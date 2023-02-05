ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

MLB games today: MLB schedule, spring training, Opening Day 2023

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rjq97_0ZCVQJ5C00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Ym2L_0ZCVQJ5C00

Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key days in the MLB offseason. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date on the latest hot-stove intel.

Related: Get Paramount Plus today and watch live sports for an unbeatable price!

MLB games today: 2023 MLB schedule

There are no MLB games today. The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Houston won its second World Series title by winning Game 6, taking out Philadelphia in a 4-1 final.

Now that the offseason is drawing to a close, it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 MLB schedule. Everything starts with spring training, with pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training. We also have the World Baseball Classic this year, providing fans with even more baseball to enjoy.

Also Read:
MLB spring training 2023: Dates, schedule, locations and everything to know

Subscribe to Sportsnaut’s FREE Morning Brew! A delicious blend of the freshest headlines, rumors, rankings, and much more. Get your sports fix daily, direct to your inbox. Sign-up now .

Here’s an early look at the upcoming MLB schedule, with an overview of Opening Day, the 2023 MLB Draft, the World Baseball Classic and more.

Related: 2023 MLB awards predictions

2023 MLB schedule

When does the 2023 MLB season start?

The 2023 MLB season will start on March 30. It’s a unique schedule, with all 30 teams set to play on MLB Opening Day for the first time since 1997. MLB is also expanding interleague play, with each team playing 46 interleague games after playing 20 across the MLB schedule this year.

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Mar. 30 White Sox vs Houston Astros 7 PM ESPN

Related: Most Expensive Rookie Cards Ever: Includes NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL

When does the World Baseball Classic start?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qx1xU_0ZCVQJ5C00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 World Baseball Classic begins on Thursday, March 9 with four games. We’ll see the World Baseball Classic schedule start with China vs Japan in Tokyo (5 AM ET) followed by Italy vs Cuba (6 AM ET), Czech Republic vs China (10 PM ET) and Cuba vs Panama. Check the link below for everything you need to know about the 2023 WBC.

Also Read:
World Baseball Classic 2023: Teams, rosters, and everything else you need to know

When is the 2023 MLB London Series?

The MLB London Series is from June 24-25, with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs facing off in the two-game series. This will be the first time MLB is playing games in London since 2019. The 2023 MLB London Series will be played at London Stadium.

When is the MLB Draft?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6wRe_0ZCVQJ5C00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 MLB Draft starts on July 9, extending through July 11. It will be held during the All-Star Break, with the 2023 MLB Draft held in Seattle, Washington and broadcasted on both MLB Network and ESPN. The draft order for the MLB Draft will be determined based on the inverse order of the MLB standings . The first six picks are determined by a draft lottery, with the three worst teams each having a 16.5% chance of landing the 1st pick.

Also Read:
MLB mock draft 2023: Round 1 predictions, top prospects in 2023 MLB Draft

When is the MLB All-Star game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9xiK_0ZCVQJ5C00
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played on July 11 in Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park. This will be the 93rd All-Star Game in MLB history and the first held in Seattle since 2001. The MLB schedule will hold its All_Star Break from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13.

Also Read:
MLB All-Star Game 2023: Projecting 2023 All-Star lineups, All-Star Game info

MLB schedule – All-Star Weekend

  • All-Star Futures Game: TBD
  • All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: TBD
  • T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby: Monday, July 10 – ESPN
  • MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 11 – FOX

When do the MLB playoffs begin?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2vaJ_0ZCVQJ5C00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB playoffs will begin in October 2023. While there is no set date for the first day of the postseason, the 2023 MLB season ends on Sunday, Oct. 1. Based on recent history, that’s a sign the playoffs will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Related: World Series odds 2023

How much does MLB.tv cost?

MLB.tv, which allows baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game is available throughout the 2022 MLB season. Here’s a cost breakdown for each MLB.TV package and there is a free trial. It’s a relatively solid deal that allows fans to watch nearly every game on the MLB schedule.

  • Yearly package: $139.99
  • Monthly package: $24.99
  • Single team: $119.99

More must-reads:

Comments / 28

James Giacalone
03-06

I hope you over rated players never play again because you don't care about the fans who waited 6 months for baseball to return !😡

Reply(1)
8
JasonSound&Vision
09-25

would looove to see him break the record against the hated sawks! well ok actually I'd rather see him do it against the *asterisk-o's but this would be almost as good.

Reply(5)
2
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy