Most Expensive Baseball Stadiums

The average cost for two tickets to a baseball game — and a couple of beers and dogs to complete the experience — is over $100. Not that it mattered last year, as spring training was canceled before it really had a chance to kick off due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the 2021 MLB season kicked off without a hitch, and with vaccine rollouts exceeding expectations, fans are excited to spend on stadium food yet again.

GOBankingRates compiled cost data from every MLB stadium, crunching the numbers on what it costs for two people to attend a game at each stadium, including parking and the cost of two beers and two hot dogs. After all, hardcore fans will have to start budgeting now so they can get right back in the thick of it if we do see a late version of the 2020 MLB season. And if not, they can always stash that money for next year.

Take a look at which stadiums are putting the squeeze on fans and which ones are hitting a home run.

Last updated: July 8, 2021

30. Cost To Attend Tropicana Field: $65.06

Two tickets: $45.06

$45.06 Two hot dogs: $10

$10 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $0

The Tampa Bay Rays play their home games at Tropicana Field -- and when they win, the roof of the stadium lights up orange. The real novelty, however, is the massive touch tank filled with live rays that fans can feed for free. The only thing more unique is a baseball team that doesn't gouge you on parking.

29. Cost To Attend Chase Field: $68.72

Two tickets: $41.72

$41.72 Two hot dogs: $4

$4 Two beers: $8

$8 Parking: $15

Chase Field is a $354 million megapark complete with a swimming pool, 8,000-ton air conditioning system and retractable roof to help you beat the Arizona heat while you're at the game. One of the best MLB stadiums for actually seeing the game, a full 80% of seats are located inside the foul poles and there's no upper deck above the outfield. But if you're more of a Dodger or Rockies fan than a Diamondbacks fan, you can find other ways to entertain yourself in Arizona -- if you haven't visited the Grand Canyon yet, it's a must-see destination.

28. Cost To Attend Marlins Park: $72.60

Two tickets: $45.10

$45.10 Two hot dogs: $6

$6 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $11.50

World-class art adorns the interior, and the massive retractable roof takes a full 13 to 15 minutes to open along a track that spans the length of two football fields. What's more, the park where the Miami Marlins play used nearly 50% recycled material during its construction and features an energy-efficient design to reduce its overall energy usage by 20%.

27. Cost To Attend PNC Park: $75.82

Two tickets: $45.62

$45.62 Two hot dogs: $7

$7 Two beers: $12

$12 Parking: $11.20

PNC Park is one of the most intimate stadiums and has some of the best views in baseball -- the highest seat in the entire park is just 88 feet from the field. When a Pittsburgh Pirate steps on home plate, he is exactly 443 feet, 4 inches away from the Allegheny River.

26. Cost To Attend Great American Ballpark: $76.28

Two tickets: $42.28

$42.28 Two hot dogs: $11

$11 Two beers: $13

$13 Parking: $10

In 2002, Cinergy Field, aka Riverfront Stadium, was demolished and a new facility was built on the shores of the Ohio River. The Reds are the oldest team in the MLB, and you can celebrate that history by visiting the 1869 Red Stocking Pavilion — added in May 2019 for the 150th anniversary of the team.

25. Cost To Attend Oriole Park at Camden Yards: $78.90

Two tickets: $59.90

$59.90 Two hot dogs: $3

$3 Two beers: $8

$8 Parking: $8

No stadium in baseball offers cheaper hot dogs than Camden Yards, where just $3 will get you two red hots while you watch the Baltimore Orioles. What's more, the location is just two blocks from the birthplace of one George Herman "Babe" Ruth, a baseball player of some acclaim.

24. Cost To Attend Petco Park: $82.94

Two tickets: $44.44

$44.44 Two hot dogs: $10.50

$10.50 Two beers: $12

$12 Parking: $16

From the spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego skyline to the "Park at the Park" where Padres fans can enjoy -- you guessed it -- a dedicated park area, Petco is a great place to take in a baseball game and the sunny Southern California weather.

23. Cost To Attend Comerica Park: $86.62

Two tickets: $56.62

$56.62 Two hot dogs: $10

$10 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $10

While Detroiters continue to lament the loss of Tigers Stadium — considered by many to be the finest park in baseball during its day — today's Tigers fans are settling into a new love affair with Comerica Park. Featuring stunning views of the Detroit skyline, a massive center field water feature, a carousel and a Ferris wheel, it offers casual fans and baseball fiends alike plenty to love.

22. Cost To Attend Target Field: $89.36

Two tickets: $65.36

$65.36 Two hot dogs: $8

$8 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $6

Natural elements and building materials from the surrounding landscape -- like local trees and native limestone -- are built right into Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.

21. Cost To Attend Miller Park: $90.88

Two tickets: $56.88

$56.88 Two hot dogs: $12

$12 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $12

The 41,900-seat stadium that the Milwaukee Brewers call home is located in Wisconsin, which is known for harsh weather even outside the confines of winter. The stadium, however, is impervious to whatever Mother Nature dishes up, thanks to a one-of-a-kind convertible fan-shaped roof.

20. Cost To Attend Coors Field: $91.08

Two tickets: $54.58

$54.58 Two hot dogs: $11

$11 Two beers: $6

$6 Parking: $19.50

Coors Field is likely most famous for the ridiculous number of home runs sent rocketing into the Rocky Mountain atmosphere — the thin air in the Mile High City means the ball travels farther. However, the home of the Colorado Rockies should really be known for the league's most affordable beer, at just $3 a pop.

19. Cost To Attend Angel Stadium: $91.84

Two tickets: $61.84

$61.84 Two hot dogs: $10

$10 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $10

Formerly known as Anaheim Stadium, the home to the Los Angeles Angels underwent a massive renovation in the mid-'90s that totaled around $100 million. The newest rendition of the stadium seats just over 45,000 people.

18. Cost To Attend Oakland Coliseum: $92.10

Two tickets: $48.60

$48.60 Two hot dogs: $11.50

$11.50 Two beers: $12

$12 Parking: $20

The "Coliseum" part of Oakland Coliseum tells the story of the building's architecture. The open-air stadium's three decks form a perfect circle around the field. A $120 million upgrade in 1995 added tens of thousands of new seats, 90 luxury boxes and a host of other modern amenities to spruce up the previously drab facility where the Athletics play.

17. Cost To Attend Truist Park: $93.38

Two tickets: $58.88

$58.88 Two hot dogs: $8.50

$8.50 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $16

From the park's statue honoring the legendary Hank Aaron — likely the franchise's most notable player — to the collection of fine art on display, Truist gives Braves fans a baseball cathedral to call home.

16. Cost To Attend Progressive Field: $93.82

Two tickets: $62.32

$62.32 Two hot dogs: $8.50

$8.50 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $13

Although Cleveland's baseball history dates back to 1869, the Indians' home at Progressive Field was completed in 1994 (when it opened under its original name of Jacobs Field). Located in the heart of the city, the stadium is flanked on all sides by bars, restaurants and other venues packed with Tribe loyalists.

15. Cost To Attend Rogers Centre: $94.07

Two tickets: $59.38

$59.38 Two hot dogs: $8.26

$8.26 Two beers: $11.26

$11.26 Parking: $15.17

Opening in 1989, the venue was known as the SkyDome until it changed its name to the Rogers Centre in early 2005. It features a fully retractable roof, weighing in at a stunning 11,000 tons and covering over 339,000 square feet, that helps keep Toronto Blue Jays fans enjoying a game regardless of the weather.

14. Cost To Attend Globe Life Field: $95.50

Two tickets: $51.50

$51.50 Two hot dogs: $12

$12 Two beers: $12

$12 Parking: $20

The Texas Rangers have officially moved from Globe Life Park -- at the center of a 270-acre complex in Arlington, Texas -- to this new field for the first time this year. In fact, Globe Life Field serves as the third home for the Rangers, who first played ball at Arlington Stadium in 1972.

13. Cost To Attend Kauffman Stadium: $97.18

Two tickets: $65.68

$65.68 Two hot dogs: $11.50

$11.50 Two beers: $8

$8 Parking: $12

Named for legendary team owner Ewing M. Kauffman, the home of the Kansas City Royals underwent a $250 million upgrade in 2009. But its history goes back 47 seasons, with some 83.5 million fans visiting the park since 1973. The stadium's massive high-definition scoreboard measures 84 feet by 104 feet.

12. Cost To Attend Guaranteed Rate Field: $99.76

Two tickets: $56.76

$56.76 Two hot dogs: $9

$9 Two beers: $14

$14 Parking: $20

Debuting as new Comiskey Park in 1991, the home of the Chicago White Sox attracted a club-record 2,934,154 baseball fans in its first season. Since then, it's undergone two name changes, becoming U.S. Cellular Field in 2003 and then Guaranteed Rate Field after the 2016 season.

11. Cost To Attend Busch Stadium: $108.38

Two tickets: $71.08

$71.08 Two hot dogs: $10

$10 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $17.30

You'll only need $5 for a beer at Busch Stadium, but that makes a lot of sense in a park named for the most famous of American brewers. The current 46,000-seat stadium -- and the third Busch Stadium overall -- has been in place since 2006, a season in which the St. Louis Cardinals became the first and only team to win the World Series during their first season in a new ballpark.

10. Cost To Attend T-Mobile Park: $108.54

Two tickets: $75.54

$75.54 Two hot dogs: $13

$13 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $10

The then-Safeco Field made its debut midseason, with the Seattle Mariners opening on July 15, 1999, against the Padres. It was just in time for the historic 2001 season when the Mariners set the American League record with 116 wins. However, it was renamed T-Mobile Park in 2019 as part of a new 25-year partnership.

9. Cost To Attend Citizens Bank Park: $110.08

Two tickets: $72.08

$72.08 Two hot dogs: $8

$8 Two beers: $12

$12 Parking: $18

The $346 million it cost to build Citizens Bank Park — which opened in 2004 — means the Phillies spent just $16 million more to build the stadium than it did on Bryce Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million megadeal in 2019. And while Harper might be able to crush big home runs, the stadium features a number of amenities — especially after an $80 million renovation added a Shake Shack, sports bar and outdoor beer garden.

8. Cost To Attend Citi Field: $115.70

Two tickets: $55.20

$55.20 Two hot dogs: $13.50

$13.50 Two beers: $22

$22 Parking: $25

Historic but crowded and dilapidated, Shea Stadium was the home of the New York Mets from 1964 to 2008 — a period that included both of the team's two World Series titles. You can still see plenty of Shea Stadium at Citi Field, though, if you visit the 3,700-square-foot Mets Hall of Fame and Museum, where there are plenty of exhibits featuring the old and the new stadium.

7. Cost To Attend Dodgers Stadium: $116.24

Two tickets: $85.24

$85.24 Two hot dogs: $13.50

$13.50 Two beers: $12.50

$12.50 Parking: $5

While that $85-plus for two tickets might seem steep, it's worth keeping in mind that the Dodgers are diverting a lot of money right to the product on the field with a payroll that's nearly $200 million. What's more, your visit to Chavez Ravine will allow you to visit the site of some of baseball's most notable moments, including Sandy Koufax's 1965 perfect game and Kirk Gibson's legendary walk-off home run in game one of the 1988 World Series.

6. Cost To Attend Oracle Park: $126.56

Two tickets: $76.64

$76.64 Two hot dogs: $13

$13 Two beers: $16.50

$16.50 Parking: $20.42

Opening for the 2000 season, the $357 million Oracle Park — which has previously been known as Pacific Bell Park, SBC Park and AT&T Park — replaced the dilapidated Candlestick Park and represented the first privately financed park built in baseball since the home of the San Francisco Giants' archrival Dodgers in 1962. If there's one image that defines the park, it's likely the long home runs splashing down in McCovey Cove when they manage to clear the fences in right field.

