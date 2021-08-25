Town Hall Meetings

I-70/Airpark and I-70/Watkins Road Virtual Public Meeting. On Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 6-7 p.m., County officials will be on hand to discuss the interchanges at I-70/Airpark and I-70/Watkins Road. The area that surrounds these two interchanges is planned for substantial new development in Arapahoe and Adams Counties. Because of this growth, Arapahoe County is leading a study to proactively identify and recommended improvements at each interchange to meet future travel demands. Learn more about the interchanges project.