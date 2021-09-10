CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Lap Desks and Portable Laptop Tables to Buy Right Now

By Latifah Muhammad
 8 days ago

Working from home doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to be confined to just one room. Regardless of how much space you have, lap desks and portable laptop tables are a great alternative to a traditional desk, plus they’re perfect if you don’t have a dedicated home office.

Because laptops tend to work better on a hard surface, a portable lap desk can help your device stay ventilated to prevent it from getting hot, which could potentially save you money in the long run. Another important thing to note is tahat using portable work stations puts less strain on your back, and they’re not very expensive. You can usually find a sturdy, adjustable laptop table or lap desk for well under $100. To make things a little easier for you, we have put together a list of sturdy, adjustable, easy to use, and affordably-priced lap desks and portable laptop tables that are perfect for working from bed or the couch, but also useful on the floor or another hard surface such as a countertop. You can even take them outside on the porch or balcony. For more office supplies, check out our work-from-home essentials , best office chairs , and best desk organizers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLPfR_0ZBCoDHK00

Loryergo Portable Lap Desk with LED Light


Buy:

$35.99



Buy it

An LED light comes in handy when you’re working late at night. Besides the built-in lighting and cheap sticker price, this portable work station is super functional and great if you travel for work. It’s lightweight, compact, and has a handle so that you can carry it around. The base comes equipped with a built-in mouse pad and a non-slip bar to prevent your device from sliding all over the place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jjrcx_0ZBCoDHK00

West Elm Collapsible Folding Lap Desk


Buy:

$30



Buy it

This foldable laptop desk from West Elm allows you to stay productive from anywhere in your home. The engineered wood desk includes a built-in cup holder and tablet holder, with plenty of space for your laptop guaranteeing that all your essentials are within reach. This laptop tables comes in walnut (pictured above) and white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0EO0_0ZBCoDHK00

Movocraft Lap Desk With Soft Cushion


Buy:

$25.99



Buy it

Need a laptop tray for kids? The Mavocraft Lapdesks is designed for kids and adults and is ideal for devices ranging from 12”-16.” This ergonomic bed table tray features a soft, cushy, and breathable pillow with eco-friendly beans inside above a smooth surface space that’s perfect for eating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQZhi_0ZBCoDHK00

Homerest Bedside Height Adjustable End Table


Buy:


$159.99

$99.99



Buy it

This multifunctional bedside table can be used as a laptop computer table, night stand, or a study desk for reading, writing, drawing, and anything else that you might need. The table’s height can be adjusted from 27.5” to 35.4,” and it’s equipped with a 360-degree rotating (lateral and vertical) top panel making it easy to use in bed or sofa. Side pockets offer a convenient way to place your remote or other small things, plus there are two drawers for additional storage, and lockable wheels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPPFF_0ZBCoDHK00

Saiji Laptop Bed Tray Table, Adjustable


Buy:


$99.99

$64.99 + 30% off with instant coupon



Buy it

This portable, lightweight adjustable laptop table has a bunch of features that make working from bed that much easier. The table features an adjustable tilting top, plus two auto-lock buttons on either side to keep your laptop or monitor in place. As for the legs, you can adjust them to five different heights. Another great feature: a tiny side drawer to store your eyeglasses, portable mouse, USB cables, and other small items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eoI52_0ZBCoDHK00

Delam Bamboo Laptop Desk, Folding TV Tray


Buy:



$33.99



Buy it

When it comes to multi-tasking, the Delam Bamboo Laptop Desk is a great choice. You can use it as lap desk, a TV tray, a portable reading table, a small sketching desk, and more. The height- and width-adjustable laptop desk features a removable baffle so that your laptop doesn’t slide around. The 21.5″ x 13.7″ x 13.8″ table, which is designed to accommodate 15″ laptops, comes equipped with five adjustable slots and five different tilting angles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hHB4_0ZBCoDHK00

Vasagle Sofa Side Table, Laptop Table


Buy:

$36.99 + 5% off with instant coupon



Buy it

If you prefer not to carry your laptop table around, Vasagle’s C-shaped design is perfectly constructed to get things done from the sofa or bed without sacrificing comfort, and it’s super affordable. The table has an adjustable base so that you can slide it under a small space, but it also works as an end table. The rustic wood tabletop is another nice touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSlJC_0ZBCoDHK00

TigerDad Adjustable Over Bed Table With Wheels


Buy:



$60.80



Buy it

If you’re looking for a mobile option that you won’t have to carry around, try this adjustable over-the-bed table with wheels. It moves around easily and can hold up to 22 pounds. You can use the table for your laptop, but it also works as a bedtime side table, or a standard rolling tray table. Like the other tables on the list, it has adjustable legs, and an edge stopper to avoid your laptop from slipping. The wheels lock in place, and it has a side table for your mouse or other gadgets and necessities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgSaD_0ZBCoDHK00

Cooper Mega XXL Folding Laptop Desk


Buy:

$71.95 + $5 off with instant coupon



Buy it

Need more surface space? Cooper Mega’s XXL has more than enough room for your laptop, smartphone, books, portable mouse, and other essentials that you like to keep within reach. The adjustable desk features a 25″ x 19″ surface, curved ergonomic table edges, a groove for your iPad or other tablet, and a large storage drawer. The aluminum alloy legs fold up and there’s a rope handle, so that you can store the desk just about anywhere without taking up too much space.

