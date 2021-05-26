10 best outdoor furniture pieces to beautify your patio this summer

Now that it’s time to spend more of our days outdoors, we’re going to need good furniture to sit on while we do it! Patio furniture sets come in all shapes, sizes, and prices, but these are the ones we feel deserve your time and attention most for 2021 and beyond.

Where to buy outdoor furniture

In addition to the select pieces we’ve chosen for you below, here are a handful of our favorite stores for finding the outdoor goods:

They sell everything else under the sun, so of course retail giant Amazon is a natural choice when seeking out patio furniture.

They’re one of the largest furniture retailers in the world and that extends to their massive selection of gorgeous outdoor pieces. Sections are categorized by easy-to-search parameters like wood, metal, patio bar, wicker furniture, and more.

For a big box budget store, Target really pours their heart and soul into design details. Unsurprisingly, those efforts spill heartily into the gorgeously crafted outdoor furniture offerings they list each year, ranging from simple basics to the high-quality Threshold line designed with Studio McGee.

For big spenders who want impeccable pieces and can afford to spend, West Elm is a hot shopping destination. We’re in love with their outdoor sectionals and the chic, streamlined design of their wares. You’ll be lucky to find anything more beautiful on the market than some of their modern looks with unexpected lines and detailing.

Like Amazon or Wayfair, Ikea is practically a given on any furniture list. It’s where you go to find affordable but stylish options that you snap together yourself for tasteful Swedish design on a budget.

For pieces you won’t find elsewhere, check out the funky designs at Article. Launched in 2013, the company aims to “make great style easy, long-lasting and well-priced” by working directly with manufacturers to create timelessly stylish furniture.

For incredible deals and nonstop sales that make the cost of quality furniture a bit more digestible, always check Overstock. The site has everything you need from outdoor pillows and umbrellas to beautiful bistro sets, so take your time and comb through their endless supply to find your perfect addition.

A household name and mall staple, Pier 1 is still kicking and has plenty of rustic, boho, modern, and all-around classic designs ready for you to peruse. The website features handy editorial setups to help you envision your next patio remodel, so click through and start dreaming.

Tessio 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

If you’re starting with a smaller budget but still want enough space for four people to lounge comfortably, this four-piece set from Wayfair could be a fantastic option. The outer frame is constructed of wicker-rattan with a rust- and UV-resistant frame to keep it safe in the elements.

Buy now £232.99, Wayfair

Portside Outdoor 5-Piece U-Shaped Sectional

For those with a more substantial budget looking for a long-term investment piece, this five-piece sectional is a gorgeous, solidly built option created with moisture-resistant, sustainably sourced wood. The wire-brushed frame feels modern and fresh, and a back ledge behind the yarn-dyed cushions makes for a great place to set drinks as you relax.

Buy now £4995.00, West Elm

SuccessfulHome 3-Piece Patio Wicker Conversation Bistro Set w/ 2 Chairs,

While this is only built for two, the phenomenal design more than makes up for that. The durable composition and sleek, modern design makes it a gorgeous addition to any patio or porch setting, and its all weather resistance ensures you’ll have it around for intimate conversations for years to come.

Buy now £867.00, Amazon

Better Homes & Gardens Lantis Patio Wicker Hanging Chair with Stand and Blue Cushion

This is the perfect cool chair that makes us want to curl up in the sun with a book and spend the weekend tuning out the world. Prop this up in your backyard beneath the shade of a tree, or cart it to your rooftop for some peace in the city–it will work anywhere for a perfect little slice of escapism built cozily for one.

Buy now £329.99, Walmart

Malia Wicker Standing Basket Chair - Christopher Knight Home

Like the egg chair above, this seems like the ideal place to curl up in the sun for a nap or some reading time. With its slightly bigger construction, though, it’s easy to include another small person or furry friend with you. Imagine the relaxing sweet snuggles with your pup or small child you could have!

Buy now £329.99, Target

Nusa 3pc Faux Rattan Chat Set - Christopher Knight Home

Minimal, comfortable, and oh-so-stylish, this unique trio of faux rattan pieces is a snazzy way to dress up your outdoor hangout area. The wrought iron frame and all-weather wicker make it sturdy, too, so you won’t have to worry about damage from any thunderstorms sweeping through.

Buy now £199.99, Target

Perla Outdoor Wood Double Chaise Lounge by Christopher Knight Home

A dual lounger with classy teak wood and a bright array of colors available (though we are partial to this electric green) is the perfect way to dress up any outdoor area while ensuring you always have the perfect place to relax. Place it next to a pool, on your patio with an umbrella at the head, or just in the lawn so you can enjoy the greenery around you.

Buy now £409.49, Overstock

Whitfield 5-Piece Dark Brown Metal Outdoor Patio Round Fire Pit Seating Set w/ CushionGuard Steel Blue Cushions

A fire pit is a natural conversation area, and when paired with that stunning chili shade? Wow-ee! We’re in love with this four-seat set and its stone tile top, rust-resistant swivel chairs, and plenty of customizable options in case red doesn’t match your vibe. Just imagine all the s’mores you can make on this baby–it’s truly a dream.

Buy now £899.00, Home Depot

Higold Nofi Patio Furniture, 4 Pieces Conversation Set with Loveseat Sofa, Grade A Teak, Matte Charcoal Aluminum Finish

Aluminum and teak give this set a very chic look, and it’s made to be environmentally friendly and comfortable so you can spend hours lounging in the sunshine or with friends after dark. It’s perfect for someone who wants a poolside set that looks up-to-date and responsibly constructed.

Buy now £1749.99, Overstock.com

Brusen Outdoor Sofa in Red

Leave it to the Swedes to create something so simple and streamlined, yet so delightful as well. This outdoor sofa can be left alone and placed in a garden for convenient resting as you traipse about, or you can pile it high with weather-resistant cushions to create the perfect cozy nest under the sun.

Buy now £279.00