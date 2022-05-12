MLB games today: MLB schedule, TV info, scores and key dates

Our MLB Games Today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Major League Baseball ended its lockout, officially clearing the way for the 2022 season. The MLB offseason is behind us and now the regular season is underway. Let’s dive into our analysis of the MLB games today.

MLB games today: Thursday, May 12

There are eight MLB games today, including resumption of the suspended game between the Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins.

When does the MLB season end?

The last game of the 2022 MLB regular season will be played on Wednesday, October 5. With the expansion of the playoffs, MLB eliminated the tie-breaking 163rd game that teams typically played on Monday. The postseason will begin on Oct. 7, with the entire season concluding after the final out of the World Series.

When is the MLB trade deadline?

The MLB trade deadline is on Tuesday, August 2 at 6 PM EST. MLB had the ability to be flexible with the MLB trade deadline, choosing any date from July 28 – Aug. 3 thanks to the new CBA. Setting the deadline at 6 PM EST is a change from recent history, with the deadline often at 4 PM EST. As per tradition.

Apple TV MLB schedule

Here are the MLB games that will be exclusively broadcasted on Apple TV+ on Fridays this season.

Date Game Time (EST) Friday, May 13 Braves vs Padres 7 PM Friday, May 13 Diamondbacks vs Cubs 9:30 PM Friday, May 20 Pirates vs Cardinals 6:30 PM Friday, May 20 Astros vs Rangers 8 PM Friday, May 27 Red Sox vs Orioles 7 PM Friday, May 27 Angels vs Blue Jays 9:30 PM Friday, June 3 Yankees vs Tigers 7 PM Friday, June 3 Rockies vs Braves 8:30 PM Friday, June 10 Twins vs Rays 8 PM Friday, June 10 Angels vs Mets 9:30 PM Friday, June 17 Astros vs White Sox 8 PM Friday, June 17 Dodgers vs Guardians 10 PM Friday, June 24 Cardinals vs Cubs 8 PM Friday, June 24 Diamondbacks vs Tigers 9:30 PM

Sunday Night Baseball schedule

ESPN is once again partnered with Major League Baseball for another season. Here are the games on the 2022 MLB schedule that will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Date Game Time (EST) May 15 Giants @ Cardinals 7:00 PM May 22 White Sox @ Yankees 7:00 PM May 29* Phillies @ Mets 7:00 PM The May 29 game will be broadcasted on ESPN 2.

How much does MLB.tv cost?

MLB.tv, which allows baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game is available throughout the 2022 MLB season. Here’s a cost breakdown for each MLB.TV package and there is a free trial.

Yearly package: $139.99

$139.99 Montly package: $24.99

$24.99 Single team: $119.99

When is the MLB Draft?

The 2022 MLB Draft will begin on Sunday, July 17 and it extends through Tuesday, July 19. The 2022 MLB Draft order is already determined based on the final standings from the 2021 season. The 2022 MLB Draft order can be found here .

When is the MLB All-Star game?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The 2022 Home Run Derby will take place on July 18. The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be held on July 18, broadcasted on ESPN.

MLB schedule – All-Star Weekend

All-Star Futures Game: Saturday, July 16 – Peacock

Saturday, July 16 – Peacock All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: Saturday, July 16

Saturday, July 16 T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby: Monday, July 18 – ESPN

Monday, July 18 – ESPN MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 19 – FOX

When does MLB free agency start?

MLB free agents could sign with a new team five days after the World Series. The five-day period gives teams an exclusive window to negotiate with their impending free-agent talent. With no MLB lockout, the 2022-’23 offseason will be run smoothly with trades and signings in the winter.

