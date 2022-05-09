ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Sunset Squares Pizza

By Julia Chen
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The square pizzas from this pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar in SoMa are about as subtle as a NYFW runway show. Exhibit A: the Bulldog—a behemoth loaded with bulgogi, kimchi, bulldog...

The Infatuation

Marcelino's

Sometimes you want good tacos, but you also need them fast - and that’s when you should go to Marcelino’s, a scrappy operation on the East Side. For lunch there are mainstays like carne guisada and barbacoa, but it’s the breakfast tacos that we come here for. The tacos are scoop and serve, made assembly-line right in front of you, but Marcelino’s is so consistently busy that they’re hustling and preparing food non-stop. The efficiency is impressive: we’ve seen lines eight people deep get cleared out in a matter of minutes.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Uchiko

It’s a well-known fact that spinoffs usually suck (see: How I Met Your Father). But once in a while you end up with a Frasier, a Better Call Saul, and in the case of restaurants, an Uchiko. While Uchiko may have started as an offshoot of its older sibling,...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Venice Bakery

Similar to the "Creative Director" you matched with last week, Venice Bakery is also a multi-hyphenate. This bakery-restaurant-café hits the mark on everything from its hearty huevos rancheros to the large pan dulce selection that includes an exceptionally moist Salvadoran quesadilla. But the real reason we wander into this Culver City spot on Sunday mornings is for the *SUPER* Chilaquiles Divorciados (emphasis on SUPER feeling appropriate.) If you dread deciding between red or green chilaquiles, relax. Here, you get a 50/50 split of the two. The salsa verde packs a tart tomatillo bite, and the salsa roja comes with plenty tomato-y sweetness. These chilaquiles also come with modification options, like spice level, protein add-ons, and eggs in the style of your choosing. Yes, 9 a.m. is a perfectly acceptable time to scarf down a breaded chicken cutlet.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Rangoli

The people who own the Spice Room used to work at Rangoli, so the menu is almost identical. This means a long list of dishes like pav bhaji, biryani, curries, and naan. And while the food isn’t quite as spicy as what you'd expect from an Indian spot, it's still tasty. So either of the Rangoli locations (in Wicker or Lincoln Park) is a decent alternative if it’s Tuesday when The Spice Room is closed.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Pub#Squares#Food Drink#Nyfw#Bulldog#The General Mapo#Sichuan
The Infatuation

Tacodeli

Tacodeli’s breakfast tacos are solid bets. The Jess Special—combining migas, jack cheese, and avocado—is possibly one of the more iconic (and tasty) breakfast tacos in town. They also do a killer sirloin, egg, and cheese taco, and their doña salsa will light your mouth on fire in the best way.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Little Star Pizza

Just because San Francisco isn’t exactly cranking out an abundance of deep dish pizzas doesn’t mean the style can’t thrive in the city. Thankfully, we have spots like Little Star in the Mission. The Chicago-style pies are meaty and filled with tangy tomato sauce. But what keeps us coming back is the buttery cornmeal crust you can easily cut into. Go for the classic with sausage and mushrooms, or the Little Star with ricotta and feta and call it a night, or build your own. These are some of the heartier pies in town. This spot also does thin-crust (with cornmeal), like a decent spicy calabrese sausage and Italian combo, but we'd advise you to go big.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Pizza Shackamaxon

Pizza Shackamaxon in Fishtown is a casual place with a walk-up window that’s flanked by a handful of picnic tables. You can only get their thin-crust pizzas—unless you’re preordering four or more online—in-person and on the day of, and the slices are big enough to fill an entire plate, or hold with two hands. On most days, you’ll get to choose from plain, pepperoni, a thick tomato pie, and specialty slices like asparagus, sauteed radish, and ramp cream for $3-$5. No matter which you order, the slices are so big that you already feel pretty full after just one. But our favorite here is the tomato pie since the dough is soft and pillowy, and we’d happily eat the sweet and tangy sauce by the spoonful.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Deep Indian Kitchen

Deep makes some of the best frozen Indian food out there, and we advise you to get to your nearest South Asian grocery store and pick up a box of their chicken korma ASAP. Luckily for us in New York City, Deep also has three restaurants here where you can taste the family’s food made fresh in house. At their three counter-service locations, you can build your own biryani, kati roll, dosa, or salad, with you choice of protein like chicken tikka or mushrooms. If you go for a dosa, you won't be getting the big crispy crepe most places serve—it's more like a taco in an uttapam-like shell. But it's a fun vehicle for unconventional dosa fillings like lamb kofta and even pulled pork. We usually go for the Live Fire Feast (their version of the thali), so we can get rice and dal on the side. Choose your spice level, then decide between a bottled mango lassi or a ginger cane drink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Dosa Hutt

Located across from the famous Temple Canteen, Dosa Hutt not-so-subtly provides temple-goers and passers-by a similar menu of South Indian food. If you want to skip the line at the Canteen, Dosa Hutt measures up. Go with a lentil (GF) or rava dosa to fill with our favorite stuffing, paneer bhurji, and be sure to get an idli and vada to dip into the coconut chutney and sambar. Dosa Hutt also has a few unique dosas you definitely can't find next door, such as their spinach-and-cheese and chocolate varieties. We haven’t tried those yet, but apparently somebody has, so we’ll give them a shot the next time we're here.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

A&J Seafood Shack

A & J is a tiny to-go window in a small strip mall parking lot about a mile away from Phnom Penh Noodle Shack, which happens to be run by the same family. As much as we like that spot for gamey soups, this place is our go-to for all things seafood: think salt & pepper shrimp, grilled oysters, and fresh spring rolls. You technically be sitting outside on the wraparound patio facing a huge intersection, but you'll feel like you're steps from the sea. Our top pick is the crispy fried salmon, which is pre-cut and fried into tender hunks with mango salsa and sweet tamarind sauce.
The Infatuation

Chiya Chai

The front part of this casual Indian and Nepali restaurant in Logan Square is a cafe where you can get some work done while drinking tea, and eating chaats and savory pies with a perfectly flaky crust. While that’s our preferred way to hang out here, Chiya Chai also a small dining room in the back that’s great for dinner. That’s better for a casual meal with friends where you can share dishes like pork vindaloo, masala chicken, and an aromatic vegetable jalfrezi with bell peppers, cauliflower, and green beans.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Tasty Noodle House

One of our favorites in the San Gabriel Valley, Tasty Noodle House also has locations on W. 3rd and Sawtelle. Personally, we prefer the second. Although rich in Japanese options, this neighborhood—and the Westside at large—doesn’t have many Chinese options, aside from the big, shiny Din Tai Fung that presides over the Westfield mall. This tiny shop specializes in the flavors of Dalian, a coastal city in northeastern China, which translates into a variety of potent seafood dishes, like jellyfish in spring scallion oil and stir-fried sea snail. You’ll also need buttery scallion pancakes, the enormous beef noodle soup, and juicy pan-fried dumplings that remind us of a Doja Cat song. Bring friends.
WESTFIELD, NY
The Infatuation

El Huarachito

Sometimes less is more, but not when it comes to chilaquiles at El Huarachito. If you're craving spicy totopos at this Lincoln Heights spot, we strongly encourage going with El Campesino (a.k.a chilaquiles with everything else you could possibly want.) The large plate comes with a serving of red chilaquiles with a smoky, savory salsa roja, queso cotija, and a generous drizzle of crema. The totopos sit next to some fairly tasty breakfast potatoes with bell pepper, two fried eggs, and some very good frijoles that we always want more of.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Elliott's Oyster House

Elliott’s Oyster House is one of the most touristy places to eat seafood, and it feels that way, too. It’s best to hang out here with out-of-towners, but it also can be fun to play hooky and pretend you’re on vacation—though it tends to get sleepy during off-peak season. The view of the water is great, it’s a festive place to slurp down oysters, and you can spend a few hours on the patio catching up with friends. If oysters aren’t your thing, it might be tough to find something else, as some of the hotter dishes—like undercooked crab cakes and grilled halibut with a combination of side dishes and sauces that don't work with each other—are just okay at best. You're in reliable hands with their spicy crab chowder (which we could gulp for days) and an order of oily-but-pleasant fish and chips. For a better waterfront seafood experience, head to Ray's.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kuih Cafe

Veronica Gan had a hard time finding the colorful, bite-sized Southeast Asian desserts known kuih in New York City—so she started making them at home, giving them to friends as treats. She perfected her recipes through trial and error, and eventually she and her husband opened a tiny shop on the Lower East Side. Kuih Cafe is open Friday through Sunday serving a rotating menu of kuih, all of which are worth a weekend pitstop. The variety with subtly floral rose custard might be our favorite, although if you don't get a slice of caramelized durian cheesecake while you're here, you'll be making a grave mistake. The cheesecake is fluffy and tangy, and the durian perfectly compliments the cheesy flavor, accentuating it like a neon highlighter. It's a top-tier New York City dessert.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Happy Ice

If you grew up in—or have spent significant time around—Philadelphia, you no doubt already know about “water ice” (you probably also pronounce it “WUDDER ICE”). After all, the dairy-free dessert (alert to all vegans) has long been a summertime staple in the city, thanks to its creamy texture, fruity flavors, and shaved ice aesthetic. But for many Angelenos, it’s a fairly unknown commodity. Happy Ice on Melrose is changing that in a big way. The menu has tons of flavors, but if it’s your first time visiting, go for one of the “Favorite Combinations,” and in particular, Rainbow Rocket. It’s a mix of every flavor on the menu, and the perfect introduction into what Happy Ice is all about. It’s also delicious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Infatuation

Little Italy

If the dining room at Adda in Little Italy feels familiar, that’s because this Indian spot took over Italian restaurant Francesca's space in 2020. And while the booths and white tablecloths are still here, we much prefer the food coming out of the kitchen at Adda. The menu is long, with dishes like tender lamb vindaloo in a spicy vinegary sauce, mahi mahi in a coconut curry with kokum and red chilies for heat, and a tandoor section where the smoky meat tastes like it’s been marinated for days. Come here with at least three friends when you’re in the mood to share a bunch of curry and biryani.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Naga Café Khmer Street Food

Naga Cafe Khmer Street Food is perfect for a grab-and-go scenario. The menu at this counter-service spot is mostly made up of sandwiches, skewers, and noodle bowls. And nothing on the menu costs more than $15. Their signature BBQ Pork sandwich comes on a freshly baked baguette loaded with the perfect amount of pickled vegetables to balance out the crunchy, sweet pork. Also, the creamy Cambodian congee might seem like a simple rice porridge, but it's packed with tons of herbs and has mastered the proportions of ginger and garlic in each bite. It's just only $6, and if you’re looking for a casual lunch date spot, we highly suggest coming here and sharing a bowl with someone you hope to grow old with.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Los Anaya Authentic Mexican Food

West Adam’s Taqueria Los Anaya doesn’t make you choose between tacos or chilaquiles because sometimes you can have a little bit of both. This is particularly clutch for when you show up in that weird not-breakfast-not-lunch hour (commonly referred to as brunch), and you can turn your usual taco order into a morning platter of chilaquiles instead. With al pastor-style pork, carnitas, and asada all on the toppings menu, you can add all sorts of protein onto your crispy totopos. Also available in both red and green, the salsa roja here happens to be extremely tasty with a hint of smoke that doesn’t overpower. The addition of mozzarella (rather than traditional Mexican cheeses), might seem like a turn for the interesting, but it adds a nice layer of saltiness and creaminess that we don't mind.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya

Calling DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya a hot pot restaurant is like calling Medieval Times a chicken spot. Sure, there’s hot pot to be had at this North Austin place from the Ramen Tatsu-Ya team—and it’s the best (and some of the only) shabu shabu in the whole city. But if you’re looking for an affordable, casual hot pot affair, turn around now. DipDipDip is a pricey and uniquely immersive experience involving ingredient combinations only Austin could conjure up.
AUSTIN, TX
