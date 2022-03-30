How Rich are Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift And 28 More Of Your Favorite Country Music Stars?

From Florida Georgia Line to Dolly Parton , these superstars have been shaping the country music scene for years -- and their incredible talent and hard work have earned them equally incredible fortunes. In fact, 25 of these performers have achieved an astonishing net worth of at least $50 million.

Florida Georgia Line Net Worth: $50 Million

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley make up the group Florida Georgia Line -- Hubbard and Kelley each have a net worth of $25 million. Their song "Meant to Be" featuring Bebe Rehxha topped the Hot Country Songs chart with a record 50 weeks in the No.1 spot following its December 2017 debut. They were the first country act to reach RIAA's Diamond status, signifying 10 million copies sold.

In 2017, they opened their own bar, FGL House, in Nashville. Hubbard and Kelley also are partners with country superstar Jason Aldean in Wolf Moon Bourbon

Zac Brown Net Worth: $50 Million

Country superstar Zac Brown's self-titled band earned $40 million in 2019, according to Forbes -- enough to match the bandleader's net worth. The band raked in their haul on the live performance tour of their most recent album, 2019's "The Owl," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The band is back on the road this year on the long "Out in the Middle" tour that will reach from coast to coast.

The band has eight Grammy nominations and three wins.

Miranda Lambert Net Worth: $60 Million

Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest country stars in the world , with 23 total Grammy nominations and three wins. In 2016, Lambert opened a store called Pink Pistol in her hometown of Lindale, Texas, which sells her Red 55 Winery wine collection as well as apparel items and other merchandise.

Her Idyllwind clothing, boot and accessories line is available online. When Lambert and fellow country star Blake Shelton divorced in 2015, she retained ownership of their Nashville mansion, which sold for $2.425 million in 2017. In 2021, she became the first female country star to open a bar on Nashville's Broadway strip, called Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Cantina, and she joined a host of male counterparts with a presence there.

Tanya Tucker Net Worth: $60 Million

Tanya Tucker saw huge success in the country music world early in life, having notched her first Top Ten hit at the age of 13, and earning a Grammy nomination at 15 years old. She starred in her own reality TV show, "Tuckerville," from 2005 to 2008. Her album "While I'm Livin'", which she released in 2019 after a 15-year dry spell, won broad critical praise. It was named one of the 50 Best Albums of 2019 by Rolling Stone and was one of NPR's Best Albums of 2019.

Loretta Lynn Net Worth: $65 Million

In 2013, then-President Barack Obama awarded Loretta Lynn the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The award was just one more milestone in the star's epic rags-to-riches story.

Raised in poverty along with seven other children in a small cabin in rural Kentucky in the 1930s, Lynn got married as a young teen. Lynn, who chronicled her life in the song, "Coal Miner's Daughter," had four children before she turned 20. In 1960, she performed at the Grand Ole Opry, which led to a contract with Decca Records. She parlayed her early success into one of the most celebrated careers in country music history.

In September 2021, she spearheaded a drive that raised nearly $1 million to aid flood victims in Tennessee, calling on her friends in country music to assist.

Lady A Net Worth: $75 Million

With millions of downloads, the trio of country stars who make up the band Lady A are among the best-selling digital artists of all time. Band members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood each have a net worth of $25 million. The group's latest offering is "What A Song Can Do," its eighth studio release. The band calls the 14-track album "a love letter to fans."

Previously known as Lady Antebellum, the band changed the name in 2020 over the Antebellum South's associations with slavery.

Keith Urban Net Worth: $75 Million

Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Keith Urban is one of country music's highest-paid performers. He'll be on the road throughout the year, taking "The Speed of Now" tour throughout the U.S. before winding up in Australia in December. He earned $35 million in 2019, according to Forbes. The former "American Idol" judge pulls in additional cash from his personal guitar line. He and his wife, Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, married in 2006.

Jason Aldean Net Worth: $80 Million

Jason Aldean was named Artist of the Decade by CMT in 2019, and he's got new music for his fans, with the release of "Georgia" on April 22. He'll spend much of 2022 on tour, too. Early this year, he won the Country Radio Broadcasters 2022 Artist Humanitarian Award for his efforts to raise millions of dollars for charitable organizations.

He was on stage in Las Vegas at a country music festival in 2017 when a gunman opened fire from a hotel room, murdering 58 people and injuring more than 500 others in the deadliest mass shooting in American history. To raise money for the victims, Aldean released a recording of a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down."

Aldean opened his first restaurant and bar in Nashville in 2017.

Willie Nelson Net Worth: $25 Million

Willie Nelson's storied career has included authoring books and poetry, acting, activism, and of course, songwriting and performing. The 87-year-old Texas native has recorded 95 studio albums, won 10 Grammys and has been nominated for 52 more.

The IRS seized Nelson's assets in 1990, claiming $32 million in back taxes. Two years later, Nelson recorded a double album, "The IRS Tapes: Who'll Buy My Memories," the proceeds of which helped pay off his tax bill.

