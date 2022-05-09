Sunset Squares Pizza
The square pizzas from this pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar in SoMa are about as subtle as a NYFW runway show. Exhibit A: the Bulldog—a behemoth loaded with bulgogi, kimchi, bulldog...www.theinfatuation.com
The square pizzas from this pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar in SoMa are about as subtle as a NYFW runway show. Exhibit A: the Bulldog—a behemoth loaded with bulgogi, kimchi, bulldog...www.theinfatuation.com
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0