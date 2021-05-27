The best products for rosacea, from moisturiser to foundation

April marks the beginning of Rosacea Awareness Month, a time for people to come together and share experiences and tips around living with this skin condition. But despite the fact that it affects so many, there are still lots of questions around the best products for rosacea, and how to effectively manage the condition.

What is rosacea?

Rosacea is a skin condition that causes redness and texture in the skin. According to Bupa , it is thought to affect one in 10 people in the UK. There are four types of rosacea and they may overlap, comprising various symptoms such as red flushing of the skin, texture in the skin, irritation around the eyes and in extreme cases a thickening of the skin.

Though rosacea is a chronic skin condition that will need careful maintenance, the great news is that you can drastically reduce these symptoms with a simple (and often inexpensive) routine.

Speaking generally, adapting a skincare routine with a small amount of steps, prioritising a great cleanser, moisturiser and SPF, will help you on your way.

UV is thought to be one of the single biggest triggers for rosacea. By adding a dedicated SPF to your skincare routine every morning, you are not only protecting your skin from sun damage including burning and premature ageing, but you are also drastically reducing your risk of a redness flare up.

Read more:

From staple skincare to make-up products like foundation and concealer, here are some great places to start – but whichever options you choose, simple steps are the most powerful when managing redness.

Have patience, give it time, and you’ll find that your redness can be easily reduced without needing to spend lots of money or invest lots of time. Small, gentle steps will take huge strides on your journey to calmer skin.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Best moisturisers for rosacea: La Roche-Posay toleriane sensitive crème

For those who have already spent too much time and money on solutions that do not work, we would advise retreating to the La Roche Posay toleriane range. This has been formulated specifically with reactive, sensitive skin in mind, and is gentle enough not to irritate while still potent enough to make difference. This particular moisturiser is great for twice a day, though if you would prefer a richer or lighter texture there are many in this general family that do a similar job.

Buy now £12.37, Lookfantastic.co.uk

Kiehl’s ultra facial oil-free gel cream

If you have oily skin or you struggle to get your make-up to last for a long time, you’ll like the Kiehl’s ultra facial oil-free gel cream. This lightweight gel absorbs quickly and is densely hydrating, yet sits undetectable in a matter of moments. This, in turn, will allow your make-up to last for longer, as one of the main reasons your foundation can separate is if the skin feels dry and, consequently, absorbs moisture from your make-up.

Buy now £48.00, Kiehls.co.uk

Murad intense recovery cream

For more of a dry skin type, the Murad moisturiser offers a rich, buttery texture. It will relieve any tightness in the skin and leaves a soft balmy residue, which is great for creating a hydrating base for make-up or soothing bare skin at the end of the day. An added bonus is that this is also safe to use around the eye area, and has been designed to target the impact of stress and irritation in the skin.

Read more: 10 best eye serums to treat dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles

Buy now £68.00, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Best foundations for rosacea: IT Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ cream with SPF 50+

Our favourite all-rounder is the IT Cosmetics CC cream. The founder of the brand, Jamie Kern Lima, had rosacea herself, so she created this one-step skincare, make-up and SPF hybrid. This offers a completely full coverage and sits comfortably on hot skin as it contains hydrating ingredients like niacin. It’s great for all skin types, in particular dry skin, and available in a natural, radiant or completely matte finish.

Buy now £32.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

L’Oreal Paris infallible 24 hour fresh wear powder foundation

If you have more of an oily skin or you prefer using a powder, the L’Oreal infalliable 24 hour fresh wear compact offers an exceptional level of coverage and longevity. It went viral on TikTok with good reason; this velvety matte foundation covers redness, lasts the day, and won’t draw further attention to any bumps in the skin.

Buy now £12.99, Boots.com

Best make-up for rosacea: Maybelline instant eraser concealer

If you wish to target the areas of redness alone, the Maybelline concealer offers a generous coverage but feels hydrating on the skin. The handy sponge tip also makes this great for touch ups on the go, as you can gently layer coverage if you need to.

Buy now £8.99, Boots.com

Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder

Whichever make-up option you choose, sealing it into place is key. Your skin may well be slightly more hot to the touch when you have redness or rosacea, meaning that make-up is more prone to sliding or even melting away altogether. Gently pressing in a translucent powder such as this one from Laura Mercier will seal your make-up into place and prevent it from disappearing through the day.

Buy now £32.00, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Best face washes for rosacea: CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser

Many dermatologists would advise against using anything foaming on a red or rosacea prone skin, for fear of making an already compromised skin barrier even more dry. However, the likes of the SA cleanser from CeraVe is an ideal face wash if you suffer from texture in the skin. This will clean your skin and gently exfoliate any bumps, helping to reduce their appearance.

Buy now £9.60, Boots.com

Honest Beauty calm on foaming cleanser

For those with a desire to opt for clean beauty solutions, the calm range from Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty collection offers a gentle foaming cleanser. Designed to break down make-up and SPF as well as general pollution from the day, this soft foam is also packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture in the skin.

Buy now £20.00, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Dr Jart cicapair tiger grass enzyme foam cleanser

A cult brand from the heart of Korea, the Dr Jart cicapair range has been the subject of many a viral TikTok video in recent months. Though it is widely known for its cicapair colour correcting cream , another trusty redness solution, this face wash is a great option for anyone who wants the feel of a cleansing foam with a hydrating skin finish.

Buy now £18.00, Lookfantastic.com

Best cleansers for rosacea: Avene tolerance extreme cleansing cream

Ignore the name – there is nothing extreme about this gentle cleansing cream, except perhaps the extreme surprise you will feel when it effortlessly melts away all of your make-up and SPF. Cleansing creams are widely recommended by dermatologists as they clean your skin without stripping it of essential oils and moisture. This one will completely remove all make-up, SPF and debris without any irritation whatsoever. In fact, your skin may well feel even more hydrated after use.

Buy now £10.00, Amazon.co.uk

SkinCeuticals gentle cleanser cream

If you are experiencing redness and texture and like the idea of a soft, hydrating cleanse that will also target bumps, the gentle cleanser cream from SkinCeuticals will be for you. This brand is known for the intelligent science behind all of their products, and as such this cleanser merges the comfort of a cream with the smoothing power of exfoliants.

Buy now £35.00, Lookfantastic.com

Best SPFs for rosacea: Garnier Ambre Solaire super UV anti dark spots & anti pollution face fluid SPF50+

Though relatively affordable, this sophisticated SPF offers a factor 50 sun protection and a lightweight texture. As a result you’ll achieve an adequate sun protection without disrupting any make-up that you may wish to wear on top.

Buy now £7.00, Boots.com

Zelens daily defence sunscreen broad spectrum SPF 30

Founded by Dr. Marko Lens, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who specialises in skin cancer, it is no surprise that this SPF is widely recommended by beauty journalists and skin experts (such as Caroline Hirons ) alike. Daily defence offers vital sun protection but is also a hydrating and comfortable wear. If you don’t wish to use both a moisturiser and an SPF, this works well as a single step to hydrate and protect.

Buy now £55.00, Next.co.uk

Watched Seaspiracy ? These are the best ocean-friendly beauty brands to support