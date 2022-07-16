Cameron Smith What's In The Bag?

Since 2017, Cameron Smith has started to really establish himself among the professional ranks. During that year, he picked up his first PGA Tour victory and then claimed the Australian PGA Championship, which he would defend the following year. In 2022 he won two huge events, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and The Players Championship. In this piece, we take a look at the clubs in his bag.

Driver

Titleist TSR3

The Australian is currently a Titleist Brand Ambassador and has been for the entirety of his professional career. Using a full bag of Titleist clubs, Smith did have the Titleist TSi3 model as his driver with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft but this has now changed. He did have a newer Titleist TSR2 driver in the bag but this has since been replaced by the TSR3 model which is more closely aligned with his old TSi3 model. The TSR range was launched earlier in 2022 and the TSR3 head is the most adjustable of the three new models, with a moveable weight in the back of the head.

Fairway

Titleist TSi2, Titleist TS2

With his fairway woods, Smith carries a TSi2 three-wood with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft, and a TS2 seven-wood with a UST Elements Red 8F5 (X) shaft. Both sit a degree upright, which we believe helps with the gapping of his yardages.

"The three-wood is an absolute weapon", says Smith. "I’m able to shape it both ways but I feel like when I tee it up with this one, and get it off the top of the face, it just goes those 10 extra yards which is great when you’re trying to hit a fairway,”

Smith doesn't always use the seven-wood in competition, occasionally switching it out for a Titleist U500 3-iron, depending on course conditions. "I’ll switch [the U500] in and out with the 7-wood if I need something off the tee that just kind of gets going and finds the fairway every time. The 7-wood is more for if there are a few longer par-5s where I’m going to hit the 7-wood into the green a few times,” said Smith.

Read our full Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood review

Irons

Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi, Titleist T100 (Black)

Shifting to the irons, Smith has had the same setup for a while now, which is a black set of the 2021 Titleist T100's (four-iron to nine-iron), which are all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Black Onyx shafts. If you may be wondering why he uses black clubheads, it is because “the black looks a lot tighter and it keeps a little bit of the shine off,” says Smith. Interestingly Smith has also shown a willingness to carry a Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi three-iron which he used a lot at the 2022 Open Championship.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM9

Smith has a very propular wedge setup at the moment as well as a very popular model in the bag. He uses Titleist Vokey SM9's and the 46, 52 and 56 models are the standard design, whilst his 60 degree model is a WedgeWorks wedge.

On his previous set of SM8's he had them stamped with different words. On his 52-degree he had the word 'Struth' stamped on the back, and on his 60-degree, he had, 'The man, the myth, the mullet', due to his fantastic hair-do. Given his success, we might expect his new set to have the same stamps on them but we are yet to confirm this.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

Putter

Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype

Over the past few years Smith has chopped and changed putters. Previously, he used a Scotty Cameron Futura 5W putter, which is a model Justin Thomas has used before. Smith has also putted with the black TFB 1.5 Teryllium model, as well as the Scotty Cameron T-11.5 prototype. Currently though, the Australian has settled on the Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype , once again in a black finish.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

Smith uses the iconic Titleist Pro V1x , one of the best golf balls on the market. “I think the biggest thing for me with the new ball is the cover and the stickiness it gives me around the greens. I feel as though I can hit a lot of different scoring shots into and around the green," said Smith.

“For me, when I tested it, it was a bit hotter off the driver, which was great. The windows were great. The spin was still the same. The irons were basically the same which I love. But for me, the biggest thing that stuck out was the control coming out of the rough and around the greens. So like inside 40, 50 yards, just the stickiness of it. I feel as though I can control my shots, especially those difficult, soft shots."

“I’ll always put it straight in the bag. I trust what they’re doing with it. After a couple of tournaments I’m always comfortable in knowing what it will do. I’ve been playing the Pro V1x since I was about 15 years old and never changed. I love how it spins around the greens.”

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x ball review

Even though it is not the most recognised brand on Tour, Smith has been with Original Penguin for a number of years. His shoes are made by FootJoy and he often uses the Packard design which came ever so close to getting five stars from us. We felt the shoes can offer a degree of style to any outfit whilst the grip, stability and comfort is right up there with the best of them.

Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Shoe Review

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees at 10.75 degrees, D4) with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X shaft

Three-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees at 16, D4 SureFit) with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft

Seven-wood: Titleist TS2 (18 degrees at 19, D4 SureFit) with a UST Elements Red 8F5 (X)

Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi (3), Titleist 2021 T100 Black (4-9) with KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9, 46°, 52°, 56°, 60° all with KBS Tour 130 X shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Penguin

Shoes: FootJoy

