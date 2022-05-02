ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Highest-Paid MLB Player on Every Team

By George Malone
Major League Baseball had a tumultuous offseason, with the owners locking out the players in a contract stalemate. But on March 10 -- about three weeks after spring training was supposed to have started -- the two sides reached agreement on a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, ending the 90-day lockout and starting the clock on the 2022 season.

The labor deal also triggered a rush to sign free agents, with two of the biggest prizes -- Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa -- signing lucrative deals with new teams .

GOBankingRates looked at the salaries for all 30 Major League Baseball teams to find the highest-paid player on each team. The data revealed a few surprises and confirmed what we knew: the big-market teams outpace the smaller-market teams in spending in a large way.

The list contains players at the top of their game and some who continue to earn huge sums of money even at the end of their careers. Who's the highest-paid player in MLB and on your team?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FG4rG_0ZAzDlI100

Arizona Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner

  • Age: 32
  • Position: Starting Pitcher
  • Base Salary: $23 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $23 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $18 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVlf4_0ZAzDlI100

Atlanta Braves: Charlie Morton

  • Age: 38
  • Position: Starting Pitcher
  • Base Salary: $20 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $20 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $20 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrOOr_0ZAzDlI100

Baltimore Orioles: Trey Mancini

  • Age: 30
  • Position: Designated Hitter
  • Base Salary: $8 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $8 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $8 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7MaW_0ZAzDlI100

Boston Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts

  • Age: 29
  • Position: Shortstop
  • Base Salary: $20 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $20 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $20 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHcGo_0ZAzDlI100

Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman

  • Age: 31
  • Position: Starting Pitcher
  • Base Salary: $25 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $25 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $25 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvMFy_0ZAzDlI100

Chicago White Sox: José Abreu

  • Age: 35
  • Position: First Base
  • Base Salary: $18 million
  • Signing Bonus: $1.67 million
  • Payroll Salary: $19.67 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $19.67 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHXO4_0ZAzDlI100

Cincinnati Reds: Joey Votto

  • Age: 38
  • Position: First Base
  • Base Salary: $25 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $25 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $25 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSsl6_0ZAzDlI100

Cleveland Guardians: José Ramirez

  • Age: 29
  • Position: Third Base
  • Base Salary: $12 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $12 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $12 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqNs6_0ZAzDlI100

Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon

  • Age: 36
  • Position: Right Field
  • Base Salary: $21 million
  • Signing Bonus: $333,333
  • Payroll Salary: $21.33 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $21.33 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADFTT_0ZAzDlI100

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera

  • Age: 39
  • Position: Designated Hitter
  • Base Salary: $32 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $32 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $32 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z156I_0ZAzDlI100

Houston Astros: José Altuve

  • Age: 32
  • Position: Second Base
  • Base Salary: $26 million
  • Signing Bonus: $3 million
  • Payroll Salary: $29 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $29 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D63Dg_0ZAzDlI100

Kansas City Royals: Salvador Pérez

  • Age: 32
  • Position: Catcher
  • Base Salary: $18 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $18 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $18 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kf5ZM_0ZAzDlI100

Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout

  • Age: 30
  • Position: Center Field
  • Base Salary: $35.45 million
  • Signing Bonus: $1.67 million
  • Payroll Salary: $37.12 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $37.12 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjX90_0ZAzDlI100

Los Angeles Dodgers: Freddie Freeman

  • Age: 32
  • Position: First Base
  • Base Salary: $27 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $27 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $27 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fmo4k_0ZAzDlI100

Miami Marlins: Avisaíl García

  • Age: 31
  • Position: Right Field
  • Base Salary: $12 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $12 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $12 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mU2lw_0ZAzDlI100

Milwaukee Brewers: Christian Yelich

  • Age: 30
  • Position: Left Field
  • Base Salary: $26 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $26 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $22 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJD4v_0ZAzDlI100

Minnesota Twins: Carlos Correa

  • Age: 27
  • Position: Shortstop
  • Base Salary: $35.1 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $35.1 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $35.1 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oib4k_0ZAzDlI100

New York Mets: Max Scherzer

  • Age: 37
  • Position: Starting Pitcher
  • Base Salary: $43.33 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $43.33 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $43.33 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384otE_0ZAzDlI100

New York Yankees: Gerrit Cole

  • Age: 31
  • Position: Starting Pitcher
  • Base Salary: $36 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $36 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $36 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhRYO_0ZAzDlI100

Oakland A's: Stephen Piscotty

  • Age: 31
  • Position: Right Field
  • Base Salary: $7.25 million
  • Signing Bonus: $333,334
  • Payroll Salary: $7.58 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $7.58 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SanUn_0ZAzDlI100

Philadelphia Phillies: Bryce Harper

  • Age: 29
  • Position: Right Field
  • Base Salary: $26 million
  • Signing Bonus: $1.54 million
  • Payroll Salary: $27.54 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $27.54 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVjmR_0ZAzDlI100

Pittsburgh Pirates: Roberto Pérez

  • Age: 33
  • Position: Catcher
  • Base Salary: $5 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $5 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $5 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLYXu_0ZAzDlI100

San Diego Padres: Manny Machado

  • Age: 29
  • Position: Third Base
  • Base Salary: $30 million
  • Signing Bonus: $2 million
  • Payroll Salary: $32 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $32 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJKuj_0ZAzDlI100

San Francisco Giants: Carlos Rodón

  • Age: 29
  • Position: Starting Pitcher
  • Base Salary: $21.5 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $21.5 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $21.5 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCqpm_0ZAzDlI100

Seattle Mariners: Robbie Ray

  • Age: 30
  • Position: Starting Pitcher
  • Base Salary: $21 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $21 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $21 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXIH5_0ZAzDlI100

St. Louis Cardinals: Nolan Arenado

  • Age: 31
  • Position: Third Base
  • Base Salary: $35 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $35 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $29.43 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBwDW_0ZAzDlI100

Tampa Bay Rays: Kevin Kiermaier

  • Age: 32
  • Position: Center Field
  • Base Salary: $12 million
  • Signing Bonus: $166,668
  • Payroll Salary: $12.17 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $12.17 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXGQU_0ZAzDlI100

Texas Rangers: Corey Seager

  • Age: 28
  • Position: Shortstop
  • Base Salary: $32.5 million
  • Signing Bonus: $500,000
  • Payroll Salary: $33 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $33 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmLeO_0ZAzDlI100

Toronto Blue Jays: George Springer

  • Age: 32
  • Position: Center Field
  • Base Salary: $28 million
  • Signing Bonus: $1.67 million
  • Payroll Salary: $29.67 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $29.67 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJVQ9_0ZAzDlI100

Washington Nationals: Stephen Strasburg

  • Age: 33
  • Position: Starting Pitcher
  • Base Salary: $35 million
  • Signing Bonus: $0
  • Payroll Salary: $35 million
  • Adjusted Salary: $23.57 million

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used Spotrac's Major League Baseball (MLB) team payrolls for the 2022 season to find the highest-paid player on every MLB team in terms of adjusted salary. For each team, GOBankingRates found (1) the name of the highest-paid player in terms of adjusted salary; (2) the player's age; (3) position played; (4) base salary; (5) signing bonus; (6) payroll salary; and (7) adjusted salary. Note: An adjusted salary reflects the money the player has agreed to defer to a later payment date. All data was collected on March 23, 2022, and up to date as of April 3, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

