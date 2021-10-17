With Santa Fe Community College (Sorted by Popularity Ascending)

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates and PNC Park played host to a college fair on Thursday, highlighting educational opportunities at HBCUs. The Western Pennsylvania Council of Historical Black Colleges and Universities Alumni even featured more than 40 colleges, universities, and trade schools. Over 1,200 high school students from Pittsburgh Public Schools, Woodland Hills, and other districts around the area were in attendance. “It’s nice to get in to learn about the different types of colleges, and the schools I’ve been wanting to go to,” said Laila O’Kelley a senior at East Allegheny. Some schools requested that students bring their transcripts so they could potentially be offered scholarships on the spot. Several students in attendance learned they had been accepted to their first choice.

