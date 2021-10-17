With Santa Fe Community College (Sorted by Popularity Ascending)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCJB

Santa Fe College organizes adjunct professor recruitment fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is hosting a recruitment fair for adjunct professors. There will be three informational sessions for potential part-time adjunct professors: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. Participants will learn the benefits and opportunities available at the...
SANTA FE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Santa Fe College’s month-old Financial Wellness Center still relatively unknown to students

Seven out of 10 college students report feeling stressed about finances, according to a survey from The Ohio State University’s Office of Student Life. The Financial Wellness Center is a partnership between Santa Fe College and VyStar Credit Union that offers free financial counseling and resources from budgeting and saving to purchasing and investing for all Santa Fe students. The center opened over a month ago for students overwhelmed by the world of budgets, credit card debt, student loans and financial planning.
SANTA FE, FL
Santafe New Mexican.com

Brandy Trigueros at Foto Forum Santa Fe

In her solo exhibition There’s No Other Like Your Mother, artist and photographer Brandy Trigueros explores the complexities and constructs of female identity and maternal subject matter. When Trigueros was 29, her mother’s sudden death prompted a reevaluation of her artistic self that led to the body of work presented...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Production ‘Rust’ filming in Santa Fe in October, November

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The film “Rust”, directed by Joel Souza and produced by Alec Baldwin will be filming in Santa Fe in October and early November. The New Mexico Film Office reports that “Rust” follows the story of a 13-year-old boy who must care for himself and his younger brother after the death of their parents in Kansas in the 1880s.
SANTA FE, NM
Cleburne Times-Review

DAR celebrates anniversary of Santa Fe Trail

Nathaniel Winston Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution members celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail at their monthly meeting on Sept. 28. DAR Genealogy Preservation Vice Chair Laurie Behn spoke about the significance of the Santa Fe Trail, which was an 800-mile trade...
SANTA FE, NM
Thrillist

Your Weekend Guide to Artsy, Mystical Santa Fe

You’ll know you’ve reached Santa Fe when the smell of piñon pine wafts off the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and the vast New Mexico desert starts to shrink into warm, rounded adobe buildings. With its famous architecture, green chile-singed cuisine, Native American traditions, twinkling turquoise treasures, and art mecca status, Santa Fe is truly like a drink of water after so much sand.
POLITICS
Santafe New Mexican.com

Honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe in Santa Fe

Mark Young, a parishioner at Santa Maria de La Paz Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus, lights candles on a rosary as Father Jordan Sanchez, associate pastor at Santa Maria de La Paz, leads a prayer. The ceremony Monday was commemorating the first anniversary of the placement of a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the church’s prayer garden, which bears her name. Ralph Ortiz, a life member of the Knights of Columbus, and his family donated the statue.
SANTA FE, NM
lonelyplanet.com

13 of the best things to do in Santa Fe

Comprising a blend of Native American, Spanish, Mexican and American influences, Santa Fe is one of the country’s most culturally and historically significant destinations. Walk its adobe-lined streets or dive into one of its cutting-edge restaurants to explore what truly makes this “the City Different.” Here are the top things to do in Santa Fe.
LIFESTYLE
