Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Town Hall Meetings

arapahoegov.com
 6 days ago

I-70/Airpark and I-70/Watkins Road Virtual Public Meeting. On Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 6-7 p.m., County officials will be on hand to discuss the interchanges at I-70/Airpark and I-70/Watkins Road. The area that surrounds these two interchanges is planned for substantial new development in Arapahoe and Adams Counties. Because of this growth, Arapahoe County is leading a study to proactively identify and recommended improvements at each interchange to meet future travel demands. Learn more about the interchanges project.

www.arapahoegov.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Hall Meetings#I 70 Airpark#Live Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Mayoral hopeful Matthews promises candid conversation at town hall meeting

TEXARKANA, Texas — Mayoral candidate Brian Matthews will hold a town hall meeting outdoors Tuesday. Topics will include COVID-19, the federal infrastructure bill and economic development, Matthews' campaign said in a news release. Matthews, a former City Council member, is challenging four-term incumbent Mayor Bob Bruggeman in November's election. "Candid...
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Mann's latest round of town hall meetings includes Salina

Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann has scheduled town hall meetings on Monday to hear from his constituents. The schedule for Monday is as follows, per information from Mann's office. Geary County. WHERE: Junction City Municipal Building,700 N. Jefferson Avenue, Junction City. TIME: 8-9 a.m. CT. Riley County. WHERE: Pottorf...
Saugerties, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties School District holds reopening town hall meeting

Administrators in the Saugerties Central School District held a virtual reopening town hall last week, answering questions from the public about how things will look for students when they return to class next month. Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt said that while it won’t exactly be business as usual, it will be business as most recent.
Clay County, FLclaytodayonline.com

Clay County Commissioners to conduct budget town hall meetings

CLAY COUNTY – The Clay County Board of County Commissioners will be holding a series of town hall meetings in August and September to present the fiscal year 2021-22 Clay County budget and projects identified in the Capital Improvement Plan for the next five years. Scheduled meetings are:. District 3...
Charlevoix, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Committee to Determine Use for Old Norwood Town Hall

In Norwood Township in Charlevoix, their first town hall is in limbo after they recently finished constructing a new one. Built in 1884, the building served the township as a headquarters for the decisions made affecting the community. Currently, it’s not being used as a government facility as there needs to be a septic tank installed to fulfill the right plumbing requirements.
La Grande, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

GRH to host Town Hall on hospital capacity concerns

LA GRANDE – (Information provided by Grande Ronde Hospital) Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics (GRH) will host a virtual public Town Hall on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 6 PM to 7 PM to address critical concerns of hospital capacity. The Town Hall will be live streamed at www.fb.com/grh01. There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions at the end. Please plan to join us for this community message.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Belmont honors town planner's memory with bench dedication at Town Hall

Jeffrey Wheeler, head of the Planning Division of the office of community development for the town of Belmont will be remembered with a cremation burial at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at Highland Meadow Cemetery in Belmont. The burial will be officiated by Wheeler’s beloved friend, Tom Meyer, with additional readings given by family.
Anderson County, SCthejournalonline.com

County Council seals deal on EMS system

Even as an appeal of the decision to establish a single provider system for emergency medical services proceeds, the county council voted Tuesday night to enter into a contract with Medshore, and with AnMed to seal the deal. Medshore was awarded the contract to provide emergency medical services to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy