ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

See the presentations that hot healthcare and biotech startups used to raise millions from top VCs

By Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSg1l_0ZC22hPV00
Tia cofounders Felicity Yost and Carolyn Witte. Tia
  • Startups have raised billions on the promise of disrupting healthcare.
  • To win over investors, startups often present their businesses through a slide deck.
  • Here are the presentations obtained by Insider that healthcare startups have used to raise millions.

In the past few years, investors have bet billions on healthcare startups looking to disrupt the industry.

Through the first half of 2021 alone, healthcare startups raised $21.8 billion, according to Silicon Valley Bank.

Winning over investors can be a long process, and it often involves a slide deck that lays out what the startup does, and where the company is heading.

Insider rounded up all the presentations we've published that healthcare startups have used to raise cash from investors.

Early on, startups sell investors on often newly-tested ideas

When startup founders pitch investors ahead of a seed or Series A round, they haven't gotten far off the ground.

Presentations can be helpful at laying out the approach that startup is taking, or plans to take.

For instance, Alloy used this 23-slide presentation to get millennial men to invest in a startup that treats menopause symptoms.

And Quris used this 15-slide pitch deck to raise $9 million for its approach to changing how we test the safety of drugs.

Meanwhile, 100plus raised $25 million in seed funding from investors including two billionaires and Dr. Oz for its approach to remote patient monitoring.

Others can use the presentations to share their new approaches, like Vori, which raised $45 million for a former neurosurgeon's approach to solving Americans' back pain.

And The Public Health Company raised $8 million from Verily and Venrock with this presentation laying out a new approach to fighting disease outbreaks.

They can also show how a startup might stand out in a competitive field. Brightside used this presentation to break through a crowded field of mental health startups and convince VCs to invest $24 million.

You can see more presentations below.

By Series B, startups are looking for a chance to grow big

By their Series B rounds, startups are raising higher sums at higher valuations. They're often still early into their existence and are looking for ways to get big.

For instance, Devoted Health raised $300 million at a $1.8 billion valuation in 2018 before it had signed on any customers.

Women's healthcare startup Tia used this 30-slide presentation to raise $100 million one year after losing all its revenue 'overnight' because of COVID-19. As part of the funding, Tia plans to use the funding to expand its in-person clinics in new locations.

Swift Medical, an imaging startup for wound care, used this presentation to raise $35 million in its Series B. The funding could help the startup expand into more areas of wound care.

Meanwhile tech startup Stellar Health raised $60 million from General Atlantic with this presentation with its approach of rewarding doctors for providing better care.

Alphabet's VC arm just sank $140 million into a startup that wants to unseat dialysis giants like DaVita. We got the pitch deck that convinced CapitalG to back Strive Health.

Late-stage rounds can give startups the fuel to scale or gear up for a public debut

The presentations used to secure later rounds of funding can be used to show investors how far the startup's come, and what's ahead.

Often, the investors start to look different as well, and startups can find themselves pitching asset managers or industry incumbents, like health insurers.

For instance, Tiger Global and health insurer Humana backed at-home healthcare startup Dispatch Health in its Series D, while insurer Centene joined in on Hazel Health's Series C.

Centene was also a backer of Vida Health. The upstart shared the presentation that helped it raise $110 million toward a new vision for the hardest kind of healthcare.

And Cedar used its Series C presentation to lay out the businesses it plans to tackle next.

The presentations at this stage can help land startups like Aledade high valuations. Aledade raised $100 million in a round that valued the company at $2.1 billion.

The funding rounds, such as Moderna's pitch to investors in 2017, can come shortly before plans to go public. Moderna made its public debut in 2018.

This pitch deck helped telehealth startup Heal raise $100 million and win a major partnership with healthcare giant Humana. Here's how the deal came to be.

Comments / 1

Related
Cheddar News

ShiftMed Raises $45 Million to Support Growth of Digital Health Care Workforce Management Platform

Healthcare workforce management platform ShiftMed recently announced a $45 million funding round. The company's platform connects nurses and healthcare professionals to hospitals and other healthcare providers. ShiftMed's new funding comes amid widespread labor shortages in the healthcare sector. The company's CEO Todd Walrath joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
HEALTH
Chicago Business Journal

Medical device startup from John Rogers raises $2.2M

An Evanston startup that's creating a wearable skin patch that helps sufferers of hydrocephalus raised more funding as it prepares to launch its product in 2022. Rhaeos has raised $2.2 million in a seed round from Creative Ventures, Portal Innovations, Lateral Capital, Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, Kyto Life Science and Technology, Band of Angels, Northwestern University's NXT Fund, University of Michigan Social Venture Fund and others.
EVANSTON, IL
pulse2.com

Healthcare Workforce Optimization Company Prolucent Health Raises $11.5 Million

Prolucent Health — a leading provider of enterprise-wide healthcare workforce optimization software and services – recently announced it has raised $11.5 million in new funding. Prolucent Health — a leading provider of enterprise-wide healthcare workforce optimization software and services – recently announced it has raised $11.5 million in...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
pulse2.com

