a built-in MP3 player, this is a top notch affordable option that will give you all the music you need to power through your workout.

Buy: Pyle Flextreme MP3 Earbuds

3. Swimbuds MP3 Audio Player

Even though the design of these wireless earbuds from Swimbuds aren’t the most stylish, if you’re a hardcore swimmer, that won’t matter. With 11 earbud tips in four different styles and a grippy ear hook design, these buds are sure to stay in place for your entire swim.

The IPX8 rating means the earbuds are fully waterproof too, and will stay powered on for up to seven hours of battery life. Though they’re not Bluetooth-enabled, with 8GB of memory (that’s around 2,000 songs), you’ll have more than enough space for all the music you need to keep you motivated.

Audio is surprisingly well-balanced, with a full range of sound and detail even when you’re in the water. The playback controls are a little clunky, but the bigger buttons can actually be easier to press when you’re in the middle of an underwater workout.

These earbuds are absolutely the best fit we’ve seen though, so you won’t have to worry about your buds slipping out during a swim ever again.

Buy: Swimbuds MP3 Audio Player

4. SwimBuds Premium Waterproof Earbuds

There’s a lot to love about wired earbuds , and this is one of our favorite pairs for swimming . The premium waterproof earbuds have a sleek wrap-around headband that will keep these buds in place, but won’t interfere with head gear like swim caps. The IPX8 rating means the buds hold up in deep water and all weather conditions, while the interchangeable eartips make it easy to find the best fit possible.

Unlike the other waterproof buds, these earbuds feature a 3.5mm jack, and don’t come with an integrated MP3 player. But this can actually be a bonus, because you won’t have to worry about the battery dying in the middle of your butterfly stroke, or whether your music files are compatible.

We’ve found the sound on these to be clear and unmuffled, with multiple protection chambers making this one of the most watertight earbuds on our list. Connected to the best waterproof MP3 player, you can attach these to your goggle strap and easily hop in the water right away.

Buy: SwimBuds Premium Waterproof Earbuds More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Noise-Cancelling JBL Earbuds Are Finally Under $80 Online

Whether you’re hopping a flight or hopping on a treadmill, nothing can beat a pair of noise-cancelling buds. The only catch? If you’re shopping for a new set, most of the best noise-cancelling earbuds don’t exactly come cheap — until now. One of our favorite audio brands in the game, JBL, has marked down several pairs of its wireless earbuds online. Right now, you can get these excellent JBL wireless earbuds for a major steal at just $79.95 for a limited-time promotion on Amazon. The Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless in-ears regularly cost about $100, but with the new...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Becomes the ‘First and Only’ Person to Play the 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute of James Madison

But could James Madison twerk like that? While performing in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night, Lizzo was handed the prized crystal flute of the Founding Father and was allowed to play a few notes during her live show at the Capitol One Arena. The “heirloom” had never been played before — until Lizzo. “I’m the first & only person to play this presidential crystal flute its literally an heirloom— like… as a flute player this is iconic and I will never be over it,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram sharing a video of the moment. “The library of congress let me play...
MUSIC
The Verge

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds add spatial audio and heart rate tracking

Today Anker is adding a new entry to its line of Soundcore earbuds with the Liberty 4. While this set keeps the brand in the budget earbud category with a $149.99 price, they’re the first ones in this line to combine a “stick” design (as seen in the Liberty Air 2 Pro) and dual dynamic drivers that Soundcore claims “push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.”
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Swimming#Water Systems#Ip
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $150, Get JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Earbuds for $69.95 Shipped – Today Only

JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Earbuds are great for any outdoor activity or just everyday listening, and you can get a pair for $69.95 shipped, today only, originally $149.95. Thanks to its Ambient Aware function, you’ll be able to hear what’s happening around you, while TalkThru mode lets you talk to others without having to remove your headphones. Product page.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Man Implicated in PNB Rock Murder Clears His Name

In the aftermath of Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock’s murder in Los Angeles earlier this month, a Minnesota man has come forward to clear his name after being implicated by the rap blogosphere. Emmanul Danquah, aka South Side Chief, is a Minneapolis-based videographer and media personality who had a pair of Instagram Live arguments with PNB Rock over an allegedly stolen shirt design. In the days after PNB Rock’s fatal shooting while dining at a South L.A Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, the clips were shared on YouTube and social media platforms, rebranded with sensationalist titles describing him as the killer. Despite...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Rolling Stone

Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59

Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Holy F–king F–k. That Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency of Yours is Absurd

