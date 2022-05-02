The Highest-Paid MLB Player on Every Team

Major League Baseball had a tumultuous offseason, with the owners locking out the players in a contract stalemate. But on March 10 -- about three weeks after spring training was supposed to have started -- the two sides reached agreement on a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, ending the 90-day lockout and starting the clock on the 2022 season.

The labor deal also triggered a rush to sign free agents, with two of the biggest prizes -- Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa -- signing lucrative deals with new teams .

GOBankingRates looked at the salaries for all 30 Major League Baseball teams to find the highest-paid player on each team. The data revealed a few surprises and confirmed what we knew: the big-market teams outpace the smaller-market teams in spending in a large way.

The list contains players at the top of their game and some who continue to earn huge sums of money even at the end of their careers. Who's the highest-paid player in MLB and on your team?

Read on to see the full list .

Arizona Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner

Age: 32

32 Position: Starting Pitcher

Starting Pitcher Base Salary: $23 million

$23 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $23 million

$23 million Adjusted Salary: $18 million

Atlanta Braves: Charlie Morton

Age: 38

38 Position: Starting Pitcher

Starting Pitcher Base Salary: $20 million

$20 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $20 million

$20 million Adjusted Salary: $20 million

Baltimore Orioles: Trey Mancini

Age: 30

30 Position: Designated Hitter

Designated Hitter Base Salary: $8 million

$8 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $8 million

$8 million Adjusted Salary: $8 million

Boston Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts

Age: 29

29 Position: Shortstop

Shortstop Base Salary: $20 million

$20 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $20 million

$20 million Adjusted Salary: $20 million

Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman

Age: 31

31 Position: Starting Pitcher

Starting Pitcher Base Salary: $25 million

$25 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $25 million

$25 million Adjusted Salary: $25 million

Chicago White Sox: José Abreu

Age: 35

35 Position: First Base

First Base Base Salary: $18 million

$18 million Signing Bonus: $1.67 million

$1.67 million Payroll Salary: $19.67 million

$19.67 million Adjusted Salary: $19.67 million

Cincinnati Reds: Joey Votto

Age: 38

38 Position: First Base

First Base Base Salary: $25 million

$25 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $25 million

$25 million Adjusted Salary: $25 million

Cleveland Guardians: José Ramirez

Age: 29

29 Position: Third Base

Third Base Base Salary: $12 million

$12 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $12 million

$12 million Adjusted Salary: $12 million

Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon

Age: 36

36 Position: Right Field

Right Field Base Salary: $21 million

$21 million Signing Bonus: $333,333

$333,333 Payroll Salary: $21.33 million

$21.33 million Adjusted Salary: $21.33 million

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera

Age: 39

39 Position: Designated Hitter

Designated Hitter Base Salary: $32 million

$32 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $32 million

$32 million Adjusted Salary: $32 million

Houston Astros: José Altuve

Age: 32

32 Position: Second Base

Second Base Base Salary: $26 million

$26 million Signing Bonus: $3 million

$3 million Payroll Salary: $29 million

$29 million Adjusted Salary: $29 million

Kansas City Royals: Salvador Pérez

Age: 32

32 Position: Catcher

Catcher Base Salary: $18 million

$18 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $18 million

$18 million Adjusted Salary: $18 million

Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout

Age: 30

30 Position: Center Field

Center Field Base Salary: $35.45 million

$35.45 million Signing Bonus: $1.67 million

$1.67 million Payroll Salary: $37.12 million

$37.12 million Adjusted Salary: $37.12 million

Los Angeles Dodgers: Freddie Freeman

Age: 32

32 Position: First Base

First Base Base Salary: $27 million

$27 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $27 million

$27 million Adjusted Salary: $27 million

Miami Marlins: Avisaíl García

Age: 31

31 Position: Right Field

Right Field Base Salary: $12 million

$12 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $12 million

$12 million Adjusted Salary: $12 million

Milwaukee Brewers: Christian Yelich

Age: 30

30 Position: Left Field

Left Field Base Salary: $26 million

$26 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $26 million

$26 million Adjusted Salary: $22 million

Minnesota Twins: Carlos Correa

Age: 27

27 Position: Shortstop

Shortstop Base Salary: $35.1 million

$35.1 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $35.1 million

$35.1 million Adjusted Salary: $35.1 million

New York Mets: Max Scherzer

Age: 37

37 Position: Starting Pitcher

Starting Pitcher Base Salary: $43.33 million

$43.33 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $43.33 million

$43.33 million Adjusted Salary: $43.33 million

New York Yankees: Gerrit Cole

Age: 31

31 Position: Starting Pitcher

Starting Pitcher Base Salary: $36 million

$36 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $36 million

$36 million Adjusted Salary: $36 million

Oakland A's: Stephen Piscotty

Age: 31

31 Position: Right Field

Right Field Base Salary: $7.25 million

$7.25 million Signing Bonus: $333,334

$333,334 Payroll Salary: $7.58 million

$7.58 million Adjusted Salary: $7.58 million

Philadelphia Phillies: Bryce Harper

Age: 29

29 Position: Right Field

Right Field Base Salary: $26 million

$26 million Signing Bonus: $1.54 million

$1.54 million Payroll Salary: $27.54 million

$27.54 million Adjusted Salary: $27.54 million

Pittsburgh Pirates: Roberto Pérez

Age: 33

33 Position: Catcher

Catcher Base Salary: $5 million

$5 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $5 million

$5 million Adjusted Salary: $5 million

San Diego Padres: Manny Machado

Age: 29

29 Position: Third Base

Third Base Base Salary: $30 million

$30 million Signing Bonus: $2 million

$2 million Payroll Salary: $32 million

$32 million Adjusted Salary: $32 million

San Francisco Giants: Carlos Rodón

Age: 29

29 Position: Starting Pitcher

Starting Pitcher Base Salary: $21.5 million

$21.5 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $21.5 million

$21.5 million Adjusted Salary: $21.5 million

Seattle Mariners: Robbie Ray

Age: 30

30 Position: Starting Pitcher

Starting Pitcher Base Salary: $21 million

$21 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $21 million

$21 million Adjusted Salary: $21 million

St. Louis Cardinals: Nolan Arenado

Age: 31

31 Position: Third Base

Third Base Base Salary: $35 million

$35 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $35 million

$35 million Adjusted Salary: $29.43 million

Tampa Bay Rays: Kevin Kiermaier

Age: 32

32 Position: Center Field

Center Field Base Salary: $12 million

$12 million Signing Bonus: $166,668

$166,668 Payroll Salary: $12.17 million

$12.17 million Adjusted Salary: $12.17 million

Texas Rangers: Corey Seager

Age: 28

28 Position: Shortstop

Shortstop Base Salary: $32.5 million

$32.5 million Signing Bonus: $500,000

$500,000 Payroll Salary: $33 million

$33 million Adjusted Salary: $33 million

Toronto Blue Jays: George Springer

Age: 32

32 Position: Center Field

Center Field Base Salary: $28 million

$28 million Signing Bonus: $1.67 million

$1.67 million Payroll Salary: $29.67 million

$29.67 million Adjusted Salary: $29.67 million

Washington Nationals: Stephen Strasburg

Age: 33

33 Position: Starting Pitcher

Starting Pitcher Base Salary: $35 million

$35 million Signing Bonus: $0

$0 Payroll Salary: $35 million

$35 million Adjusted Salary: $23.57 million

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used Spotrac's Major League Baseball (MLB) team payrolls for the 2022 season to find the highest-paid player on every MLB team in terms of adjusted salary. For each team, GOBankingRates found (1) the name of the highest-paid player in terms of adjusted salary; (2) the player's age; (3) position played; (4) base salary; (5) signing bonus; (6) payroll salary; and (7) adjusted salary. Note: An adjusted salary reflects the money the player has agreed to defer to a later payment date. All data was collected on March 23, 2022, and up to date as of April 3, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Highest-Paid MLB Player on Every Team