MLB games today: MLB spring training schedule continues on Monday

Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key events in the MLB offseason, with spring training right around the corner. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date on the latest hot-stove intel.

MLB games today: March 13

There are 13 MLB games today. Monday’s 2023 MLB Spring Training schedule begins with seven games at 1:05 PM ET, including the New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins. Six more games get underway at 4:05 PM, featuring a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels to close out the afternoon.

Here is the World Baseball Classic schedule , with everything you need to know about Saturday’s slate of action for the pool play round of the WBC.

How many days until Opening Day? 17 days

Here’s an early look at the upcoming regular season MLB schedule, with an overview of Opening Day, the 2023 MLB Draft, the World Baseball Classic, and more.

When does the 2023 MLB season start?

The 2023 MLB season will start on March 30. It’s a unique schedule, with all 30 teams set to play on MLB Opening Day for the first time since 1997. MLB is also expanding interleague play, with each team playing 46 interleague games after playing 20 across the MLB schedule this year.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Thursday, Mar. 30 White Sox vs Houston Astros 7 PM ESPN

Related: The Best Baseball Movies and Where to Stream Them

When does the World Baseball Classic start?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 World Baseball Classic begins on Thursday, March 9 with four games. We’ll see the World Baseball Classic schedule start with China vs Japan in Tokyo (5 AM ET) followed by Italy vs Cuba (6 AM ET), Czech Republic vs China (10 PM ET) and Cuba vs Panama. Check the link below for everything you need to know about the 2023 WBC.

When is the 2023 MLB London Series?

The MLB London Series is from June 24-25, with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs facing off in the two-game series. This will be the first time MLB is playing games in London since 2019. The 2023 MLB London Series will be played at London Stadium.

When is the MLB Draft?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 MLB Draft starts on July 9 and extends through July 11. It will be held during the All-Star Break, with the 2023 MLB Draft held in Seattle, Washington, and broadcast on both MLB Network and ESPN. The draft order for the MLB Draft will be determined based on the inverse order of the MLB standings . The first six picks are determined by a draft lottery, with the three worst teams each having a 16.5% chance of landing the 1st pick.

When is Jackie Robinson Day?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jackie Robinson Day is on April 15, 2023. The MLB schedule dedicates one day every year to honor Jackie Robinson. On that day, all 30 MLB teams wear No. 42 to honor Robinson. If there are any teams without a game on the MLB schedule for April 15, they will wear No. 42 in their next game.

When is the MLB trade deadline 2023?

There is no set date currently for the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Beginning last year, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred chooses the date of the MLB trade deadline, determining which day of the week is best for baseball. Based on precedent, the 2023 MLB trade deadline might fall on Monday, July 31.

When is the MLB All-Star game?

Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played on July 11 in Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park. This will be the 93rd All-Star Game in MLB history and the first held in Seattle since 2001. The MLB schedule will hold its All_Star Break from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13.

MLB schedule – All-Star Weekend

All-Star Futures Game: TBD

TBD All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: TBD

TBD T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby: Monday, July 10 – ESPN

Monday, July 10 – ESPN MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 11 – FOX

When do the MLB playoffs begin?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB playoffs will begin in October 2023. While there is no set date for the first day of the postseason, the 2023 MLB season ends on Sunday, Oct. 1. Based on recent history, that’s a sign the playoffs will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Related: World Series odds 2023

How much does MLB.tv cost?

MLB.tv, which allows baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game is available throughout the 2022 MLB season. Here’s a cost breakdown for each MLB.TV package and there is a free trial. It’s a relatively solid deal that allows fans to watch nearly every game on the MLB schedule.

Yearly package: $139.99

$139.99 Monthly package: $24.99

$24.99 Single team: $119.99

More must-reads: