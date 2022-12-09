MLB games today: MLB hot stove season underway
Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key days in the MLB offseason. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date on the latest hot-stove intel.
Related: Get Paramount Plus today and watch live sports for an unbeatable price!
MLB games today: 2022 MLB offseason
There are no MLB games today. The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Houston won its second World Series title by winning Game 6, taking out Philadelphia in a 4-1 final.
On Nov. 16, Astros ace Justin Verlander was awarded the American League Cy Young award for the fifth time in his career. On the flip side, young star Sandy Alcantara earned his first Cy Young in the National League for the Miami Marlins.
Stay tuned for everything you need to know about the 2023 MLB schedule, with updates provided later this offseason.Also Read:
MLB free agent tracker: Aaron Judge and Xander Bogaerts come off the board
All MLB scores are updated throughout the slate of games
RELATED: Listen to Sportsnaut’s MLB podcast ‘Replacement-Level Podcast’
MLB offseason dates
- MLB arbitration exchange deadline: Jan. 13, 2023
- Rule 5 Draft 2022: Dec. 7
- MLB offseason: Nov. 7 – March 2023
- MLB Winter Meetings: Dec. 4-7
MLB awards schedule
- R o okie of the Year: Nov. 14
- Managers of the Year: Nov. 15
- Cy Young winners: Nov. 16
- MLB MVP winners: Nov. 17
When does MLB free agency start?
MLB free agents could sign with a new team five days after the World Series. The five-day period gives teams an exclusive window to negotiate with their impending free-agent talent. With no MLB lockout, the 2022-’23 offseason will run smoothly with trades and signings in the winter.Also Read:
New York Mets sign outfielder Brandon Nimmo to eight-year, $162 million contract
Related: MLB free agents 2023
2023 MLB schedule
When does the 2023 MLB season start?
The 2023 MLB season will start on March 30. It’s a unique schedule, with all 30 teams set to play on MLB Opening Day for the first time since 1997. MLB is also expanding interleague play, with each team playing 46 interleague games after playing 20 across the MLB schedule this year.
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, Mar. 30
|White Sox vs Houston Astros
|7 PM
|ESPN
Related: Most Expensive Rookie Cards Ever: Includes NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL
When is the MLB Draft?
The 2023 MLB Draft starts on July 9, extending through July 11. It will be held during the All-Star Break, with the 2023 MLB Draft held in Seattle, Washington and broadcasted on both MLB Network and ESPN. The draft order for the MLB Draft will be determined based on the inverse order of the MLB standings . The first six picks are determined by a draft lottery, with the three worst teams each having a 16.5% chance of landing the 1st pick.
When is the MLB All-Star game?
The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played on July 11 in Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park. This will be the 93rd All-Star Game in MLB history and the first held in Seattle since 2001. The MLB schedule will hold its All_Star Break from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13.Also Read:
San Francisco Giants add All-Star Mitch Haniger in MLB free agency
MLB schedule – All-Star Weekend
- All-Star Futures Game: TBD
- All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: TBD
- T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby: Monday, July 10 – ESPN
- MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 11 – FOX
How much does MLB.tv cost?
MLB.tv, which allows baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game is available throughout the 2022 MLB season. Here’s a cost breakdown for each MLB.TV package and there is a free trial. It’s a relatively solid deal that allows fans to watch nearly every game on the MLB schedule.
- Yearly package: $139.99
- Monthly package: $24.99
- Single team: $119.99
More must-reads:
Comments / 28