5. Cost To Attend Minute Maid Park: $138.70

Two tickets: $99.70

$99.70 Two hot dogs: $11

$11 Two beers: $13

$13 Parking: $15

The Astrodome might have been dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World" when it debuted in 1965, but baseball purists were not a fan of its artificial turf. As such, the retractable roof that allows Minute Maid Park to grow natural grass -- while also protecting Astros fans from the Texas heat at game time -- has been a welcome addition for many.

4. Cost To Attend Nationals Park: $140.24

Two tickets: $88.24

$88.24 Two hot dogs: $14

$14 Two beers: $18

$18 Parking: $20

The concrete, steel and glass facade of Nationals Park blends seamlessly into the surrounding architecture of the nation's capital -- and that architecture is visible from inside the ballpark, creating a one-of-a-kind ambiance. Soaring views of the Washington Monument, Capitol and other landmarks are all included in the price of a Nationals ticket.

3. Cost To Attend Yankee Stadium: $140.74

Two tickets: $95.24

$95.24 Two hot dogs: $6

$6 Two beers: $12

$12 Parking: $27.50

The new Yankee Stadium might be the most expensive stadium in the MLB, replacing the legendary "House That Ruth Built." There are, however, plenty of modern amenities that didn't exist in the former home of the Bronx Bombers -- not the least of which is cupholders in every seat. And a trip there means you can spend some time in the Big Apple exploring the sights -- eight of the most popular U.S. tourist attractions are in the city.

2. Cost To Attend Fenway Park: $160.42

Two tickets: $118.64

$118.64 Two hot dogs: $10.50

$10.50 Two beers: $17

$17 Parking: $14.28

The iconic home of the Boston Red Sox is worth a pilgrimage for die-hard fans, for history if nothing else. The oldest stadium in baseball, Fenway Park -- and the notorious Green Monster that looms over left field -- has been the site of some of the most historic moments in baseball since it was built in 1912.

1. Cost To Attend Wrigley Field: $177.14

Two tickets: $118.98

$118.98 Two hot dogs: $13

$13 Two beers: $19

$19 Parking: $26.16

One of the truly historic stadiums in baseball history, only Fenway Park has a longer history than Wrigley. But, if you want to enjoy your Old Style and the ivy-covered outfield walls, it'll cost you. Those Old Styles, for starters, are coming at the highest beer price in baseball. And if you're thinking you can just skip the concessions stand and not end up spending too much at a Chicago Cubs game, think again — ticket prices are also the highest in baseball. And all this for a team that went a mere 108 seasons between its last two World Series titles.

Best MLB Stadiums To Watch a Baseball Game

Based on cost alone, the best stadium to catch a game would be Tropicana Field where a trip for two comes at a relatively modest $32.53 per person. That's less than half the average price at any of the top five most expensive stadiums.

Of course, the "best" stadium to watch a game is — for most baseball fans — going to be the one housing their favorite team, so the debate here should continue to rage for generations to come.

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed four costs of attending a baseball game at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums for two people: (1) ticket prices, based on average ticket price, sourced from Team Marketing Report's 2019 MLB report; (2) average cost of parking, sourced from Team Marketing Report's 2019 MLB report; (3) average price of beer, sourced from Team Marketing Report's 2019 MLB report; (4) average price of a hot dog, sourced from Team Marketing Report's 2019 MLB report. To find the cost of attending a game for two guests, the average price of a ticket, price of a beer and price of a hot dog were multiplied by two; price of parking was not multiplied assuming two guests take one vehicle. Price of soft drinks was included as supplemental data. Stadium names were sourced from the official MLB website.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some stadiums names have changed, as a result, images may show the former name of the stadium.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Most Expensive Baseball Stadiums