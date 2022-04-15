ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xaZIM_0ZCVQJ5C00

Our MLB Games Today schedule will be back for the 2022 MLB season. Major League Baseball ended its lockout, officially clearing the way for the 2022 season. The MLB offseason is behind us and now the 2022 MLB season is underway.

MLB games today: Friday, April 15

There are 15 MLB games today. First pitch on the MLB schedule is at 1:10 PM EST when the New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks. An hour later, Fenway Park welcomes the first game in a series between the Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins. Among the best MLB games tonight, watch the Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners.

MLB Best Bets (April 15)

  • New York Mets (-1.5 run line) cover vs Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Boston Red Sox (-120) over Minnesota Twins
  • Washington Nationals (-110) over Pittsburgh Pirates
  • New York Yankees (-1.5 run line) cover vs Baltimore Orioles

MLB DFS picks today (April 15)

  • Chris Bassitt, SP, New York Mets
  • Gary Sanchez, C, Minnesota Twins
  • Eric Hosmer, 1B, San Diego Padres
  • Tommy Edman, 2B, St. Louis Cardinals
  • Wander Franco, SS, Chicago White Sox
  • Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians
  • Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
  • Aaron Hicks, OF, New York Yankees
  • Chris Taylor, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

When does MLB season end?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiYjP_0ZCVQJ5C00
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The last game of the 2022 MLB regular season will be played on Wednesday, October 5. With the expansion of the playoffs, MLB eliminated the tie-breaking 163rd game that teams typically played on Monday. The postseason will begin on Oct. 7, with the entire season concluding after the final out of the World Series.

When is the MLB trade deadline?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wk2p_0ZCVQJ5C00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB trade deadline is on Tuesday, August 2 at 6 PM EST. MLB had the ability to be flexible with the MLB trade deadline, choosing any date from July 28 – Aug. 3 thanks to the new CBA. Setting the deadline at 6 PM EST is a change from recent history, with the deadline often at 4 PM EST.

When is the MLB Draft?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lwpup_0ZCVQJ5C00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 MLB Draft will begin on Sunday, July 17 and it extends through Tuesday, July 19. The 2022 MLB Draft order is already determined based on the final standings from the 2021 season.

hen is the MLB All-Star game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5i2w_0ZCVQJ5C00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The 2022 Home Run Derby will take place on July 18.

Comments / 5

James Giacalone
03-06

I hope you over rated players never play again because you don't care about the fans who waited 6 months for baseball to return !😡

