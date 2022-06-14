Who Is Rory McIlroy's Caddie?

Rory McIlroy currently has his friend Niall O'Connor on the bag, however we do not expect this to be a permanent partnership, despite their victory at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.

O’Connor, a friend who met McIlroy in his late teens, caddied for McIlroy once before, at the 2019 DP World Championship in Dubai. O’Connor played high-level rugby for Ulster and is also a keen golfer.

“Sort of bonded through my love of rugby and him playing and our love of golf,” said McIlroy to PGA Tour.com. “He made the move over to the States a few years ago and (we) kept close.”

This partnership came about because McIlroy's usual caddie, Harry Diamond, is expecting a second child with his wife. We expect Diamond to come back onto the bag soon.

Rory McIlroy and Harry Diamond got together in 2017 after McIlroy and JP Fitzgerald split after eight years and four majors together. It was thought to be a short-term alliance but they have been together ever since.

They have teamed up for seven wins and two Ryder Cups but their friendship goes back to their junior days at Holywood Golf Club where Diamond was also an outstanding player, representing Ireland as a youngster. In 2012 he won the West of Ireland Championship which earned him a spot at the Irish Open that year.

As well as being on McIlroy's bag he has also been by his side as his best man at his wedding to Erica Stoll in Co Meath and his early days on McIlroy's bag included the Par 3 Tournament at Augusta.

McIlroy describes the relationship as being particularly close.

"I was an only child and Harry was a big brother. We’re very close. I love having him on the bag. I’m a different person. And I’m never going to give him sh** even if something goes wrong. It would not be worth it.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair are yet to win a major together, something that is repeatedly pointed out with McIlroy having been stuck on four since 2014, but one of their high points came when Diamond talked McIlroy into taking a penalty drop at the 72nd hole before finding the green at Quail Hollow.

“Harry was awesome out there especially that decision on the last,” reflected McIlroy. “I was ready to get in there and try to play that with a lob wedge and he was sort of like, ‘Let's take a step back, let's think about this, where's the best place you're hitting your third from.’

"So he sort of calmed me down, slowed me down a little bit and said, ‘Pal, let's just think about this.’ Ultimately we made the right decision, it's Harry and I's sixth win together and it's probably been our best one. Bay Hill back in 2018 was great because I hadn't won in a while, but this is even better just because Harry's been there every step of the way."

After McIlroy's win at The Players in 2019 he described Diamond as 'one of the best caddies out here, if not the best'.

Off the course Diamond is pretty private, staying away from social media and saying nothing about his work with McIlroy. He is believed to own a number of his own businesses including several bars.

How Much Does Rory McIlroy's Caddie Make?

Needless to say McIlroy is one of the hottest bags in the world. The four-time major winner reportedly paid Fitzgerald 10 per cent of his $9 million he took home that day from his FedEx Cup bonus in 2016 and 10 percent from the Tour Championship earnings. McIlroy picked up $2.25 for his Players win in 2019 and his PGA Tour earnings range from $4-7m a year so, whatever percentage Diamond is on, he'll be earning a lot more than many players. There is also the nice little kicker that they are best friends so you would imagine that there are plenty of bonuses to go with the private jets and sensational lifestyle.