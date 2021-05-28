newsbreak-logo
Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything you need to know, from dates to how to get the best deals

By Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 13 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day is one of the internet’s biggest shopping events, offering customers a huge range of discounts on everything from TVs and tablets to coffee machines .

Traditionally held in early summer, the shopping bonanza was postponed from its usual slot last year to October in order to better support the safety of employees during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many shoppers wondering if the event will go ahead in 2021.

But now, the company has confirmed that the annual sales event will be taking place and even earlier than expected, with an undisclosed June date all but definite. That means there’s potentially just weeks left to go until the main event.

The confirmation came from Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky during the retailer’s recent earnings call. Olsavsky noted that the event would take place sooner out of concern for transportation slowdowns in July and the potential impact of the Olympics, according to CNET . “We are going to do it on a date where we think it’ll get more attention for our customers, and also for our vendors,” Olsavsky said.

While Amazon is yet to confirm an exact date for Prime Day 2021, Bloomberg has reported that the shopping event might run from 21 June to 22 June. The online giant typically reveals the official date around two weeks before the big day, so an announcement could be imminent. Amazon usually hosts early Prime Day deals in the week leading up to the event, with Prime Day itself normally stretching over two days rather than one.

Despite last year’s bargain-fest taking place later than planned, it proved to be one of the most successful yet, particularly for small- and medium-sized businesses, as people got a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Amazon revealed that Prime Day 2020 delivered more than a million deals, resulting in the two biggest days ever for third-party sellers, which saw sales surpassing $3.5bn (£2.5bn) across 19 countries – an increase of nearly 60 per cent on the year before.

In 2021 Amazon is expected to deliver its biggest sale yet with huge reductions on everything from tech and home appliances to beauty and clothing .

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021, from when it is to who can take part and how to find the best deals.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual flash sale that sees the retailer reduce prices on a range of products for customers with a Prime membership .

The first Prime Day took place in 2015 and lasted 24 hours, and each year since has followed a similar procedure.

However, in 2019 the sale was extended to last 48 hours, giving shoppers more time to sift through the extensive number of deals.

When is Prime Day?

Although the retailer has confirmed that the event will take place in June, it has yet to announce an official date for Prime Day 2021. According to a new report from Bloomberg , the sale event will run from 21 June to 22 June, although this has not been confirmed by Amazon.

The online giant usually reveals the official date around two weeks before the big day, so an announcement could be imminent.

How can I take part?

Amazon Prime Day’s discounts aren’t on offer to everyone who visits the site. Instead, they are exclusively for those who have an Amazon Prime membership .

Membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial anytime before the sale begins.

Can students take part?

Students can also take advantage of Amazon Prime Day by signing up for Amazon Student .

Perks of the student subscription, which costs £3.99 a month, include unlimited premium delivery, unlimited reading on any device (ie, on an iPad or Kindle, access to Prime Video and unlimited photo storage.

Read more: 13 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering

There are other benefits too, including exclusive discounts such as 10 per cent off selected fashion products.

If you have a valid email address from a recognised institution to qualify, you can sign up here for a lengthy six-month trial .

How to get a free Prime account for 30 days to use for Prime Day 2021

If you have yet to become an Amazon Prime member but want to get in on the action ahead of the big event, you can sign up for a 30-day trial to gain access to the sale.

While you won’t be charged for the trial period, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days. But, if you decide to cancel ahead of the trial ending, you won’t be charged, which means you can get free access to the Prime Day event.

How can you get the best deals?

As well as assistance from our savvy shopping experts, it’s important to be prepared by adding items you’d like to snap up to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket. Easy peasy.

We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app . This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

What were the best deals last year?

Last year, some of the best deals on Prime Day were on Amazon’s own-brand devices, including the Echo dot , which dropped from £39.99 to £18.99 and the Echo show 5 , which was down from £79.99 to £39.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jysxo_0ZBa8C0a00

Kindles and Fire HDMI sticks saw impressive discounts too. The Amazon Kindle was on sale for £49.99, down from £79.99, while the Fire stick 4K went from £49.99 to £24.99. You can definitely expect similar price drops on Prime Day this year.

Other discounts included savings on TVs , coffee machines , headphones and vacuum cleaners from top brands including Philips, Nespresso, Nintendo, Shark , Samsung, Sony and many more.

Amazon also reported that, outside of electronics and devices, some of the bestselling categories on Prime Day incorporated games and puzzles as people looked for ways to stay entertained during lockdown. Some of the biggest sellers including Jenga (£14.97, Amazon.co.uk ), Monopoly (£16.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and Guess Who (£16.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

For more deals on Amazon Prime Day, read our guide to the best home appliance deals or the best Nintendo Switch deals and the best fitness deals