Nelson still actively tours and performs and is currently promoting his latest album, "That's Life," a tribute to Frank Sinatra.

Reba McEntire Net Worth: $95 Million

Groundbreaking country icon Reba McEntire is 68 but showing no signs of slowing down. This year, she plans to open Reba's Place - a restaurant, bar, live music venue and retail store in her home state of Oklahoma.

She's also entertaining crowds with her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour, and she's releasing a CD and DVD combo of "My Chains Are Gone" on March 25. The releases feature what she calls "some of the most beloved hymns of all time." She also has a women's clothing line, called Reba, at Dillard's stores and a boot collection.

McEntire has racked up three Grammy awards and 16 nominations over the course of her 40-year career. She has sold more than 56 million albums world, and she starred from 2001-07 in the sitcom bearing her first name that is seen in reruns on Hallmark Channel.

Blake Shelton Net Worth: $100 Million

Blake Shelton -- who was married to country superstar Miranda Lambert -- wed pop icon Gwen Stefani, with whom he worked on NBC's "The Voice," on July 3, 2021. Shelton has served as a celebrity judge on the show for 21 seasons. Forbes reported he earns $13 million per season, and he was No. 24 on its list of highest-paid entertainers in 2022 with $55 million.

In 2016, Shelton's album "If I'm Honest" held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Albums chart at the same time its first single hit No. 1 -- arguably the biggest week in the artist's more than two decades in the business.

Brad Paisley Net Worth: $120 Million

Brad Paisley hasn't released a new album in five years, but he's hardly been idle. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he wrote songs, visited with fans over Zoom and held socially distanced parking-lot concerts. He's playing select shows in the U.S. and Canada this spring before embarking on his European tour in July.

Paisley has won three Grammy Awards and earned 18 nominations.

Carrie Underwood Net Worth: $140 Million

Football fans will know Carrie Underwood as the voice behind the rousing pregame song to kick off NBC's "Sunday Night Football," which she has done for nine seasons. To country fans, she is the most-honored woman in CMT Music Awards history. She's won 23 of the awards in the years since she took the top spot on "American Idol" in season four. She's also racked up an impressive seven Grammy awards and 16 nominations.

Underwood returns this spring for a limited number of shows for the second run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre.

Alan Jackson Net Worth: $150 Million

More than 50 of Alan Jackson's singles have become top 10 Billboard Hot Country songs, and he memorialized his even more impressive chart-topping successes with the appropriately named album "34 Number Ones" in 2010. Jackson's 23 albums run the gamut of genres, including gospel, Christmas and bluegrass albums. He's won two Grammys and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.

Jackson also is a 16-time Country Music Award winner, and he's been honored 18 times by the Academy of Country Music.

Luke Bryan Net Worth: $160 Million

Luke Bryan is one of the biggest concert draws in the country, and you can catch him this year on the "Raised Up Right" tour. He's also a businessman with multiple revenue streams. In March 2021, he and his business partner opened a concrete plant - their sixth - in southwestern Georgia. He also has had endorsement deals with Miller Lite and Chevrolet and is in his fifth season as a judge on "American Idol."

He was No. 62 on Forbes' 2020 list of Celebrity 100 earnings, bringing in $45.5 million.

Faith Hill Net Worth: $165 Million

Faith Hill and her husband -- fellow country megastar Tim McGraw -- frequently record and tour together, and have a combined net worth of 165 million. Their tour they started in 2006 beat the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Rolling Stones and Madonna to become that year's most-attended tour.

Through the course of her remarkable career, Hill has won five Grammys and been nominated for 17 more. She also served as the voice of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" weekly opening number.

More recently, Hill starred with McGraw in the first season of "1883," the prequel to "Yellowstone," on Paramount+.

Tim McGraw Net Worth: $165 Million

Tim McGraw is zig-zagging the country this spring and summer on tour, which includes the Windy City Smokeout 2022 in August in Chicago, where fellow country stars also will appear.

In 2014, Tim McGraw released "Sundown Heaven Town," his 13th studio album, which debuted at No. 1 and came with a 48-show tour, which Forbes said "added double-digit millions to his bottom line." He and his wife, fellow country superstar Faith Hill, have a combined net worth of $165 million. McGraw is also one of the few country stars to successfully cross over into acting, appearing in "Four Christmases," "The Blind Side," "Friday Night Lights" and "Tomorrowland" - as well as "1883."

Rascal Flatts Net Worth: $180 Million

Rascal Flatts is a trio of musicians with a combined net worth of $180 million. They earned their money through their undeniable success, which included 12 No. 1 Hot Country hits and millions of records sold. The group announced in January 2020 that it was ending its collaboration together and would head out on a farewell tour. The tour was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenny Chesney Net Worth: $180 Million

Kenny Chesney has started rehearsals for his "Here and Now Tour," which kicks off April 23 in Tampa, Florida. It follows the 2020 album of the same name. It became his ninth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, helped by its concert ticket/album bundle sales. The concerts, however, were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the past decade, Chesney has been one of the highest-earning country stars, pulling in $31 million in 2019, according to Forbes. His album "Cosmic Hallelujah" debuted at No. 2 on the country charts in 2016. In 2020, Chesney extended his record for the most No.1 songs on the Country Airplay chart, with a whopping 31 songs topping the list.

He has made big bucks as a pitchman for Corona and Apple, and in 2013, he launched his own line of rum called Blue Chair Bay.

George Strait Net Worth: $300 Million

George Strait has the distinction of releasing a whopping 60 No. 1 singles -- more than any singer across all genres, according to his biography. In his more than three-decade career, he's sold nearly 70 million albums, 33 of which were platinum or multi-platinum-selling. Only Elvis Presley and the Beatles have topped that record.

Strait also has multiple soundtrack credits, including "Gilmore Girls," "Mystery, Alaska," "Showgirls" and "Halt and Catch Fire." He has been nominated for 16 Grammys and won one.

He has appeared in more than 30 total shows in his "Strait to Vegas" series, which began in 2016 and resumed in late 2021 and early 2022.

Toby Keith Net Worth: $365 Million

One of the biggest names in country music, Toby Keith is back on tour this spring and summer, and it's likely concertg o ers will hear songs from his latest album, "Peso in My Pocket," his first release in five years.

Perhaps the inspiration for the album came from the five months he spent in Mexico in 2020 during to COVID-19 pandemic, where he said he got calls from radio executives who wanted new Toby Keith tunes, People reported.

Some of his wealth gained through the years can be attributed to business ventures such as his Wild Shot mezcal and an endorsement deal with Ford.

Trisha Yearwood Net Worth: $400 Million

Trisha Yearwood counts among her successes three Grammy Awards. She has often toured with her husband, fellow country superstar Garth Brooks. Together the couple boast a combined $400 million fortune.

Music aside, Yearwood has reinvented herself as a lifestyle maven. She hosts an Emmy-winning show on the Food Network called "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," which is in its 17 th season. Her third cookbook, "Trisha's Table," debuted at No. 7 on The New York Times Bestsellers list. Her most recent cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food For Friends and Family," was released in September 2021.

Taylor Swift Net Worth: $400 Million

One of the world's highest-paid musicians in any genre, Taylor Swift became a successful country artist before breaking big into mainstream pop. She is a regular on Forbes' lists for her earnings: No. 25 on the Highest-Paid Entertainers 2022, No. 78 on Power Women 2021, No. 58 on America's Self-Made Women 2021 and No. 25 on Celebrity 100 in 2020.

In 2021, Swift became the first female artist to win three Album of The Year awards at the Grammys for her surprise album "Folklore," an indie-rock collaboration recorded during the coronavirus pandemic. Also in 2021, she began releasing re-recordings of her older music, allowing her to regain the ownership rights to her songs.

Shania Twain Net Worth: $400 Million

Shania Twain has been a global phenomenon since the mid-1990s, winning a Grammy in 1995 -- her first of five in 18 nominations. Four years later, she was named Entertainer of the Year by two different associations.

One of the original crossover artists, Twain's star continues to shine bright. The $27.5 million she earned in 2016, thanks largely to a lucrative Vegas residency, made her the highest-paid woman in country music, according to Forbes.

Garth Brooks Net Worth: $400 Million

Garth Brooks wrapped up a world tour in 2017 that lasted over three years, and plans to hit the road again in 2022 to resume his well-received Stadium Tour, which was repeatedly postponed due to COVID-19.

In May 2021, Brooks was one of the artists feted at the Kennedy Center Honors, and in March 2020, he was honored with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.[ x ] Over his more than quarter-century career, Brooks has sold more than 157 million albums, making him the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history. In 1990, "Friends in Low Places" was No. 1 on the charts for four weeks. Brooks holds the record for the most RIAA-certified Diamond albums with nine. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry.

Dolly Parton Net Worth: $600 Million

Arguably the biggest star in the history of country music, Dolly Parton is as relevant as ever at age 76. Her newest album, Run Rose Run, will be released March 4 as a companion to a novel of the same title that she co-authored.

She released her first holiday album in 30 years in 2020 and also starred in "Christmas on Square," a film for Netflix. In 2021, she introduced her-ever perfume, "Scent from Above." With 5.3 million followers on Twitter and 4.9 million on Instagram, she's also a social media star.

She has been inducted into 12-plus halls of fame and nominated for 51 Grammy Awards -- winning 10 -- but Parton also runs a business empire that includes the Dollywood theme park, which, with 3 million annual visitors, has been the biggest attraction in her native Tennessee for years. In 2014, the star's 42nd full-length album, "Blue Smoke," helped her reach 100 million worldwide record sales. Oh, and she helped fund the Moderna vaccine, too .

