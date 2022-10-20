ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

It’s Ugg season: These are the 6 best pairs to buy for men and women

By Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZavr_0ZCRaV8g00

While the Noughties might seem an unlikely decade to be wistful over – this was, after all, the era that gave us velour tracksuits , crimped hair and low-rise jeans – it was the moment our love affair with Ugg boots began.

The brand first launched in California during the 1970s when an Australian surfer translated his love for sheepskin into a unique boot. But the shearling shoes didn’t become all the rage until the dawn of the millennium, when A-listers such as Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Britney Spears and Sarah Jessica Parker jumped on board.

But, like most whirlwind love stories, this one was short-lived. In the mid 2000s, sales of Uggs were booming, but by 2011 they had reached saturation point and started to fall out of fashion .

That is, until 2020, when lockdown led us to reconsider our ban on the divisive shoe, as we sought out styles that would cushion our feet like a reassuring embrace. In fact, they proved so popular that global fashion shopping platform Lyst ranked Uggs in fifth place on its list of th “hottest women's products of 2020”.

While the brand’s growing popularity is largely down to a change in shopping habits during the pandemic, we also have a new wave of celebrity fans to thank for its resurgence. From Rihanna to the Hadids, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and J Lo, almost every “it” girl you can imagine has been spotted wearing the throwback look. And they’re not just for women – even Stormzy made an accidental fashion statement when he turned up wearing a pair of Ugg tasman slippers for an interview on BBC Breakfast .

There has also been a string of surprising designer endorsements, with queen of tulle Molly Goddard collaborating with Ugg on a trio of bold, fluffy designs – a slipper, a boot and a platform shoe – while none other than Cher fronted the brand’s 2022 campaign earlier this year.

Today, Ugg’s classic boots remain a popular style, but the label has also branched out to deliver a range of newly coveted looks that are more fashionable than you might think, from sandals to trainers , hiking boots and even platform styles.To help you figure out which pair is right for you, we’ve tried and tested some of the best offerings from the brand’s men’s and women’s sections, taking into consideration everything from comfort and quality to style credentials.

The best Uggs for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Ugg classic mini II boot: £155, Ugg.com
  • Best Ugg sliders – Ugg fluff yeah logo slide: £100, Ugg.com
  • Best Ugg walking boots – Ugg tioga hiker waterproof leather boot: £90.99, Ugg.com
  • Best Ugg slippers – Ugg fluff it slide: £100, Ugg.com
  • Best men’s ugg boot –Ugg neumel suede boot: £130, Ugg.com
  • Best men’s hiking boot – Ugg Emmett mid boot: £114.22, Amazon.co.uk

Ugg classic mini II boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUvpO_0ZCRaV8g00

Ugg fluff yeah logo slide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bM0pH_0ZCRaV8g00

Ugg tioga hiker waterproof leather boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZ6On_0ZCRaV8g00

Ugg fluff it slide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19viEi_0ZCRaV8g00

Ugg neumel suede boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12K1Oy_0ZCRaV8g00

Ugg emmett mid boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dQRz_0ZCRaV8g00

The verdict: Ugg shoes for men and women

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Guide to the Best Running Shoes for Men and Women

The best running shoes may not give you instant Olympian speed, but the right pair can improve your stride and prevent injuries. Shopping for athletic footwear isn’t just about finding a shoe that fits — you also need to make sure that your kicks suit your foot shape, your body mechanics, the terrain, and the mileage you plan to cover. Whether your feet are pounding the pavement or running off-road, note that you should replace your running shoes every 300 to 500 miles. Keep in mind that unlike other types of footwear (such as hiking boots), you shouldn’t need to...
The Independent

Kanye West’s $2bn net worth doesn’t exist without Adidas. Is it finally over for him?

In recent days, a flood of companies have severed ties with Kanye West amid a whirlwind of controversy engulfing the 45-year-old rapper and fashion designer.West stoked the backlash when he wore a White Lives Matter shirt to his Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week in early October.Then on social media, West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” before doubling down in a succession of antisemitic statements. On Tuesday morning, Adidas became the latest company to join the exodus when it announced the end of its partnership with West. It marked what’s widely viewed as the...
The Independent

The Independent

893K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy