Washington State

MLB games today: MLB hot stove season underway

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key days in the MLB offseason. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date on the latest hot-stove intel.

MLB games today: 2022 MLB offseason

There are no MLB games today. The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Houston won its second World Series title by winning Game 6, taking out Philadelphia in a 4-1 final.

On Nov. 16, Astros ace Justin Verlander was awarded the American League Cy Young award for the fifth time in his career. On the flip side, young star Sandy Alcantara earned his first Cy Young in the National League for the Miami Marlins.

Stay tuned for everything you need to know about the 2023 MLB schedule, with updates provided later this offseason.

MLB free agent tracker: Aaron Judge and Xander Bogaerts come off the board

All MLB scores are updated throughout the slate of games

MLB offseason dates

  • MLB arbitration exchange deadline: Jan. 13, 2023
  • Rule 5 Draft 2022: Dec. 7
  • MLB offseason: Nov. 7 – March 2023
  • MLB Winter Meetings: Dec. 4-7

MLB awards schedule

  • R o okie of the Year: Nov. 14
  • Managers of the Year: Nov. 15
  • Cy Young winners: Nov. 16
  • MLB MVP winners: Nov. 17

When does MLB free agency start?

MLB free agents could sign with a new team five days after the World Series. The five-day period gives teams an exclusive window to negotiate with their impending free-agent talent. With no MLB lockout, the 2022-’23 offseason will run smoothly with trades and signings in the winter.

New York Mets sign outfielder Brandon Nimmo to eight-year, $162 million contract

Related: MLB free agents 2023

2023 MLB schedule

When does the 2023 MLB season start?

The 2023 MLB season will start on March 30. It’s a unique schedule, with all 30 teams set to play on MLB Opening Day for the first time since 1997. MLB is also expanding interleague play, with each team playing 46 interleague games after playing 20 across the MLB schedule this year.

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Mar. 30 White Sox vs Houston Astros 7 PM ESPN

When is the MLB Draft?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6wRe_0ZCVQJ5C00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 MLB Draft starts on July 9, extending through July 11. It will be held during the All-Star Break, with the 2023 MLB Draft held in Seattle, Washington and broadcasted on both MLB Network and ESPN. The draft order for the MLB Draft will be determined based on the inverse order of the MLB standings . The first six picks are determined by a draft lottery, with the three worst teams each having a 16.5% chance of landing the 1st pick.

When is the MLB All-Star game?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9xiK_0ZCVQJ5C00
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played on July 11 in Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park. This will be the 93rd All-Star Game in MLB history and the first held in Seattle since 2001. The MLB schedule will hold its All_Star Break from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13.

San Francisco Giants add All-Star Mitch Haniger in MLB free agency

MLB schedule – All-Star Weekend

  • All-Star Futures Game: TBD
  • All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: TBD
  • T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby: Monday, July 10 – ESPN
  • MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 11 – FOX

How much does MLB.tv cost?

MLB.tv, which allows baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game is available throughout the 2022 MLB season. Here’s a cost breakdown for each MLB.TV package and there is a free trial. It’s a relatively solid deal that allows fans to watch nearly every game on the MLB schedule.

  • Yearly package: $139.99
  • Monthly package: $24.99
  • Single team: $119.99

Comments / 28

James Giacalone
03-06

I hope you over rated players never play again because you don't care about the fans who waited 6 months for baseball to return !😡

Reply(1)
8
JasonSound&Vision
09-25

would looove to see him break the record against the hated sawks! well ok actually I'd rather see him do it against the *asterisk-o's but this would be almost as good.

Reply(5)
2
Sportsnaut