Supply Chain Security Startup Chainguard Raises $5 Million

Chainguard recently announced it raised $5 million in a seed round of funding. These are the details. Chainguard recently announced it raised $5 million in a seed round of funding led by Amplify Partners and a number of angel investors, including, Eric Brewer (VP at Google), Maya Kaczorowski (Product at Tailscale), Brandon Phillips (former CTO at CoreOS), Stephen Augustus (Head of Open Source at Cisco), Joe Duffy (CEO of Pulumi), Solomon Boulos (former Google exec and founder of Google’s OCTO), and Gordon Chaffee (former Google exec) also participated.
BUSINESS
MedCity News

StartUPDATES: New developments for healthcare startups

DermBiont, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted topical therapeutics that address the root causes of skin diseases, has raised a $28 million Series A2 financing. It has also acquired clinical-stage biotechnology company Chromaderm, which is developing a topical inhibitor of melanin production as a first-in-class therapy for skin brightening, melasma, and other skin diseases. As part of these new developments DermBiont has named Dr. Emma Taylor as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Taylor is a board-certified dermatologist.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Wired

VCs Lavished Startups With Cash in 2021. Now Comes the Hard Part

In June 2021, Ralf Wenzel founded the grocery delivery startup JOKR to meet the demand of millions of people who had discovered the convenience of online shopping for food. One month later, the startup had raised $170 million to build “a new Amazon,” starting with grocery delivery in nine cities. By December, JOKR had raised another $260 million, at a $1.2 billion valuation. Technology startups are supposed to move fast, but this was a new kind of velocity: JOKR went from being a twinkle in its founder’s eye to a hot-shot unicorn in just six months.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Health Care#Vcs#Mental Health#Humana#Silicon Valley Bank#Americans#The Public Health Company#Verily
bizjournals

Mobile security startup Privoro raises $30 million in series B funding

Privoro, a Chandler startup that makes mobile security devices and software, announced on Wednesday that it raised $30 million in series B financing to help further develop the company’s tech and grow its team. The funding was led by an affiliate of New York City-based Tracker Capital Management LLC.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

NFT startup raises $15 million to build lending platform for high-value tokens

In its attempt to bridge the gap between the traditional art market and new digital asset classes, NFT lending start-up Arcade announced Wednesday that it had raised $15 million in Series A funding to develop its platform in the financialization of high-value, non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The funding came from...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Justice Technology Startup Jupitice Raises $4 Million From Almas Global Opportunity Fund

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Justice Technology (JusTech) company, Jupitice, has raised $ 4 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Dubai-based Almas Global Opportunity Fund (AGOF). The newly-infused capital will be utilized for product development and global marketing. Founded by Raman Aggarwal, Jupitice...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biology
Motley Fool

Next Day Package Startup Veho Raises $125 Million for Last Mile Race

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. When your main competitor is so moneyed, it's buying up enough jets to start a small airline, there's not much hope of survival without a warchest of your own.
INDUSTRY
bitcoin.com

Singapore Startup Affyn Raised More Than US$7 Million, Presale to Start in December 2021

Affyn’s private round was oversubscribed within a week of its website unveiling, resulting in the opening of a new strategic round that once again became oversubscribed, ahead of its presale in December 2021. Backed by more than 50 venture capitalists, institutional investors and partners, signaling high confidence and strong...
WORLD
Axios

MicroAcquire raises $5 million for its startup sale marketplace

MicroAcquire, an M&A marketplace for small profitable internet businesses, tells Axios that it's raised an additional $5 million at an $80 million valuation, just months after closing $6.3 million in seed funding from firms like Shrug Capital. Why it matters: Only a small percentage of startups raise venture capital, and...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Influencer Marketing Startup Humanz Raises $8 Million Led by Stardom Ventures in Partnership with the Schestowitz Group and More Investment House

Humanz, an AI powered influencer marketing platform that connects influencers & content creators with brands, announces that it has closed an $8 million seed round led by the Stardom Ventures fund. The round was joined by More Investment House and the Schestowitz Group, who following successful use of the platform across all its brands over a two-year period, chose to invest in the company. The money will be used to continue development of Humanz unique technology, accelerate growth in the US market, develop additional technologies in the world of e-commerce and recruit employees in the fields of data and development.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

McKinney cybersecurity startup raises $2 million seed funding round

A local startup is ending the year with fresh funding to bring cybersecurity protection to small- and mid-sized businesses. McKinney-based ContraForce, a no-code security automation startup, announced landing a $2 million seed round investment from Maryland cyber foundry and investor DataTribe.
ECONOMY
hypepotamus.com

Charlotte Startup Ekos Raises A Glass With $21 Million Series B Round

The Ekos team has transformed pretty drastically since the Charlotte-based, beverage industry-focused SaaS startup raised a 2019 $8 million Series A round from Atlanta-based Noro-Moseley Partners. The team grew from 30 employees to 80 with significant growth on the product and engineering teams. And as the number of craft breweries,...
ATLANTA, GA
Business Insider

Women-led Anthemis raises $700 million for embedded finance startups while modeling diversity

Investment platform Anthemis Group raises $700 million, which they will use to fund embedded finance startups and early stage fintechs. Anthemis has made more than 150 investments in fintechs including Betterment, eToro, Currency Cloud, The Climate Corporation, Carta, and Happy Money. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

341K+
Followers
22K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy