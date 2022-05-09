Sunset Squares Pizza

Deep makes some of the best frozen Indian food out there, and we advise you to get to your nearest South Asian grocery store and pick up a box of their chicken korma ASAP. Luckily for us in New York City, Deep also has three restaurants here where you can taste the family’s food made fresh in house. At their three counter-service locations, you can build your own biryani, kati roll, dosa, or salad, with you choice of protein like chicken tikka or mushrooms. If you go for a dosa, you won't be getting the big crispy crepe most places serve—it's more like a taco in an uttapam-like shell. But it's a fun vehicle for unconventional dosa fillings like lamb kofta and even pulled pork. We usually go for the Live Fire Feast (their version of the thali), so we can get rice and dal on the side. Choose your spice level, then decide between a bottled mango lassi or a ginger cane drink.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO