MLB games today: MLB schedule, TV info

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
 5 hours ago

Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date.

MLB games today: September 21

There are 15 MLB games today. Wednesday’s MLB schedule begins with a matinee matchup at 12:20 PM ET when NL East rivals the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves face off in a game featuring starting pitchers Josiah Gray and Max Fried.

Looking at some of the top MLB games on the slate, the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers will battle at 2:10 PM ET in a matchup of elite NL elites, and the AL West champion Houston Astros will visit the Rays in Tampa Bay in another matchup of contending teams.

The block of evening games begins at 6:40 PM ET when the Boston Red Sox head to Cincinnati to face the Reds, and the Detroit Tigers play the Orioles in Baltimore at 7:05 PM ET. Other key matchups on the schedule will see the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Diego Padres at 9:40 PM ET and the San Francisco Giants battling the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 PM ET

Closing out the MLB schedule on Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks will take a trip to LA to visit the NL West champion Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET.

There are 13 MLB games tomorrow.

You can find key dates on the MLB schedule below, including the MLB trade deadline and the 2022 MLB Draft.

When does the MLB season end?

The last game of the 2022 MLB schedule for the regular season will be played on Wednesday, October 5. With the expansion of the playoffs, MLB eliminated the tie-breaking 163rd game that teams typically played on Monday. The postseason will begin on Oct. 7, with the entire season concluding after the final out of the World Series. Our MLB playoff predictions reflect the latest standings and team outlooks each week.

When is the MLB trade deadline?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB trade deadline was on Tuesday, August 2 at 6 PM EST. MLB had the ability to be flexible with the MLB trade deadline, choosing any date from July 28 – Aug. 3 thanks to the new CBA. Setting the deadline at 6 PM EST is a change from recent history, with the deadline often at 4 PM EST. Sportsnaut will provide extensive coverage of the MLB trade deadline throughout the 2022 season.

Apple TV MLB schedule

Here are the MLB games that will be exclusively broadcasted on Apple TV+ on Fridays this season.

Date Game Time (ET)
Friday, Sept. 9 Guardians @ Twins 8 PM
Friday, Sept. 9 Braves @ Mariners 9:30 PM
Friday, Sept. 16 Orioles @ Blue Jays 7 PM
Friday, Sept. 16 Dodgers @ Giants 10 PM
Friday, Sept. 23 Red Sox @ Yankees 7 PM
Friday, Sept. 23 Cardinals @ Dodgers 10 PM

Sunday Night Baseball schedule

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is once again partnered with Major League Baseball for another season. Here are the games on the 2022 MLB schedule that will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Date Game Time (EST)
September 4 Dodgers @ Padres 7:00 PM

How much does MLB.tv cost?

MLB.tv, which allows baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game is available throughout the 2022 MLB season. Here’s a cost breakdown for each MLB.TV package and there is a free trial. It’s a relatively solid deal that allows fans to watch nearly every game on the MLB schedule.

  • Yearly package: $139.99
  • Monthly package: $24.99
  • Single team: $119.99

When does the 2023 MLB season start?

The 2023 MLB season will start on March 30. It’s a unique schedule, with all 30 teams set to play on MLB Opening Day for the first time since 1997. MLB is also expanding interleague play, with each team playing 46 interleague games after playing 20 across the MLB schedule this year.

When is the MLB Draft?

The 2022 MLB Draft began on Sunday, July 17 and it extended through Tuesday, July 19. The 2022 MLB Draft order is already determined based on the final standings from the 2021 season. The 2022 MLB Draft order can be found here .

When is the MLB All-Star game?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The 2022 Home Run Derby will take place on July 18. The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be held on the July 18 broadcast on ESPN.

Also Read:
Hunter Brown’s stellar debut leads Astros past Rangers

MLB schedule – All-Star Weekend

  • All-Star Futures Game: Saturday, July 16 – Peacock
  • All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: Saturday, July 16
  • T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby: Monday, July 18 – ESPN
  • MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 19 – FOX

When does MLB free agency start?

MLB free agents could sign with a new team five days after the World Series. The five-day period gives teams an exclusive window to negotiate with their impending free-agent talent. With no MLB lockout, the 2022-’23 offseason will run smoothly with trades and signings in the winter.

James Giacalone
03-06

I hope you over rated players never play again because you don't care about the fans who waited 6 months for baseball to return !😡

