MLB games today: TV schedule and best bets for postseason

Game Recap: The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to stave off elimination in Game 5 of their National League Championship Series at home against the Atlanta Braves Thursday evening. The defending champs rocked Atlanta pitching to the tune of 11 runs and 17 hits to pull the series within 3-2 heading into Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday. MLB highlights here

MLB games today: Friday, October 22

There is one MLB game on today.

Game Time (ET) TV Astros @ Red Sox

Astros lead series 3-2 8:08 PM FS1, FS1-INT

The Best MLB Bets Today (October 22)

Houston Astros (-115) over Boston Red Sox (-105)

Astros vs. Red Sox (8.5) total runs – UNDER (-110)

MLB Schedule

Saturday, October 23

Game Time (ET) TV Dodges @ Braves

Braves lead series: 3-2 5:08 PM TBS, TBS-INT Astros @ Red Sox

Astros lead series 3-2 8:08 PM FS1, FS1-INT

Sunday, October 24

Game Time (ET) TV Dodgers @ Braves

Braves lead series: 3-2 7:38 PM TBS, TBS-INT

Tuesday, October 26

Game Time (ET) TV Lg Champ #2 @ Lg Champ #1 TBD FOX

Wednesday, October 27

Game Time (ET) TV Lg Champ #2 @ Lg Champ #1 TBD FOX

Friday, October 29

Game Time (ET) TV Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2 TBD FOX

Saturday, October 30

Game Time (ET) TV Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2 TBD FOX

Sunday, October 31

Game Time (ET) TV Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2 TBD FOX

