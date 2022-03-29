ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ultimate guide to cannabis legalization in New York: The key dates to know, and which stocks could benefit the most.

By Yeji Jesse Lee
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

  • New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis on March 31, 2021.
  • The market has the potential to be worth $7 billion once fully established.
  • This guide explains which companies are best positioned for the new market.

New York is the 15th state to legalize recreational cannabis in the US.

In the Empire State, recreational marijuana sales could balloon to $7 billion once the market is fully established. Seemingly every cannabis company in the country wants in .

Your big-picture run-down

Though sales are expected to begin sometime in 2022 or 2023, New Yorkers can now possess and smoke marijuana if they're over the age of 21. Medical marijuana was already legal in New York.

Growing marijuana at home, cannabis delivery, and "consumption lounges" — where customers can smoke cannabis in a designation location — will also be allowed in the state, though an exact date is still not known.

The state's limited medical cannabis program has also seen expansion under the new adult-use bill. The list of qualifying medical conditions for medical cannabis was expanded, along with product options. Flower products, which were not allowed under the original program, are now permitted.

New Yorkers with previous marijuana convictions will have their records wiped clean under the law.

A timeline of when New Yorkers can smoke marijuana, grow it, and sell it legally

New Yorkers with previous marijuana convictions will have their records wiped clean under the new legalization law

Regulations and details about the market

Though then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a cannabis bill into law in March 2021, many details still have to be ironed out before recreational sales can begin.

What we do know so far is that existing medical operators will be allowed to transition into the state's recreational market, if they pay a fee, and that they'll have an advantage as vertically integrated entities. The law also has a goal of 50% of its licenses going to social equity applicants, which it defines as those from communities disproportionately impacted by the drug war, minorities, women, small or distressed farmers, and service-disabled veterans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHz95_0Z9QtXSo00

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Cannabis products will face a 13% sales tax, with 9% going to the state and 4% going to the local municipality, the bill said. There will also be an excise tax based on milligrams of THC.

Tax revenue will go toward a social equity fund, education, and drug-education programs.

A newly formed Office of Cannabis Management and a Cannabis Control Board will regulate the industry, but there are many influential people who have worked to shape New York's legal market thus far and will continue to have a big hand in regulations as the market moves forward. They range from lawmakers to advocates to company executives.

As the market prepares to come online, cannabis companies are also racing to cash in on New York's legal cannabis market, but illicit weed vans and galleries are posing a surprising threat . Cannabis CEOs told Insider that gray market operators are already eating into their profit margins.

The key details every cannabis investor needs to know about New York marijuana legalization

The future of New York's $7 billion cannabis industry will be shaped by these 27 power players

Cannabis companies are racing to cash in on New York's legal marijuana market, but illicit weed vans and galleries are posing a surprising threat

The stocks that are primed to win in New York

The 10 cannabis companies that currently operate in New York's medical market have a first-mover advantage. Seven of these operators — including Curaleaf, Green Thumb Industries, and Cresco — are publicly traded. Under-the-radar companies that have a foothold in the Empire state, like New York-based Columbia Care , also stand to benefit according to analysts.

New York's recreational market will operate as a two-tier system where operators may either be cultivators (allowed to process and distribute their own products) or retailers (barred from cultivation). The exceptions to this may be existing medical operators wishing to transition to adult-use and microbusinesses.

Incumbents will have two distinct advantages over newcomers: they already have the infrastructure set up to somewhat supply the new marketplace and they'll be allowed to both grow and sell cannabis in the recreational market if they choose to.

Some companies told us they're already preparing to ramp up cultivation to prepare. The biggest companies in New York and elsewhere are also gobbling up talent, and paying top dollar to prospective employees, to prepare as big markets come online and the industry matures.

3 New York cannabis companies told us they're planning to ramp up cultivation and prepare for wholesale now that the state has legalized recreational marijuana

A top Wall Street analyst lays out 5 cannabis stocks to buy now that could pop as New York legalizes marijuana

New York just legalized recreational cannabis. The move will give the state's 10 existing operators a big leg up — and that could be good news for investors

Under-the-radar cannabis company Columbia Care could pop 200%, according to analysts

If you want to get paid a six-figure salary in the cannabis industry, these are the 9 companies you should work for

The deals to expect as outsiders enter New York

Though (most) newcomers won't be allowed to vertically integrate under New York's regulations, that doesn't mean they don't stand to win big in a state with more than 19 million residents.

Some big companies said they plan to enter New York as cultivators, in large part because they're focused on branding and product quality over retail presence. Analysts say this makes sense as the industry matures and cannabis companies begin to think of themselves as consumer product companies.

But those intent on entering the state as a vertically integrated company may consider acquiring one of the existing license holders . Last year, cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings agreed to acquire troubled marijuana firm MedMen in a $73 million deal, though the two companies are now in the midst of a heated feud over the lucrative New York cannabis license.

A handful of current operators are either financially troubled or privately owned. These are operators most likely to be gobbled up , cannabis attorneys who work on M&A deals told Insider.

As the companies prepare to gear up for the new market, cannabis-focused ancillary firms — like law practices, recruiting agencies, and marketers — say they've seen a surge in business.

Local entrepreneurs will also have opportunities to benefit as new markets, like New York, open up to cannabis businesses.

New York just legalized marijuana. Here are the prime acquisition targets and the types of deals you can expect.

Big cannabis companies say they'll opt to grow marijuana as they vie for a slice of New York's $7 billion recreational market

Law firms, recruiters, and marketers dish on how they're gearing up for a gold rush from New York's blockbuster move to legalize cannabis

New York is poised to become one of the largest legal cannabis markets. Here are the opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The CEO of a cannabis company involved in a bitter dispute over a lucrative New York license blasts MedMen and says the feud makes the entire industry look bad

Read the original article on Business Insider