Maroon 5 — a band whose name at this very moment only conjures thoughts of pop-rock hits and definitely nothing else — is headed to Las Vegas for a residency. The band will play 16 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM next year, with dates scheduled in March, April, July, and August. Tickets will go on sale next Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT, though a pre-sale for fans starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT. Full information is available on Maroon 5’s website. Last month, Maroon 5 wrapped the North American leg of their 2022 world tour,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Not a Big Happy Family: ‘Barney’ Doc Explores the Hatred and Threats the Show Faced

Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Madison Pettis all got their start on Barney and Friends. But the show and its creators got to witness a much darker side of the “I love you”-singing dinosaur, thanks to those who spewed hate for the beloved character, as a new docuseries addresses. I Love You, You Hate Me — which covers the rumor mill, threats, and disdain the dinosaur character faced — shared its trailer on Wednesday. The trailer features interviews with actors who portrayed the purple dinosaur, including Bob West, along with other folks who worked on the show, and pop culture...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Biden Asks Where Dead Congresswoman Is

President Joe Biden asked if late Rep. Jackie Walorski was present during an event at the White House on Wednesday.  Walorski was killed in a car crash along with two staffers and a driver on Aug. 3. She had been a champion of a bill that established the White House Hunger Conference Biden was addressing on Wednesday. “Jackie, are you here?” Biden said while listing lawmakers who contributed to the bill, appearing to look for Walorski in the audience. “Where’s Jackie?” the president asked again. In a press briefing later on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Jimmy Buffett Postpones 2022 Tour Dates After Hospitalization for ‘Health Issues’

Jimmy Buffett has postponed the remainder of his 2022 tour dates after a “brief hospitalization” for undisclosed health issues. The singer-songwriter known for his tropical party vibes, enduring anthem “Margaritaville,” and his legion of fans — “Parrotheads” — shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday. “Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal,” the message read. “Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.” The affected dates are all in October, with two of them (Oct....
NAMPA, ID
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Are Melting Down Because Lizzo Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute

James Madison defeated DeWitt Clinton in 1812 to secure a second term in the White House. To commemorate his inauguration, a craftsman from Paris made him a crystal flute. The flute eventually made its way into the possession of the Library of Congress and sat unplayed until this week, when Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden invited Lizzo, a classically trained flautist, to blow a few notes and even take the piece of history onstage during her concert in Washington, D.C. Conservatives are none too pleased! “Simply desecrating American history just for the sake of it,” wrote right-wing pundit Matt Walsh, adding...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

The Best New Amazon Devices Announced at The Brand’s September Event

Amazon’s September launch event had a lot to offer, from the brand new Kindle Scribe to an all-new generation of Echo Dots. There was a lot to digest at the Amazon September event, here are the most notable new products along with when they’ll be available to order. Kindle Scribe This 10.2-inch 300 PPI Kindle device is the first to have writing capabilities. Designed to feel like paper, this Kindle comes with a basic or premium pen both of which are incredibly precise and magnetically attach to your e-reader. Read your favorite e-books or add handwritten sticky notes with this...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Foo Fighters Open Taylor Hawkins L.A. Tribute Show With Joan Jett

Foo Fighters are in the midst of honoring their late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a tribute concert in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The lineup includes a bevy of Hawkins’ musician friends, some of whom performed at their tribute to him in London earlier in the month. But before the festivities got underway, the band addressed the audience. “This is the hometown shit, so you gotta make it loud,” the Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said. “What we really wanted to do was to pay tribute to Taylor in a way that you could sort of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Post Malone Hospitalized, Postpones Boston Show

Post Malone has postponed his show at TD Garden in Boston tonight, Sept. 24, following being hospitalized. He announced the news in an Instagram story. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote. He added that tickets for Saturday’s show would be valid for when the concert is rescheduled. “Boston, I love y’all so fucking much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he wrote. “I felt so good...
BOSTON, MA
Rolling Stone

‘I Was Indoctrinated’: Maisie Williams Discusses ‘Traumatic’ Childhood Relationship With Her Dad

Actress and former Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams offered some insight into her harrowing childhood, especially her “traumatic relationship” with her dad, in an interview on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast. Williams, who has rarely spoken about her father in the past, said she didn’t want to offer too many details about her relationship with him because what happened also “affects my siblings and my whole family.” But she did state, “I, as a young child before the age of eight, had a traumatic relationship with my dad… That really consumed a lot of my childhood. Ever...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Android Authority

I tried earbuds with the best ANC and almost got hit by a bus

With great sound comes great responsibility. I am not much of a consumer of high-end earbuds with fancy features like ultra-advanced Active Noise Cancellation. My daily drivers are the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, which don’t feature ANC at all. And while I’ve used ANC headphones before, nothing I’ve ever tested comes even close to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, which I tried during and after the launch event in NYC.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

82K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy