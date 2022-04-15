MLB games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

Our MLB Games Today schedule will be back for the 2022 MLB season. Major League Baseball ended its lockout, officially clearing the way for the 2022 season. The MLB offseason is behind us and now the 2022 MLB season is underway.

MLB games today: Friday, April 15

There are 15 MLB games today. First pitch on the MLB schedule is at 1:10 PM EST when the New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks. An hour later, Fenway Park welcomes the first game in a series between the Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins. Among the best MLB games tonight, watch the Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners.

MLB Best Bets (April 15)

New York Mets (-1.5 run line) cover vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox (-120) over Minnesota Twins

Washington Nationals (-110) over Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Yankees (-1.5 run line) cover vs Baltimore Orioles

MLB DFS picks today (April 15)

Chris Bassitt, SP, New York Mets

Gary Sanchez, C, Minnesota Twins

Eric Hosmer, 1B, San Diego Padres

Tommy Edman, 2B, St. Louis Cardinals

Wander Franco, SS, Chicago White Sox

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees

Aaron Hicks, OF, New York Yankees

Chris Taylor, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

When does MLB season end?

The last game of the 2022 MLB regular season will be played on Wednesday, October 5. With the expansion of the playoffs, MLB eliminated the tie-breaking 163rd game that teams typically played on Monday. The postseason will begin on Oct. 7, with the entire season concluding after the final out of the World Series.

When is the MLB trade deadline?

The MLB trade deadline is on Tuesday, August 2 at 6 PM EST. MLB had the ability to be flexible with the MLB trade deadline, choosing any date from July 28 – Aug. 3 thanks to the new CBA. Setting the deadline at 6 PM EST is a change from recent history, with the deadline often at 4 PM EST.

When is the MLB Draft?

The 2022 MLB Draft will begin on Sunday, July 17 and it extends through Tuesday, July 19. The 2022 MLB Draft order is already determined based on the final standings from the 2021 season.

hen is the MLB All-Star game?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The 2022 Home Run Derby will take place on July 18.

