MLB games today: TV schedule and best bets for postseason
Looking for top MLB action? Swipe down for our big game recap, all MLB games today, and top betting picks:
Game Recap: The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to stave off elimination in Game 5 of their National League Championship Series at home against the Atlanta Braves Thursday evening. The defending champs rocked Atlanta pitching to the tune of 11 runs and 17 hits to pull the series within 3-2 heading into Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday. MLB highlights here
MLB games today: Friday, October 22
There is one MLB game on today.
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| Astros @ Red Sox
Astros lead series 3-2
|8:08 PM
|FS1, FS1-INT
The Best MLB Bets Today (October 22)
- Houston Astros (-115) over Boston Red Sox (-105)
- Astros vs. Red Sox (8.5) total runs – UNDER (-110)
Related: Most Expensive Rookie Cards Ever: Includes NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL
MLB ScheduleAlso Read:
Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Carlos Correa, Max Scherzer lead loaded class of stars
Saturday, October 23
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| Dodges @ Braves
Braves lead series: 3-2
|5:08 PM
|TBS, TBS-INT
| Astros @ Red Sox
Astros lead series 3-2
|8:08 PM
|FS1, FS1-INT
Sunday, October 24
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| Dodgers @ Braves
Braves lead series: 3-2
|7:38 PM
|TBS, TBS-INT
Tuesday, October 26
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Lg Champ #2 @ Lg Champ #1
|TBD
|FOX
Wednesday, October 27
Also Read:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Lg Champ #2 @ Lg Champ #1
|TBD
|FOX
MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule
Friday, October 29
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2
|TBD
|FOX
Saturday, October 30
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2
|TBD
|FOX
Sunday, October 31
Also Read:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2
|TBD
|FOX
MLB games today: TV schedule and best bets for postseason
More must-reads:
Comments / 0