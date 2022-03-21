MLB games today: MLB spring training underway

Our MLB Games Today schedule will be back for the 2022 MLB season. Major League Baseball ended its lockout, officially clearing the way for the 2022 season. The MLB offseason picks up immediately, but the MLB schedule is right behind it.

MLB games today: Monday, March 21

There are 14 MLB games today. We’ll see the MLB spring training schedule continue on Monday with first pitch at 1:05 PM EST.

When is MLB Opening Day 2022?

The 2022 MLB schedule begins on April 7. Opening Day 2022 was originally set for March 31, only to be pushed back because of the lockout. Here is the MLB Opening Day schedule.

Thursday, April 7

Game Time (ET) TV Red Sox @ Yankees 1:05 PM NESN, YES Network Brewers @ Cubs 2:20 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network Mariners @ Twins 4:10 PM Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North Pirates @ Cardinals 4:15 PM AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest Mets @ Nationals 7:05 PM SportsNet New York, MASN Reds @ Braves 7:20 PM Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast Astros @ Angels 9:38 PM AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West Padres @ Diamondbacks 9:40 PM Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona

Friday, April 8

Game Time (ET) TV White Sox @ Tigers 1:05 PM NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit Brewers @ Cubs 2:20 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network Athletics @ Phillies 3:05 PM NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Philadelphia Orioles @ Rays 4:10 PM MASN, Bally Sports Sun Dodgers @ Rockies 4:10 PM Spectrum SportsNet LA, AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountains Marlins @ Giants 4:35 PM Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Bay Area Mets @ Nationals 7:05 PM SportsNet New York, MASN Rangers @ Blue Jays 7:07 PM Bally Sports Southwest, SportsNet Reds @ Braves 7:20 PM Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast Guardians @ Royals 8:10 PM Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Kansas City Astros @ Angels 9:38 PM AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West Padres @ Diamondbacks 9:40 PM Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona

Saturday, April 9

Game Time (ET) TV Orioles @ Rays 1:10 PM MASN, Bally Sports Sun White Sox @ Tigers 1:10 PM NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit Mariners @ Twins 2:10 PM Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North Pirates @ Cardinals 2:15 PM AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest Brewers @ Cubs 2:20 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network Rangers @ Blue Jays 3:07 PM Bally Sports Southwest, SportsNet Athletics @ Phillies 4:05 PM NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Philadelphia Marlins @ Giants 4:05 PM Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Bay Area Red Sox @ Yankees 4:05 PM NESN, YES Network Guardians @ Royals 4:10 PM Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Kansas City Mets @ Nationals 7:05 PM SportsNet New York, MASN Reds @ Braves 7:20 PM Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast Dodgers @ Rockies 8:10 PM Spectrum SportsNet LA, AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountains Padres @ Diamondbacks 8:10 PM Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona Astros @ Angels 9:07 PM AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports West

Below we’ve included our game-by-game recap of the 2021 World Series.

World Series Recap

World Series game-by-game recap

Game 1 Recap: Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall slugged home runs and the Atlanta Braves overcame the loss of right-hander Charlie Morton by riding an early outburst to a 6-2 victory over the host Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday. See Sportsnaut’s World Series game 1 recap and highlights here .

Game 1 – Tuesday, October 26 Time (ET) TV Atlanta Braves @ Houston Astros

(Braves won 6-2 and lead Series 1-0) 8:09 PM FOX

Game 2 Recap: Jose Altuve hit a home run and right-hander Jose Urquidy went five strong innings as the host Houston Astros earned a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday to even the World Series one win apiece. See Sportsnaut’s World Series game 2 recap and highlights here .

Game 2 – Wednesday, October 27 Time (ET) TV Atlanta Braves @ Houston Astros

(Astros won 7-2, to tie the Series 1-1) 8:09 PM FOX

World Series Game 3 Recap: The Atlanta Braves went up 2-1 in the 2021 World Series thanks to a dominant pitching performance, eventually leading them to a 2-0 victory Friday evening. Ian Anderson pitched five no-hit innings and Atlanta’s bullpen allowed just two hits to hold the Astros scoreless. Click here for Sportsnaut’s recap of Game 3 with highlights .

Game 3 – Friday, October 29 Time (ET) TV Houston Astros @ Atlanta Braves

(Braves won 2-0, lead Series 2-1) 8:09 PM FOX

World Series Game 4 Recap: Trailing 2-1 in the 7th inning, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson crushed a game-tying blast. Three pitches later, Jorge Soler lined a go-ahead home run just over the wall and the Braves’ bullpen preserved the victory to take a 3-1 World Series lead. Click here for Sportsnaut’s recap of World Series Game 4 with highlights .

Game 4 Time (ET) TV Houston Astros @ Atlanta Braves

(Braves won 3-2 to lead Series 3-1) 8:09 PM FOX

World Series Game 5 recap : Despite Atlanta scoring four in the first via a grand slam by Adam Duvall, the team was not able to finish off the Houston Astros. Houston saw Carlos Correa and Marwin Gonzalez both drive in multiple runs as it fended off elimination with a 9-5 win. Click here for Sportsnaut’s recap of Game 5 of the World Series with highlights .

Game 5 Time (ET) TV Houston Astros @ Atlanta Braves

(Astros won 9-5, Braves lead 3-2) 8:15 PM FOX

World Series Game 6 recap : Jorge Soler smacked a mammoth three-run homer, Dansby Swanson hit a two-run blast and Max Fried pitched six shutout innings as the Atlanta Braves won their first World Series title since 1995 with a resounding 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night – watch highlights now.

Game 6 Time (ET) TV Atlanta Braves @ Houston Astros

(Braves won 7-0 to win the World Series 4-2) 8:09 PM FOX, FOX-INT

