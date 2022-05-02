The Highest-Paid MLB Player on Every Team
Major League Baseball had a tumultuous offseason, with the owners locking out the players in a contract stalemate. But on March 10 -- about three weeks after spring training was supposed to have started -- the two sides reached agreement on a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, ending the 90-day lockout and starting the clock on the 2022 season.
The labor deal also triggered a rush to sign free agents, with two of the biggest prizes -- Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa -- signing lucrative deals with new teams .
GOBankingRates looked at the salaries for all 30 Major League Baseball teams to find the highest-paid player on each team. The data revealed a few surprises and confirmed what we knew: the big-market teams outpace the smaller-market teams in spending in a large way.
The list contains players at the top of their game and some who continue to earn huge sums of money even at the end of their careers. Who's the highest-paid player in MLB and on your team?
Arizona Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner
- Age: 32
- Position: Starting Pitcher
- Base Salary: $23 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $23 million
- Adjusted Salary: $18 million
Atlanta Braves: Charlie Morton
- Age: 38
- Position: Starting Pitcher
- Base Salary: $20 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $20 million
- Adjusted Salary: $20 million
Baltimore Orioles: Trey Mancini
- Age: 30
- Position: Designated Hitter
- Base Salary: $8 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $8 million
- Adjusted Salary: $8 million
Boston Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts
- Age: 29
- Position: Shortstop
- Base Salary: $20 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $20 million
- Adjusted Salary: $20 million
Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman
- Age: 31
- Position: Starting Pitcher
- Base Salary: $25 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $25 million
- Adjusted Salary: $25 million
Chicago White Sox: José Abreu
- Age: 35
- Position: First Base
- Base Salary: $18 million
- Signing Bonus: $1.67 million
- Payroll Salary: $19.67 million
- Adjusted Salary: $19.67 million
Cincinnati Reds: Joey Votto
- Age: 38
- Position: First Base
- Base Salary: $25 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $25 million
- Adjusted Salary: $25 million
Cleveland Guardians: José Ramirez
- Age: 29
- Position: Third Base
- Base Salary: $12 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $12 million
- Adjusted Salary: $12 million
Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon
- Age: 36
- Position: Right Field
- Base Salary: $21 million
- Signing Bonus: $333,333
- Payroll Salary: $21.33 million
- Adjusted Salary: $21.33 million
Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera
- Age: 39
- Position: Designated Hitter
- Base Salary: $32 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $32 million
- Adjusted Salary: $32 million
Houston Astros: José Altuve
- Age: 32
- Position: Second Base
- Base Salary: $26 million
- Signing Bonus: $3 million
- Payroll Salary: $29 million
- Adjusted Salary: $29 million
Kansas City Royals: Salvador Pérez
- Age: 32
- Position: Catcher
- Base Salary: $18 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $18 million
- Adjusted Salary: $18 million
Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout
- Age: 30
- Position: Center Field
- Base Salary: $35.45 million
- Signing Bonus: $1.67 million
- Payroll Salary: $37.12 million
- Adjusted Salary: $37.12 million
Los Angeles Dodgers: Freddie Freeman
- Age: 32
- Position: First Base
- Base Salary: $27 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $27 million
- Adjusted Salary: $27 million
Miami Marlins: Avisaíl García
- Age: 31
- Position: Right Field
- Base Salary: $12 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $12 million
- Adjusted Salary: $12 million
Milwaukee Brewers: Christian Yelich
- Age: 30
- Position: Left Field
- Base Salary: $26 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $26 million
- Adjusted Salary: $22 million
Minnesota Twins: Carlos Correa
- Age: 27
- Position: Shortstop
- Base Salary: $35.1 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $35.1 million
- Adjusted Salary: $35.1 million
New York Mets: Max Scherzer
- Age: 37
- Position: Starting Pitcher
- Base Salary: $43.33 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $43.33 million
- Adjusted Salary: $43.33 million
New York Yankees: Gerrit Cole
- Age: 31
- Position: Starting Pitcher
- Base Salary: $36 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $36 million
- Adjusted Salary: $36 million
Oakland A's: Stephen Piscotty
- Age: 31
- Position: Right Field
- Base Salary: $7.25 million
- Signing Bonus: $333,334
- Payroll Salary: $7.58 million
- Adjusted Salary: $7.58 million
Philadelphia Phillies: Bryce Harper
- Age: 29
- Position: Right Field
- Base Salary: $26 million
- Signing Bonus: $1.54 million
- Payroll Salary: $27.54 million
- Adjusted Salary: $27.54 million
Pittsburgh Pirates: Roberto Pérez
- Age: 33
- Position: Catcher
- Base Salary: $5 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $5 million
- Adjusted Salary: $5 million
San Diego Padres: Manny Machado
- Age: 29
- Position: Third Base
- Base Salary: $30 million
- Signing Bonus: $2 million
- Payroll Salary: $32 million
- Adjusted Salary: $32 million
San Francisco Giants: Carlos Rodón
- Age: 29
- Position: Starting Pitcher
- Base Salary: $21.5 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $21.5 million
- Adjusted Salary: $21.5 million
Seattle Mariners: Robbie Ray
- Age: 30
- Position: Starting Pitcher
- Base Salary: $21 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $21 million
- Adjusted Salary: $21 million
St. Louis Cardinals: Nolan Arenado
- Age: 31
- Position: Third Base
- Base Salary: $35 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $35 million
- Adjusted Salary: $29.43 million
Tampa Bay Rays: Kevin Kiermaier
- Age: 32
- Position: Center Field
- Base Salary: $12 million
- Signing Bonus: $166,668
- Payroll Salary: $12.17 million
- Adjusted Salary: $12.17 million
Texas Rangers: Corey Seager
- Age: 28
- Position: Shortstop
- Base Salary: $32.5 million
- Signing Bonus: $500,000
- Payroll Salary: $33 million
- Adjusted Salary: $33 million
Toronto Blue Jays: George Springer
- Age: 32
- Position: Center Field
- Base Salary: $28 million
- Signing Bonus: $1.67 million
- Payroll Salary: $29.67 million
- Adjusted Salary: $29.67 million
Washington Nationals: Stephen Strasburg
- Age: 33
- Position: Starting Pitcher
- Base Salary: $35 million
- Signing Bonus: $0
- Payroll Salary: $35 million
- Adjusted Salary: $23.57 million
Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used Spotrac's Major League Baseball (MLB) team payrolls for the 2022 season to find the highest-paid player on every MLB team in terms of adjusted salary. For each team, GOBankingRates found (1) the name of the highest-paid player in terms of adjusted salary; (2) the player's age; (3) position played; (4) base salary; (5) signing bonus; (6) payroll salary; and (7) adjusted salary. Note: An adjusted salary reflects the money the player has agreed to defer to a later payment date. All data was collected on March 23, 2022, and up to date as of April 3, 2022.
