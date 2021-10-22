CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB games today: TV schedule and best bets for postseason

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

Looking for top MLB action? Swipe down for our big game recap, all MLB games today, and top betting picks:

Game Recap: The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to stave off elimination in Game 5 of their National League Championship Series at home against the Atlanta Braves Thursday evening. The defending champs rocked Atlanta pitching to the tune of 11 runs and 17 hits to pull the series within 3-2 heading into Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday. MLB highlights here

MLB games today: Friday, October 22

There is one MLB game on today.

Game Time (ET) TV
Astros @ Red Sox
Astros lead series 3-2 		8:08 PM FS1, FS1-INT

The Best MLB Bets Today (October 22)

  • Houston Astros (-115) over Boston Red Sox (-105)
  • Astros vs. Red Sox (8.5) total runs – UNDER (-110)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HXNJ_0ZCVQJ5C00

MLB Schedule

Saturday, October 23

Game Time (ET) TV
Dodges @ Braves
Braves lead series: 3-2 		5:08 PM TBS, TBS-INT
Astros @ Red Sox
Astros lead series 3-2 		8:08 PM FS1, FS1-INT

Sunday, October 24

Game Time (ET) TV
Dodgers @ Braves
Braves lead series: 3-2 		7:38 PM TBS, TBS-INT

Tuesday, October 26

Game Time (ET) TV
Lg Champ #2 @ Lg Champ #1 TBD FOX

Wednesday, October 27

Game Time (ET) TV
Lg Champ #2 @ Lg Champ #1 TBD FOX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6VO6_0ZCVQJ5C00
Friday, October 29

Game Time (ET) TV
Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2 TBD FOX

Saturday, October 30

Game Time (ET) TV
Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2 TBD FOX

Sunday, October 31

Game Time (ET) TV
Lg Champ #1 @ Lg Champ #2 TBD FOX
